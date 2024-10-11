What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: I’ve returned to my old pal Robert Frost to better understand how walls can actually bring us together.

Don Jr. Blasts Trump-Hitler Comparisons Live on TV Forgetting JD Vance Did It Himself: Don Jr. and Vance make the kind of ridiculous statements that almost make you feel sorry for them. Is it a lack of integrity, lack of intelligence, or both?

Kareem’s Video Break : An affordable robot (if you’ve got $16,000) that is a little scary. But not as scary as the human demonstrating it.

Hurricanes’ hidden toll: Thousands of deaths years after they strike: I was actually shocked by the information about the long-term devastation of hurricanes.

Severe obesity is on the rise in the US: Forty percent of Americans are obese. The costs to them personally and to the country in general are concerning.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: The phrase “strong woman” can actually have the opposite effect than intended.

Simon & Garfunkel Sing “So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright”: The song predicts the break-up of the influential duo.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Something there is that doesn’t love a wall

Robert Frost, “Mending Wall”

(Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

There’s a rule among writers: “Tell a dream, lose a reader.” Just as in real life, telling a dream is usually interesting only to the dreamer while the person enduring its retelling is busy plotting their escape. (By the way, writers also know that some great passages in literature are dreams. They just are warning that if you’re going to tell one, you’d better do a really good job. Gulp.)

So, I’m asking for your indulgence as I briefly recount a dream and how it led me to this quote. My dream takes place at a beach where a portly man in a disheveled suit flops down on the sand and gleefully pretends he’s doing the breaststroke. Then he takes out a photo of a young woman and waves it at me. Suddenly, there’s a short stone wall next to him that ends at his chest. On the other side is a young woman (from the photo?) and a man in their twenties lying on a beach towel. They’re fully dressed, just looking at each other happily. The portly man reaches over to touch her back and she stiffens. Immediately, I knew that he was her father and that they had been estranged for a while. The young man tells her that the portly man on the other side of the wall is making an effort. She softens and I feel a sudden surge of hope for people. At the same time, the line from Frost’s poem pops into my mind, “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall.”

I woke up and ruminated on the dream for a while. The poem is about two neighbors meeting in spring to mend the stone wall between their land. (Read the full poem here.) The narrator wonders to himself why there is a wall in the first place because there’s nothing to wall in or out. But the neighbor isn’t a thinking man and, as he rebuilds the wall, merely repeats his father’s saying, “Good fences make good neighbors.” The meaning has always been very clear to me: the poem is a refutation of the need for “fences” between people because they keep us from sharing ourselves.

But that morning I had another idea. I thought about the title, “Mending Wall.” Maybe the wall isn’t only what keeps us apart but also what mends us. The challenge of having to overcome the fences or barriers that we erect between us and other people is what forces us to better understand ourselves and makes us more open to the needs of others. In the musical The Fantasticks, the two single dads want to have their children fall in love and get married, so they build a wall between them. Because the young couple have to find a way around the wall they fall in love. In the end, the delighted fathers decide to tear down the wall, but the wise narrator tells them, “No. Leave the wall. Remember—you must always leave the wall.” He means that the struggle to overcome the wall is what makes us examine ourselves and others to figure out how to overcome it. The wall mends us by bringing us closer.

In the non-dream world, we all have many walls—different cultures, languages, religions, habits, and beliefs—and making the effort to understand and appreciate those walls helps us to overcome them and bring us closer. The irony in the poem is that without the task of mending the wall, the two men would have never seen each other. And as each places a stone on the wall, they are interacting. They aren’t mending the wall, the wall is mending them. It’s a start.

2024 Election Bites

Like most of you, I can’t wait for this election to be over. The hardest part isn’t enduring the endless stream of blatant lies from Republicans that can easily be fact-checked, it’s that their lying has been effective on many voters. GOP supporters are like parents who have caught their child standing in front of a shattered cookie jar, holding a half-eaten cookie and their face dusted with cookie crumbs, saying, “I didn’t do it.” The parent not only believes them but praises them for their honesty and slips them $20 for being a good kid. To quote Wallace Shawn in The Princess Bride: “Inconceivable!”

It’s hard to respect people who have abandoned reason, facts, statistics, science, and experts to not just live in their fantasy worlds, but to try to foist that fantasy on the rest of us. Still, no matter how weary we are from the fight, we must gather our strength and rise again to keep reminding ourselves what we’re fighting for and what’s at stake. No quarter to liars!

Don Trump Jr. shaking hands with Vance, who compared his father to Hitler. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at anyone who would compare his father to Adolf Hitler as he appeared on a CNN special after Tuesday’s vice presidential debate. He forgot one thing: that the man he was supposed to be stumping for, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance, did exactly that himself. “The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father,” said Don Jr., referring to the two failed assassination attempts on the former president’s life since July. “I’ve had to deal with that twice now in the last two months. I’ve had to have that conversation with my five young children twice in the last two months about someone trying to shoot their grandfather.” Don Jr. went on to claim the environment that led to the assassination attempts “didn’t just magically happen,” blaming the media for creating a “fake Russia scenario.” (Trumpworld did have many genuine Russian ties including Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was convicted of fraud as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and later pardoned by his former boss. U.S. officials also concluded that the Kremlin did interfere in the 2016 election, although no direct back channel between Trump and President Putin was uncovered.) CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins responded to Don Jr., asserting that no one—including the press—wants harm to come to his father. “Everyone wants your dad to be safe,” she said. “No one wants the threats against his life to happen. You can’t blame the media for those threats, there’s been no evidence that that’s what drove those.” “When someone allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler every day for nine years, it creates it,” replied Don Jr., alluding to instances where media and Democrats have compared his father to the Nazi dictator who oversaw the murder of six million Jews. (Trump himself, who once dined with white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and is also guilty of comparing opponents to Nazis, denied allegations he once praised Hitler). Collins then noted that among those who have made the comparison is Vance himself: “But as you know, JD Vance once likened your dad to Hitler as well. He questioned if he was America’s Hitler.” Vance indeed wondered in private messages in 2016 whether Trump was “America’s Hitler.” During the debate, the GOP nominee’s running mate reiterated that he was wrong to say so, and blamed the media for his previous skepticism of Trump. “I’ve been open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump,” Vance said. “I was wrong, first of all, because I believed some of the media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record.”

MY TAKE: As much as it is a cliché to compare people to Hitler, it’s a legitimate yardstick because when we say someone is like Hitler, we’re also condemning people in general who are so easily susceptible to the charms of a dictator without recognizing that about themselves. Evoking Hitler’s name is a self-health check, like taking blood pressure or temperature, to see if we’ve fallen sick and can cure ourselves before it’s too late.

Don Trump Jr. is one of the most clueless human beings in the public eye that I’ve ever seen. He has no idea how idiotic much of what he says is because he’s been bubble-wrapped in his family’s money and power his entire life. For the sake of sanity, let’s break down his irrational protest:

There’s nothing wrong with comparing someone to Hitler as long as the comparison is accurate. It’s not necessary to invade Poland or build concentration camps, though Trump’s support of aggressors like Russia, China, and North Korea have eerie echoes. And his lies about immigrants, especially Haitians, do sound similar to Hitler’s lies about Jews. Jr. argued that the two assassins were motivated by these comparisons to Hitler. There’s no evidence of that. Even if that were the case, that’s not a valid argument. Reagan’s would-be assassin wanted to impress Jodie Foster after seeing her in Taxi Driver. Immediately after, some conservatives wanted the movie banned. Think of how many religious zealots have been inspired by the Bible to kill. Does Jr. want to cancel the Bible? Reminder, Jr., that your dad is famous for comparing his opponents to Hitler. JD Vance compared Trump to Hitler before he was selected as VP candidate. Vance claims he was manipulated by the media: “I was wrong, first of all, because I believed some of the media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record.” This admission should make us seriously question Vance’s ability to think rationally. He said he was brainwashed, that he couldn’t distinguish between the reporting of facts and lies. How do we know he can do that now or will be as VP? Couldn’t his conversion to Trumpism be just another form of brainwashing? Also, specifically which stories were fabrications? To be believed, he would need to offer specifics and evidence, not just accusations.

The strategy is to blame the Democrats’ rhetoric for the assassination attempts. Yes, Republican politicians know it’s a fabrication, but once again they are counting on the irrationality of their followers who don’t require proof.

When I was a kid learning about the atrocities of the Nazis, I always asked myself how a population could allow their government to do these horrible, monstrous things? They allow it by convincing themselves it’s not happening, regardless of the evidence displayed daily. I know this country is better than that, but I know Trump isn’t.

Kareem’s Video Break

I’m still unsure of what I think about this video. I’m amazed at the technical accomplishment, but also a little scared about the potential for a Terminator scenario. The most disturbing part is when the person kicks and punches the robot to show its ability to stabilize. There is something mean-spirited—dare I say inhumane—about the violence perpetrated against the robot that makes me root for the robot to punch the man back. Is a violent attack the only way to show this ability, or does it say something about people that this was their go-to method?

Share

Credit: gettyimages

SUMMARY: …An analysis of more than 500 tropical cyclones that have hit the United States since 1930 found that the average hurricane leads to as many as 11,000 excess deaths — a figure hundreds of times higher than official mortality estimates. By combining weather records with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality data from months before and after the storms struck, the study’s authors revealed how death rates in affected states remain elevated for 15 years after a storm makes landfall. The research published Wednesday in the journal Nature is the first comprehensive assessment of what researchers call “indirect deaths” from hurricanes. Unlike the fatalities from turbulent floodwaters and collapsing homes, these deaths can occur years after a disaster. They are often associated with medical conditions — cancer, heart disease — that can be exacerbated by the stress and disruption of a storm. And they tend to strike those who are already most vulnerable in society: infants, the elderly, racial minorities. In total, the study suggests, as many as 5.7 million Americans died in the aftermath of hurricanes between 1930 and 2015 — accounting for 3 to 5 percent of all deaths across the continental United States each year. The staggering toll points to major shortcomings in the country’s disaster-recovery systems that leave communities poorer, sicker and more isolated years after the floodwaters recede, the authors said. “It shows we need to do a lot more to not just leave people out to dry,” said co-author Rachel Young, an environmental economist at the University of California at Berkeley. “These folks need support to rebuild their lives.”

MY TAKE: This article surprised me. I had no idea about the long-term deaths and health issues due to hurricanes. While the news media focuses on giving us the death toll from each major storm, we now have to recognize that we must multiply that number by hundreds, if not thousands. The study finds that the long-term threat is mostly to the children, the elderly, pregnant women, and the poor.

The problem is that climate change has produced more storms as well as storms with higher intensity:

Yet climate researchers warn that warmer oceans could lead to higher-intensity hurricanes making landfall in the United States — a trend that the Nature study indicates would lead to higher long-term death rates. Other research suggests that rising temperatures could cause tropical cyclones to reach peak intensity at higher latitudes, leading to worse storms in states that are unaccustomed to dealing with them.

Compounding the problem is that, as FEMA’s resources get stretched more and more by these increased intensity storms, they have less funding to fight the long-term effects in the aftermath. Once the water recedes and the news media stops showing photos of disasters, Congress loses interest in adding funds to protect the invisible people. We all want to help when we see the immediate aftermath of a violent storm—but maybe we need to redefine what we mean by “aftermath.”

Credit: Natnan Srisuwan/gettyimages

SUMMARY: Obesity is high and holding steady in the U.S., but the proportion of those with severe obesity — especially women — has climbed since a decade ago, according to new government research. The U.S. obesity rate is about 40%, according to a 2021-2023 survey of about 6,000 people. Nearly 1 in 10 of those surveyed reported severe obesity, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Women were nearly twice as likely as men to report severe obesity. The overall obesity rate appeared to tick down vs. the 2017-2020 survey, but the change wasn’t considered statistically significant; the numbers are small enough that there’s mathematical chance they didn’t truly decline. That means it’s too soon to know whether new treatments for obesity, including blockbuster weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound, can help ease the epidemic of the chronic disease linked to a host of health problems, according to Dr. Samuel Emmerich, the CDC public health officer who led the latest study. “We simply can’t see down to that detailed level to prescription medication use and compare that to changes in obesity prevalence,” Emmerich said. “Hopefully that is something we can see in the future.”

MY TAKE: The cost of obesity to the individual is obvious: Poorer health, shorter life, and less social interaction. But there is also a cost to the community and country. The cost of medical care due to obesity is more than $173 billion a year, and lower productivity due to absenteeism is between $3 billion and $6 billion a year.

Why are so many Americans overweight? We all know the answer: We are too sedentary, our diets are starch and sugar-dominant, we use food as a reward system for anxiety, and we consume too much high-calorie alcohol. There’s also significant scientific evidence to suggest a genetic component to some people’s weight struggles (estimates vary from 25% to 50%). Watching Oprah’s weight struggles, despite her enormous resources, tells us that it’s not simply a matter of buying your way out. Americans are also quick-fix obsessed, depending on medication or surgery as a solution to the problems they feel inadequate to solve.

There are different body types so it’s cruel that our culture worships bodies that are beyond the reach of most people. They then live a life of shame and self-loathing. Instead of promoting an idealized body shape, we should be focused on promoting healthy choices and creating good habits in terms of food consumption and exercise. We can embrace people for who they are and how they appear, but as a country, we can also provide programs and incentives to encourage them to be healthier so they can live longer and happier lives.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

This is where I can indulge my pettiness about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about.

Why We Need to Stop Using the Phrase “Strong Woman”

Credit: The Good Brigade/gettyimages

The phrase “strong woman” appears everywhere in pop culture, like an apple tree sagging from the weight of too many apples. There was a time when these words ushered in a new way of perceiving women, separating them from their compliant forerunners who eagerly accepted their designated roles as “the weaker sex.” While some women still embrace that diminished role, the times have moved beyond that stereotype, leaving them in their 1950s mindset. Today, using the phrase “strong woman” has the opposite effect.

When I was growing up, there was a popular phrase also: “Good Negro.” That meant the Black person was willing to endure endless racism, insults, degradation, and worse with a big smile and a commitment to not causing any fuss. The phrase implied that we were giving power to some White authority to determine what constituted a “good Negro.” I reject that idea just as I reject that we should be singling out particular women as “strong” because it implies that most women are not. We wouldn’t say “strong man” because the culture believes strength is already infused into the word man. We need to do the same for the word woman.

We can safely assume that currently our cultural default setting for viewing women is as strong. They have endured and struggled against a decidedly misogynistic wave in American politics that has already removed their right to choose what to do with their bodies and threatens to continue to drive them backward into the male fantasy of obedient Stepford Wife. The brohood of Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, and the young conservative men seeking to recreate the Father Knows Best lifestyle of their grandparents pay lip service to strong women but they mean something entirely different. Like those who felt they were empowered with the right to deem who was a “good Negro,” when these men use the phrase “strong woman,” they mean strong enough to put up with being treated like a lesser being and not complaining.

You have to be pretty damn strong to go through life knowing that there are so many men out there wishing to undermine and marginalize you so they can feel more manly. Let’s not give anyone the power to define what “strong” means any more than what “beautiful” means. We should always assume that when we say woman, strong is implied as inherent to what it means to be a woman.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Simon & Garfunkel: “So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright”

Art Garfunkel had been an architect student for a while and asked Simon to write a song about his favorite architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. Simon confessed he knew little about Wright, so he wrote a nostalgic song about his relationship with Garfunkel, substituting Wright’s name. Oddly, Garfunkel didn’t catch on until many years later, despite these lyrics:

So long, Frank Lloyd Wright

All of the nights we'd harmonize 'til dawn

I never laughed so long

Some critics claim that this was Simon’s way of saying goodbye to his childhood friend because he knew their partnership would be over soon. In fact, they split up the following year.

Aside from that bit of history, I’ve always liked this song because of its wispy, ethereal tone that both celebrates a relationship and conveys the sadness of parting. It’s a song to float to. And how many songs include a famous architect?

You and I are harmonizing ‘til dawn—right here in this newsletter.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription