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What I’m Discussing Today

Kareem’s Daily Quote: When the weirdest people in the country are running the government, what will it take to make competence fashionable again?

Election Interference or Election Integrity?: Lies designed to manufacture doubt so Trump can meddle in elections he can’t win honestly.

Pete Hegseth’s “High-T Department of War”: Hegseth’s testosterone crusade trades medical evidence for a slogan, a dangerous substitution.

Does Major League Baseball Need a Salary Cap?: Or, will owners accept a real spending floor instead of using the cap as an excuse to stay cheap?

The League - Sam Pollard: An absorbing documentary reminds us that the Negro Leagues were not a sidebar to baseball history but half the story.

Cab Calloway - “Did You See Jackie Robinson Hit That Ball?”: Robinson’s breakthrough becomes a joyous roll call for Black players who rushed through the door Robinson opened.

Kareem’s Quote of the Day

“People that are really very weird can get into sensitive positions and have a tremendous impact on history.”

Dan Quayle (1947–), former Vice President of the United States

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I laughed when I first read this because there is a wonderful irony baked into the source. Once upon a time, Dan Quayle established a high-water mark for weirdness in American politics.

In 1988, when George Bush (the elder) chose Quayle as his vice-presidential running mate, he seemed like a politically solid choice: he was young (just 41 years old), handsome, reliably conservative, and a Midwestern senator from Indiana who could be counted on to deliver his state’s electoral votes. But Quayle’s selection quickly became problematic, as allegations surfaced that he’d used family connections to get a spot in the Indiana National Guard to avoid being drafted at the height of the Vietnam War. (Quayle denied it.) That story was soon followed by talk of a scandalous golf trip to Florida with two Republican congressmen and a female D.C. lobbyist, who was having an affair with one of the congressmen and claimed Quayle had “wanted to make love” to her. (Quayle denied it.)

Then there was his disastrous debate performance, when he said he had as much experience as John F. Kennedy when Kennedy ran for President, only to have his opponent, Senator Lloyd Bentsen, respond, “I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.” The reviews were withering. Today, though, if Quayle is remembered at all, it’s for “The Potatoe Incident,” which occurred on June 15, 1992, during the Bush/Quayle reelection campaign, when he mistakenly “corrected” a 12-year-old student during a spelling bee, telling him to add an “e” to the end of the word “potato.” Already a liability to the campaign, the incident made him a laughingstock.

Still, it all seems pretty quaint by today’s standards. Just compare his bona fides to Donald Trump’s: Quayle used family influence to get into the National Guard, while Trump used his family doctor and some imaginary bone spurs to get out of the military altogether; Quayle made a pass at a D.C. lobbyist, while Trump had affairs with a porn star and a Playboy playmate; Quayle glibly compared himself to J.F.K. in a debate, while Trump said Haitian immigrants were “eating the dogs…they’re eating the cats” in a debate; and while Quayle is remembered for “potatoe,” Trump is remembered for “covfefe.” (To round out the comparisons, Quayle was the captain of his college golf team, while Trump has been accused of cheating at golf by Sports Illustrated writer Rick Reilly, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and the late Senator Lindsey Graham.)

Quayle’s quote about weird people actually was a reference to Grigori Rasputin, the infamous monk who was said to exert an unholy influence on Tsar Nicholas II and Empress Alexandra prior to the Russian Revolution. Trump, of course, has his own cast of weird influencers, starting with “First Buddy” Elon Musk, the auto and aerospace mogul with no government experience whom he put in charge of DOGE, the newly invented Department of Government Efficiency that ransacked the government to save money for the billionaires at the expense of everyone else. There’s Roger Stone, the unofficial Trump aide who was convicted of obstruction of justice, making false statements, and witness tampering on Trump’s behalf, and who has a tattoo of his one-time boss Richard Nixon on his back. And there’s internet personality Laura Loomer, the self-described “pro-white nationalist” and “proud Islamophobe,” whom Trump has defended as “a very good patriot.” But the pinnacle of Trump-adjacent weirdness is surely occupied by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Democratic scion turned vaccine-denying, dead-animal-abusing, conspiracy-embracing, brain-worm-hosting head of Health and Human Services.

Trump’s cabinet is in fact filled with the kinds of weirdos who used to be relegated to headlines in the National Enquirer and airtime on Fox News, rather than leading important departments of the government. It all makes you yearn for a distant past when our government was manned by people who had expertise in the appropriate fields and ran the government with competence and humility rather than fealty to a mad king. Was that really just a decade ago? It feels as far away and fantastic as the world Homer and Christopher Nolan depicted in The Odyssey.