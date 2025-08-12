What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Bertrand Russell on the agony—and necessity—of doubt.

Trump Kept Gold Club World Cup Trophy for Himself So FIFA Had to Give the Winners a Replica: Trump tries to steal the glory from the actual athletes who earned the trophy.

Now Trump Wants to Rename Artificial Intelligence to This: At least AI involves intelligence. I’m not sure what this is.

Trump Uses Unhinged MAGA Math in Bonkers Drugs Brag: The world is baffled by his math, but the White House explanation is just as bad.

Kareem’s Video Break : A frolicking camel lightens my day.

‘It’s just wildly misleading’: Why the administration’s latest allegations about the Russia investigation don’t add up : Tulsi Gabbard accuses Obama of treason but her “proof” makes no sense. Experts shred her.

Kareem Gets Artsy: Rosa Bonheur: The most famous woman artist in the nineteenth century needed a police permit to wear pants.

What I’m Watching: Untamed is a standard but gorgeous mystery. Foyle’s War is a wonderful British mystery show set during WWII. Sunday’s Best reveals the unknown civil rights activism of Ed Sullivan.

Kareem’s Magical Moments in Sports: Scary…but riveting.

Chuck Mangione, “Feels So Good”: A musical tribute to jazz artist Mangione who died recently at 84.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.

Bertrand Russell (1872-1970), British logician, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature

Philosopher Bertrand Russell has always been a hero of mine, not just for his intellectual prowess but also for his commitment to his beliefs. Russell was born into aristocracy but became a world-renowned philosopher who was a major influence in the field of logic, winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1950 “in recognition of his varied and significant writings in which he champions humanitarian ideals and freedom of thought.” He could have had a cushy life as part of the nobility, but instead chose rigorous academics that he didn’t just write about but also lived. Like Dr. King and Gandhi he was a pacifist, which resulted in his going to prison during World War I.

I think about this quote a lot because I have such an adamant fear of fighting against the irrational and smug in some people that I end up becoming just like them. I don’t want to be so convinced of my own virtue that I don’t seek proof and apply logic before shouting my opinions. I also don’t want to form opinions based on a knee-jerk reaction: because my enemy believes something, that doesn’t make the belief automatically wrong. Examine everything on its own merits. Doubt the biggest liar in your life: yourself.

At the same time, I don’t want to be so full of doubts that I fail to act to do the right thing. Or, like Hamlet, rather than act reasonably, act impulsively and therefore ineffectively without changing anything. I must always remember that the goal is to change what’s bad, not simply express my outrage. The focus must be on the good of the community, not my personal release of emotion. Virtue signaling without action isn’t virtuous at all—but the opposite.

I understand the appeal of having opinions that are based solely on emotions, without having to do any research for facts, or using any logic. What people who favor emotion over reason fail to recognize is that their emotions are based on a lifetime of brainwashing from parents, schools, peers, religion, culture, tradition, etc., that is designed to produce obedient enslaved minds that feel good when following their programming and feel anger when that programming is challenged. Like being faced with taking the blue or red pill.

I always want to choose the red pill, which is to live according to the truth of the world, not the comfortable fantasy. But with that choice comes the anxiety of always having doubts. Yet, those doubts allow me to look through the eyes of those I disagree with, challenge my own thinking, and come away satisfied with my choices. Doubt is a superpower of reason.