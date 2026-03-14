What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Good going, Gandhi…whether you said it or not.

The “Exceptional” Pete Hegseth: He set the standard, then he ignored it.

The “Real” Big One? A global economy built on fragile ground.

Food? Drugs? Both? Neither? The choice no family should have to make.

What I’m Watching: Sidney Poitier is a perfect dinner guest.

Jukebox Playlist: Sam Cooke on repeat.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.” Attributed to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi walks with the crowd in Boulogne. Credit: George Rinhart, Getty Images

Let’s get this out of the way first. Historians and quote researchers haven’t found this exact sentence in Mahatma Gandhi’s writings or speeches. What’s been documented is this: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Which I thoroughly agree with, while admitting it isn’t quite the same thing. But he also wrote a lot about uplifting the weakest and most vulnerable among us humans, so it’s at least understandable how those two concepts were shorthanded into one. Beyond that, in 1977 Hubert Humphrey actually said, “The moral test of government is how it treats those in the dawn of life, the twilight of life, and the shadows of life.” A terrific quote, though it didn’t gain as much traction, most likely because Humphrey didn’t cut as romantic a figure as Gandhi did.

The made-up quote and the real one are both reminders that once you peel back all the politics and the noise, it really comes down to how we treat people when no one’s keeping score. It’s not fancy or complicated. It’s the same lesson most of us learned long before we could spell “policy”: you don’t walk past someone who’s struggling and pretend you didn’t see it.

When I was a kid growing up in New York, my parents didn’t have much, but they had this unshakeable belief that you look out for people. My father was a police officer, and he’d come home with stories about folks who were down on their luck—not in a dramatic, movie‑scene way, just regular people trying to get through the day. He never talked about them with judgment. He talked about them with respect. That stuck with me. Later, when I started playing ball and traveling, I saw the same thing in community centers, gyms, and schools, people doing their best in systems that weren’t built with them in mind.

A country can brag about being powerful or wealthy, but if the people at the bottom, the weakest among us, can barely hang on, what does that power really mean?

And “weakest” doesn’t mean lazy or unmotivated. It means the people carrying the heaviest loads: the elderly person choosing between medicine and groceries, the single parent working two jobs and still coming up short, the young person trying to build a future in a system that keeps moving the goalposts. These are the folks who tell you the truth about a country, not the ones on magazine covers.

Yet, it becomes ever easier to look away. We’ve gotten used to seeing struggle as background noise. Sometimes someone can be hurting right in front of us, and we treat it like a passing cloud, something unfortunate, just part of the day. But nothing about it is inevitable. It’s the result of choices. Choices about who gets help, who gets ignored, and who gets blamed for problems they didn’t create.

When I think about greatness, I don’t think about trophies or titles. I think about moments when people stepped up for someone who couldn’t give them anything in return. I think about the older woman I met at a community event who told me she skipped her medication so her grandkids could eat. She didn’t say it with anger, she said it like it was just part of life. And that’s the part that bothered me most. She had accepted a burden that never should’ve been hers to carry alone.

A nation shows its character in those moments. Not in speeches. Not in slogans. In how it responds when someone like her says, “I’m doing everything I can, and it’s still not enough.”

If we really believe greatness is measured by how we treat our weakest members, then the real question becomes simple: Are we building a country where people like her are seen, heard, and supported, or one where they’re left to figure it out on their own?