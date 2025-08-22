What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Who better to muse about the intricacies of love than me and Shakespeare?

Russia jubilant after Putin leaves Trump summit without making concessions: Trump’s blustering was reduced to whimpering when Putin schooled him. Again.

How Much Is Trump Pocketing Off the Presidency? : Trump’s shameless promotion of his family businesses is reaping him billions.

Pentagon Aide Rages When Grilled on Hegseth’s Views of Women Like Her Voting: Christian nationalist Hegseth publicly supports pastors who preach taking the vote from women. Consider yourself warned.

Kareem’s Video Break : A dog’s spa day left me relaxed and happy.

Condemned by Their Own Words: Cheryl Hines: Hines’ comments on science are illogical and dangerous, just like her husband, RFK Jr.

Kareem the Science Guy: Scientists Say Entity Hurtling Through Space May Be Alien Spaceship : A Harvard scientist says an alien spaceship is approaching. Cool or uh-oh?

Kareem’s Magical Moments in Sports: Messi shows us why he’s the best.

Paul Simon Sings “You Can Call Me Al”: Simon once again proves why he’s one of the greatest songwriters who ever lived.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind,

And therefore is wing’d Cupid painted blind;

Nor hath Love’s mind of any judgement taste:

Wings, and no eyes, figure unheedy haste:

And therefore is Love said to be a child,

Because in choice he is so oft beguiled.

from William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Credit: Glasshouse Images/gettyimages

This is my second Shakespeare Daily Quote in a row, but give it a chance. I know it’s long. I know it’s Shakespearean (with words like “oft” and “hath”) and therefore trickier to wade through. But it offers an accurate and poetic description of love that pertains to us all. Plus, it’s kind of cool to start the day pondering Shakespeare. Today, let’s ruminate on Love.

A quick decoding of the quote for those in a hurry: Love makes us choose foolishly. The first two lines tell us that when it comes to choosing whom to fall in love with, love is blind to any red flags (they want to borrow money from you, or never had a job because bosses don’t get them). We ignore the snake’s rattle because “the heart wants what the heart wants.” The second two lines tell us that lovers are in such a rush to be with their loved one that they don’t think things through (do you love them only because your parents hate them?). The third two lines tell us lovers are like children because they are so often and so easily fooled.

The real meaning isn’t just that we make foolish choices, it’s how we justify those choices so they seem admirable. That’s why reality TV—as well as reality itself—is filled with self-described “romantics” who brag that they “follow my heart,” even when that policy constantly leads to disappointment and disaster. They think it’s an admirable quality, while those around them wonder why they can’t learn from their mistakes. For the observer, the label “romantic” is not a character quality but an excuse for failure.

Yet, while all that is true, it’s not the whole story.

What’s intriguing is that love has the ability to reduce us to irrational stumblebums as well as elevate us to our best selves. Love makes us care about someone else more than ourselves, which is noble. But so is selecting someone worthy of that selflessness. To dedicate one’s life to a horrible, abusive, selfish person is not love, it’s self-loathing. The refusal to see someone for who they are because of “love” is not admirable, but sad.

Our need to love and be loved is so great that a 27-year-old woman recently got “engaged” to a generative Grok-platformed AI chatbot on Reddit after just five months of “dating.” This isn’t an isolated event: it’s part of a trend of people falling in love with their AI chatbots. (“‘I felt pure, unconditional love’: the people who marry their AI chatbots.”) I’m not going to judge this phenomenon but instead ruminate on why so many people feel so disconnected from and discouraged by human contact that they retreat into automated love, a kind of romance porn.

Part of humanity’s need is to make their emotions sacred, as if it proves they are superior to other animals. Hidden within that need is the belief that if we make our emotions sacred, it confirms we have an everlasting soul worthy of life after physical death. However, the drive to prove our emotional superiority proves the opposite. What other animal wastes time and energy trying to prove that which is clearly not true? We point to love as a proof, yet other animals love in the same way we do. Some mate for life. Some sacrifice their lives for their community and for their offspring. Let’s just revel in the joys of love without trying to fetishize it.

What makes us fall in love? Studies indicate that smell and taste are major components—what we like to call chemistry. Through those senses, our bodies evaluate the person’s DNA, looking for a sequence that is the opposite of ours. This combination will ensure stronger offspring less susceptible to disease and therefore with a greater chance of survival. Remember, the entire purpose of civilization is to protect our children and thereby the continuation of the human race. So, the smell test isn’t so far-fetched.

I love weddings because it’s an act of faith in which two people recognize the irrationality of making a promise to last a lifetime, but they do it anyway because they hope they can. Yes, we are irrational idiots when it comes to love, but that faith lifts us to greater heights, as long as we don’t romanticize it out of proportion but treat it as an opportunity to become our best selves.