Although it’s true that when I’m driving down the freeway, I’m blasting jazz loud enough to rattle the windows, I still have a great appreciation for most other genres of music. Including country music. I like its ability to tell stories about the emotional and economic struggles average people endure and the exuberant celebration of what’s worthwhile in life: family, friends, and community. The roots of country are firmly planted in regional folk music and the blues. Good music is good music and, as with any art, the best artists often overlap genres.

But I’ve never seen a musical category work as hard as country music to exclude Blacks. And having excluded them, insult them. On March 7, Morgan Wallen received the album of the year award from the Academy of Country Music. This happened one year after being removed from the Academy’s ballot for being shown on video drunkenly using the n-word.

I’m all for forgiveness. People make mistakes, they learn, they grow. But forgiveness should only be bestowed when the sinner admits the sin—and clearly understands why it is a sin. There isn’t much evidence of that here. Wallen half-heartedly went through the motions of publicist-dictated career damage-control. He went on TV and apologized, donated $500,000 to the National Museum of African American Music, and had a Black woman act as his beard by proclaiming he wasn’t a racist (though that would have been less convincing if she didn’t also have a deal with Wallen’s record label).

But a man who had really grown and understood the damage he’d done to all the Black children who’d heard a musical superstar disparage them so nastily, would have found the courage to discuss that growth during his acceptance speech. Not only would that have reflected well on him as a mature man and father, but on country music for acknowledging that such issues shouldn’t be quickly swept under the rug.

Instead, he thanked those who had shown him "grace along the way." Right, because this was all about his suffering, his inconvenience. One reason he didn’t mention it was because his fans don’t really care about his personal growth, especially in racial matters. Although he was initially banned from radio play for four months by major stations, when he returned his airplay increased 500 percent and his album went to number one.

The other reason he didn’t mention it is because he never understood what all the fuss was about. He’s sorry he got caught, and he’s vaguely aware that Black people were hurt. A closer examination of his July 2021 apology interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan reveals just how clueless he was. “I heard some stories in the initial conversations that I had after [using the N-word] just about how people are treated even still today,” he said. “I haven't seen that with my eyes, that pain or that insignificant feeling, whatever it is that makes you feel.”

Whatever it is that makes you feel. Profoundly clueless. Which is difficult to understand in a time when anyone who cares can find out all the nuances of racism on their phone. Even while listening to Morgan Wallen. You just have to care enough about a world outside your own bubble.

Why is this important? Because country music boasts an audience of more than 139 million U.S. teens and adults due to a 9% listener growth rate over the past 5 years. Almost 40 percent of the country listens to country, which is an enormous influence on the values instilled in our youth.

I’m not advocating “cancelling” Wallen. Let him release his albums. Do his tours. But the Academy of Country Music showed no understanding for what happened or its impact. Rather, they demonstrated flagrant disregard and disrespect for African Americans. And a disregard and disrespect for American values of inclusion. The U.S. Constitution can also be read on your phone. Maybe while listening to Jimi Hendrix’s “Star-Spangled Banner.”

I know Blacks are not a large part of the country music audience, even though they had a significant role in its birth and adolescence as Ken Burns detailed in his documentary Country Music. But in the 1920s, White record executives began excluding Blacks, a practice that continues today. According to a recent study, People of Color received a pathetic 2.3 percent share of country airplay in the past 19 years. Between 2002 and 2020, of the 11,000 songs played, only 133 were by Black artists. Segregation by any other name. There’s only so many times they can invoke Charlie Pride or Darius Rucker as proof of inclusivity, which is like pointing to Obama to prove there’s no racism in America.

With behavior like this country music is not likely to win Black converts. Maybe that’s the point. They’ve created a private little Confederacy of Dunces, a White oasis under the scorching eyes of a diverse America.