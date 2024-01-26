What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Abraham Lincoln simplifies the basis for moral behavior.

Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign, endorses Trump: He lost, but not before leaving a scorched-earth swath worse than Sherman’s March.

Florida state congressman introduces bill to ban Pride flags from campuses: He’s advocating a political agenda to stop the advocating of political agenda. Apparently, this congressperson’s time in school was not spent learning logic.

Senate to examine walkaway deaths in assisted-living facilities: How we care for our elderly defines our morals more than the books we ban or rights we restrict.

California governor vows to block proposed ban on tackle football for kids: Where should we draw the line at letting our children risk their long-term health for the sake of a sport?

Kareem’s Video Break: Prepare to tear up with joy as we experience the kind of love we could all learn from.

Santo & Johnny Play: “Sleep Walk” is one of the most hypnotic songs I’ve ever heard. Whatever keeps you attached to this world, this song cuts that tether, and off you float.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

When I do good, I feel good. When I do bad, I feel bad. That's my religion.

Abraham Lincoln quoting “an old man named Glenn, in Indiana.”

It ain’t easy trying to be Good.

What I like about religion is that, at its original core, it’s about people motivated to get together to figure out how to best behave toward each other in ways that promote a greater good. I also like that people join together to help support each other in the difficult challenge of staying true to whatever code of ethics they adopt.

But there’s religion—and then there’s Religion.

Religion as an impulse to Do Good and Be Good is a sweet and powerful aspect of humanity to be admired and nurtured. A formal, official religion isn’t necessary to do good or be good, but it can be immensely helpful to many people. Others can do these things without a structured religion, relying more on friends and family who share their morals. Atheist or monk—neither is spiritually superior.

But Religion as an organization can sometimes be more of a business that, like any business, has a main goal, not of spiritual guidance, but of survival. It needs money to keep the lights on, the ministers paid, and the buildings kept up. It’s competing for that money with other religions, charities, political parties, golf clubs, and more. Like any business competing for consumers’ dollars, a major strategy is to either denigrate the competition (“Your beliefs are inferior to mine.) or overwhelm the competition with numbers (“Go forth and multiply—until we have the controlling majority.”).

When I was young, I read that every living organism is defined by three compulsions: (1) the struggle to not be overcome by other organisms, (2) the struggle to overcome other organisms, and (3) the struggle to change to better achieve the first two. I have found this to be a handy guide in observing how organizations like countries, religions, political parties, and Big Businesses will do almost anything to meet this criteria. They may form with the best of intentions (like Google’s motto: “Don’t be evil.”), but when faced with the harsh realities of competition, they often jettison those good intentions to survive. Like desperate and starving castaways, it’s only a matter of time before they turn to cannibalism.

Whenever an organization abandons its morals for financial stability, it finds a grandiose way of justifying it. “God’s will” is often invoked. This reminds me of Voltaire’s warning: “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”

Religion for many is less about doing good than it is a cultural comfort food. They were raised in it, and their family and friends belong, so it feels warm and loving to all share the same beliefs. For some, it is nothing more than wearing clothes from a fashionable store: J Crew, Target, or Nordstrom. They don’t struggle with the complex questions of doing good concerning others, they follow a script provided to them: donate money, volunteer at the shelter, and pick up gold stars.

Lincoln’s quote has a good side and a bad side. People can feel good or bad about an action simply because they are programmed that way by pressure from family, society, peers, and friends. Sometimes that can be a good thing (compassion, charity, etc.) and sometimes a bad thing (cults, racists, etc). That’s when we use reason and critical thinking to sift through our impulses to better understand what is logically best for us. For the most part, those tuned into the airwaves of society’s best impulses, rather than huddled in their delusional bunkers of fear and hate, will generally know what is good and bad.

Being selfish animals, we will try to justify behavior that we know is bad, but being aspirational beings trying to be more than animal instincts, we will wrestle with those base impulses. That’s when we are our best selves trying to create our best community.

SUMMARY: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday ended his once-promising presidential campaign, which steadily deflated as he struggled to connect with voters and persuade Republicans to swap Donald Trump for a younger, more disciplined champion of his ideas. As he departed the contest, DeSantis endorsed Trump, who had relentlessly attacked the Florida governor with demeaning nicknames and charges that he was disloyal. His exit came just two days before voting in New Hampshire’s primary, where Trump appears to be closing in on another victory that would underscore his unrivaled grip on the GOP.

MY TAKE: Ron DeSantis’ presidential political obituary should just be the beginning of his removal from politics altogether. In his attempt to position himself as Trump’s replacement, he has single-handedly destroyed Florida’s educational system, fostered dangerous healthcare positions through his patsy Surgeon General, encouraged racism, started a war with Disney in support of his anti-LGBTQ+ campaign, and has demonstrated contempt for women’s rights. Yeah, he’s the whole package—if that package is the same one kids used to set on fire outside their principal’s front door.

The reason his presidential campaign never caught on is simple: He’s the poster boy for male toxicity. In an effort to show MAGA-ites how strong he is, he would simply try to bully and force his will upon everyone else. His political philosophy is straight from Cobra Kai” “Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.” That plays well with some Yahoos, but DeSantis’ lack of personality, sense of humor, and human characteristics—no matter how often he trotted out his wife and family—made people frightened of what he might be capable of. Trump’s supporters see Trump more as the amusing drunk uncle at Thanksgiving shouting his crazy ideas while everyone laughs along. In reality, Trump is much worse than DeSantis—he’s a criminal with no moral compass—but everybody loves a clown. That makes his evil more palpable to those willing to sell out democracy out of greed, ignorance, or arrogance.

As for DeSantis, maybe he’ll bide his time until the next election. But if Floridians want to save their state, they’ll kick him to the curb as soon as possible.

(Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: A Florida state congressman, convinced students in the state are being “subliminally indoctrinated with critical race theory, Marxism and transgender ideology”, has introduced a law that seeks to ban Pride flags from school and college campuses. The Miami Republican David Borrero, an extremist who is simultaneously pushing a bill that would in effect ban all abortions in the state, also believes students are being “radicalized and evangelized” in Florida’s classrooms. His proposed flag legislation – which advanced from a crucial rule of law subcommittee hearing on a 9-4 party line vote on Wednesday – would outlaw any flag that depicts a “racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint”. Teachers would also be prevented from wearing Pride or Black Lives Matter pins on their lapels if the legislation passes.

MY TAKE: This is the Florida that Ron DeSantis has made possible. Legislation that would once have been out of the question because it violates the letter, and the spirit of the U.S. Constitution is now a daily routine in Florida. It has become a petri dish in a laboratory growing a grotesque organism that survives by consuming itself.

The logic of this proposed law reveals just how twisted Republican thinking is. The banning of flags is itself a governmental expression of contempt for the principles the flag represents. Therefore, it is a form of political indoctrination of the students. You’re openly telling them that gay pride is bad, that Black Lives Matter is unacceptable. The American flag is a “political ideology” (though not one that these legislators follow). By their definition, that too should be banned. What about school clubs formed around ideologies such as gay pride or a religion or political belief?

I’m especially concerned about this edict extending to colleges where students traditionally have a lot of free speech leeway as part of the educational process. Learning in college takes place on the campus as much as it does in the classroom as students discuss a wide variety of ideas and express them in various ways, including demonstrations, marches, and gatherings meant to inform students of points of view they may not be familiar with.

One more nail in the enlightenment coffin that DeSantis’ Florida has built on its way back to the Middle Ages.

Kareem’s Video Break

Prepare to have your heartstrings plucked like a bluegrass banjo because this video reminds us of the kind of loving people we are capable of being when at our best. This certainly makes me want to be at my best.

You know what to do:

Share

(Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: The chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging is launching a review of safety lapses in the assisted-living industry, saying an investigation by The Washington Post into the deaths of dementia-care residents who have wandered from facilities had revealed “horrific” neglect and a “violation of trust.” In response to The Post’s finding that nearly 100 seniors have died over the past five years after leaving facilities unnoticed or being left unattended outside, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) sent letters Tuesday to the nation’s three largest assisted-living chain owners seeking information about their practices. The Post’s report is the first nationwide accounting of such deaths. A hearing set for Jan. 25 will be the committee’s most substantive review of the assisted-living industry in more than 20 years, Casey said. “It’s terribly disturbing,” Casey said of The Post’s findings. “It’s a basic violation of trust when you’re making assertions about a service you’re providing and you’re not providing that.” In all, The Post documented 2,000 walkway incidents, called “elopements” in the industry, involving assisted-living residents suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Many were housed in special “memory-care” units that charge families more for extra attention and security. Among those who died, The Post found, most perished because of prolonged exposure to extreme heat or cold. Others drowned in retention ponds, were hit by vehicles, or wandered into woods, rivers and swamps.

MY TAKE: The indignities of growing old are relentless and infinite. We struggle to find our value to society, sometimes to our own family. We agonize over when we will have crossed that imperceptible line from asset to burden. When the weight of us is no longer worth the effort. Out of the corners of our eyes, we glimpse our inheritors eyeing items, imagining how they would look in their own homes. Or is that imagined paranoia? I am well aware that to most of the world, my value is in what I did many years ago rather than in what I do now.

The improvement of medical science keeps us alive longer but doesn’t give us a space to go with longevity. We haven’t gotten any better at coping with the elderly, especially those in need of intensive care. Trying to care for our aged parents while still balancing the demands of everyday life can be overwhelming. As the narrator working in an elderly care facility says in W.D. Snodgrass’s poem “A Flat One”:

They say this was a worthwhile job

Unless they tried it. It is mad

To throw our good lives after bad;

Waste time, drugs, and our minds, while strong

Men starve. How many young men did we rob

To keep you hanging on?

However, by the end of the poem, he realizes that our desire to help—even serve—the infirm elderly goes beyond the practical. It is the ultimate definition of our values as human beings that we support the vulnerable when they are most in need.

To become the kind of people we claim we want to be, we have to treat our elderly with gratitude and care, not like winter clothes that are enclosed in plastic boxes at the first sign of spring and stored in the rafters of the garage. Certainly, as we brag about American exceptionalism and flaunt our GDP, we can find better ways to care for our elderly—and hold accountable those who are tasked with doing so. Don’t forget, those of us lucky enough to grow old will all face the same fate of being placed in others’ hands. We have to make sure those hands are welcoming and warm, not just adept at counting money.

(Photo by Anda Chu/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: California’s governor said he will not sign a proposed ban on tackle football for children under 12, ending advocates’ short-lived hopes of having the bill become law this year. “I will not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football,” Newsom said in a statement late on Tuesday. “I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer.” Last week, a legislative committee sent the proposal from Democratic assemblymember Kevin McCarty to the floor of the state assembly, clearing the way for a vote by the end of the month. But even if the bill were to pass, Newsom’s pledge not to sign it – first reported by Politico – means there is little, if any, chance of it becoming law this year. While California lawmakers have the power to override a veto, they have not done that in more than four decades. The proposal to ban youth tackle football gained momentum this year amid increasing concern about concussions along with the rise in popularity of flag football. The proposal would have have been phased in gradually through 2029 and would have have kids play flag football until age 12, giving athletes about three years of playing tackle football before entering high school. Advocates say that would limit children’s risk of brain damage, which studies have shown increases the longer a person plays tackle football. But the bill prompted strong opposition from parents, coaches and kids. Many attended a public hearing in the California capitol last week wearing their football jerseys while asking lawmakers not to pass the bill. California has regulated youth tackle football, with Newsom signing a law that took effect in 2021 limiting teams to just two full-contact practices per week of not more than 30 minutes each during the regular season. That law also required youth tackle football coaches to have training on concussions and other head injuries.

MY TAKE: Our knee-jerk reaction to change is almost always to reject it as foolish because it messes with our nostalgia. We worry about the slippery slope: first, tackle football then sweatpants and nachos. That’s often my first reaction, too. But when we take the time to look at some changes more closely, the answer is not always in favor of nostalgia.

Let’s look at the actual proposal: “The proposal would have have been phased in gradually through 2029 and would have have kids play flag football until age 12, giving athletes about three years of playing tackle football before entering high school. Advocates say that would limit children’s risk of brain damage, which studies have shown increases the longer a person plays tackle football.”

The change would be gradual over the next 5 years. Kids could still play football, just not full-contact tackle football. This would protect their developing brains from continual trauma.

Some people like to counter any change with the highly illogical, “I did it and I turned out all right.” Their parents smacked them around and they turned out all right so they should do it to their children. They never wore a seatbelt and nothing bad ever happened to them. They smoked two packs of cigarettes a day and never got lung cancer so smoking is fine. It must be nice to think that the universe revolves around one person’s personal experiences because it allows them to ignore actual evidence of cause and effect. (By the way, if you use that logic to form opinions, you didn’t “turn out all right.”)

The medical studies are so concerning that it seems prudent to be extremely cautious about our children. Even professional football players have admitted they wouldn’t let their children play tackle football (“Top 12 NFL Players Who Wouldn't Let Their Kids Play Football”). Dr. Bennet Omalu, who discovered CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head) in dozens of former NFL players whose brains were donated for research, stated: “It is our moral duty as a society to protect the most vulnerable of us. The human brain becomes fully developed at about 18 to 25 years old. We should at least wait for our children to grow up, be provided with the information and education on the risk of play, and let them make their own decisions. No adult, not a parent or a coach, should be allowed to make this potentially life-altering decision for a child.”

Researchers at Boston University are conducting a major study of CTE in athletes who have died before reaching 30. Based on the study of the brains of 152 athletes, 63 of them, more than 40 percent, had CTE; 48 of them played football, most of them no higher than high school or college. What makes CTE so insidious is that the effects won’t surface right away and when they do, they are often mistaken for something else. The headaches, depression, and suicidal thoughts may not manifest until well after the child has stopped playing. Many parents of these affected athletes express deep regret for getting their children into the sport in the first place.

Now that we know the dangers, there aren’t many legitimate excuses to unnecessarily risk our children’s lives.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Santo & Johnny: “Sleep Walk”

“Sleep Walk” was released in 1959 by brothers Santo & Johnny and quickly shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 40. Appropriately, the song was written when the brothers were unable to sleep one night after playing a gig. They had 11 albums before breaking up in 1976. “Sleep Walk” has been featured in over 28 movies, including most recently Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Certain songs can inspire you to jump up and dance, to snuggle up for romance, to hit the streets to protest, or sit back and relax on a rainy day. Whenever I hear “Sleep Walk,” my mind seems to float up out of my body as I hover over some distant sandy shore where there is nothing but peace and quiet. That masterful steel guitar is like a tuning fork that realigns the soul.

Spread the word—or at least my word.

Share