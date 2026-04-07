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Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Success is peace of mind that comes from knowing you did your best to become your best.” — John Wooden

Me with my coach, John Wooden. Credit: Getty Images

We live in a world that measures everything. Followers. Views. Rankings. Salaries. Awards. It’s easy to start believing that success is something handed to you by other people. But the truth is, the most important part of success is internal. It’s personal and private. It’s between you and the mirror.

Did you give your best today?

Did you stretch yourself?

Did you move closer to the person you’re trying to become?

If the answer is yes, then you’re already succeeding, even if nobody claps for you.

That’s why I’ve always loved Coach Wooden’s quote: “Success is peace of mind that comes from knowing you did your best to become your best.” It’s simple, deceptively so, but the more the years pass, the more I realize how much truth is packed into that one line. We spend so much of our lives chasing the version of success that other people can see— the job title, the trophy, the applause, the numbers on a screen—that we forget the version that actually lets us sleep at night.

Because here’s the thing. You can “win” in the eyes of the world and still feel completely empty. You can hit every external milestone and still feel like you’re sprinting on a treadmill, going fast but going nowhere. But when you know—truly know—that you showed up with everything you had, that you pushed yourself honestly, that you didn’t cut corners or hide from the hard parts, something shifts. You get that quiet, steady feeling in your chest that says, I honored the work.

That’s the peace the quote is talking about.

And peace is underrated. We talk a lot about ambition, hustle, achievement, but peace? That’s the real luxury item.

Coach’s definition of success puts the focus back where it belongs: on the process, not the outcome. You can’t control everything. You can’t control the market, or the judges, or the bounce of the ball. But you can control your effort. You can control your preparation. You can control the way you show up when no one is watching.

That’s where the real growth happens, in the quiet, unglamorous moments when you’re choosing to get a little better instead of staying exactly the same.

And here’s the beautiful part: when you chase that kind of “unglamorous” success, the external stuff tends to follow anyway. Not always immediately, not always in the way you expect, but eventually. Because people can feel the difference between someone who’s performing for approval and someone who’s grounded in purpose. One is loud. The other is steady. And steady wins more often than people think.

So maybe the real challenge isn’t to “be the best.” Maybe it’s to become your best—whatever that looks like today, whatever that looks like ten years from now. That’s a moving target, and that’s okay. Growth is always on the move.

Success, in the end, comes from knowing you didn’t hold back, didn’t coast and didn’t pretend. You showed up fully. You tried honestly. You grew intentionally.

Everything else is just noise.