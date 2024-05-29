What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem's Daily Quote: Robert Frost's "The Road Not Taken" makes me think—but not about what you might imagine.

DeSantis's 'Freedom Summer' means no rainbow lights for Florida bridges: DeSantis dishonors the meaning of "Freedom Summer" by pushing law that restricts freedom.

TV meteorologist attacks Ron DeSantis over Florida's 'don't say climate change' law: Wrong place but right message.

Trump falsely claims U.S. Justice Department was ready to kill him: It's not just that the accusation is stupid, it's that the same brain that reached that ridiculous conclusion that wants to run the country.

Majority of Americans wrongly believe U.S. is in recession – and most blame Biden: It's worrisome to democracy that the majority of people can believe something without substantial evidence. This is why Trump's lying is so effective.

UPDATE: Another Provocative Flag Was Flown at Another Alito Home: Alito should be removed from the Supreme Court, if not for his inability to weigh evidence to reach a conclusion, then for his arrogance in flaunting is bigotry.

Kareem's Video Break : This video should be played every Mother's Day for eternity.

The Animals Sing "We've Gotta Get Out of This Place": This song from the bluesy band is rock-'n'-roll wrapped in barbed wire and set aflame.

Quick Personal Note:

My very close friend and former NBA rival Bill Walton died on Memorial Day and the world feels so much heavier now. Bill was a fierce player but what made him truly special was that he wasn’t happy unless he did everything he could to make everyone around him happy. He was the best of us.

I’m still in shock, having only found out about his death an hour ago. Because Bill was a close friend, I want to share more thoughts about him in an upcoming Substack, after I’ve had some time to do him justice.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I shall be telling this with a sigh Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Somewhere ages and ages hence: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Two roads diverged in a wood, and I— Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I took the one less traveled by, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And that has made all the difference.

Robert Frost, “The Road Not Taken”

Credit: George Pachantouris

I’m not going to write what you think I’m going to write. These lines have inspired many people to celebrate themselves as rebels for their courage in choosing a less popular path and how that reflects a life of rugged individualism. Yeah, that’s not at all what this poem means to me.

The title of the poem is “The Road Not Taken,” which means it’s not about congratulating yourself for your choices, but pondering what might have been. The narrator comes upon two roads and chooses one that is less worn. He then says he’ll save the other road for another day, though he doubts he’ll ever actually return. Finally, he projects into the future that “I shall be telling this with a sigh/Somewhere ages and ages hence.” The sigh indicates that he’ll be wondering about the road not taken. What if…?

I treat my life as I do history in general: Past events are road signs for future choices. “Sheer drop ahead.” “Bridge washed out.” “Scenic route.” I spend a lot of time thinking about things I did in the past—both good and bad. Suddenly a moment will pop into my head about a moment when I said something that hurt somebody and I had no clue at the time. Now I do know. Now I know not to take that road again.

I have often said that if I hadn’t become a professional basketball player, I would have become a history teacher. I realize today that had I taken that road, I would have been just as happy grading papers and lecturing about the Civil War as I was winning championship rings. Those who select a more conventional path are not necessarily less happy or less fulfilled. Being true to yourself when choosing is what makes the difference.

When I think of those lines, I see that it doesn’t matter which road you choose, only what you do on that road. The road is not Fate, it is merely a path through an unknown that you make your own by choosing at a thousand more forks in the road. NBA champion in front of millions or history teacher in front of a class of thirty. I am who I am because I learn from the journey.

This Week in Walking Dead DeSantis Returns—Still No Brains

DeSantis received such an embarrassing rejection from voters across the country in his bid for the GOP presidential nomination that one would think he’d just stay in his hidey-hole wondering why he is so hated. Nope. True to being a man who can’t read the room or learn from his mistakes, he’s emerged to once again take up the cultural divining rod in search of people to marginalize. Unfortunately, in Florida, there’s no shortage of people to victimize—or people to support his scorched-Constitution policies.

(Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: As part of what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is calling “Freedom Summer,” his Transportation Department has told cities across the state that if they want to light up their bridges at night, they can only use the colors red, white and blue. The order — which was shared by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue on social media recently — means that bridges across the state that normally illuminate in colorful arrays of light to mark holidays or awareness events won’t be able to use any other colors from May 27 through Sept. 2. “As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida’s bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day!” Perdue wrote on X. “Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation.”

MY TAKE: There are so many things about this news item that outraged me that I needed a moment to make sure I hadn’t slipped into an alternate reality where we elect the dumbest, most morally corrupt people in the room. Let’s start with DeSantis’ use of the term “Freedom Summer.”

Originally, Freedom Summer refers to a group of volunteers in the summer of 1964 who travelled through Mississippi to register Black voters who’d been kept from voting due to restrictive laws and the threat of physical harm. These courageous volunteers also established Freedom Schools, libraries, and community centers for the Black community in small towns. During this Freedom Summer, more than 1,000 people were arrested, 80 volunteers were beaten, 37 churches were bombed or burned, 30 Black homes or businesses were bombed, 4 civil rights workers were killed and 4 critically wounded, and at least 3 Black locals who supported the Civill Rights Movement were murdered.

The legacy of Freedom Summer is courage and self-sacrifice in the face of oppression that tries to curtail freedom. Fast-forward 60 years and you have another entitled White politician usurping the term Freedom Summer in order to actually reduce freedom.

It is clear that DeSantos especially wants to target the LGBTQ+ community by denying them the ability to display Pride colors during Pride month of June. But his ban also affects other light displays during the summer: orange for National Gun Awareness Month; yellow for Women’s Equality Day; and red, black, and green for Juneteenth. Yup, Freedom Summer now means denying Blacks the right to display colors celebrating their freedom.

DeSantos’ version of faux patriotism is reminiscent of all those photos of children under totalitarian regimes being forced to recite their leader’s words. Least we forget, patriotism is celebrating the diversity of this country, its commitment to social justice as expressed in the U.S. Constitution. DeSantos just did something so unpatriotic that I’m surprised Floridians aren’t demanding accountability.

I felt like I’d been hit with a stun gun when I read DeSantos’s boot-licker, Purdue, say: “Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation.” Reality check, Purdue: When you restrict people from doing something as simple as celebrating with colored lights, you are not promoting freedom, but its opposite. DeSantos has already restricted women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, the educational rights of children, and more.

Your move, Florida. Maybe in an act of defiance—Boston Tea Party-style—you should hang lights from bridges anyway.

SUMMARY: A TV meteorologist condemned the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s so-called “don’t say climate change” law on air and urged viewers to vote. Steve MacLaughlin of WTVJ in Miami addressed viewers on Saturday amid rising heat records across the state, saying: “On Thursday, we reported … that the government of Florida was beginning to roll back really important climate-change legislation and really important climate-change language.” MacLaughin condemned DeSantis’s position on the matter, saying that it came “in spite of the fact that the state of Florida over the last couple of years has seen record heat, record flooding, record rain, record insurance rates, and the corals are dying all around the state”. He said: “The entire world is looking to Florida to lead in climate change, and our government is saying that climate change is no longer the priority it once was. “Please keep in mind the most powerful climate change solution is the one you already have in the palm of your hands – the right to vote. And we will never tell you who to vote for, but we will tell you this: we implore you to please do your research and know that there are candidates that believe in climate change and that there are solutions. And there are candidates that don’t.” McLaughlin delivered his comments after DeSantis recently signed several bills the governor claimed sought to “restore sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots”. “Radical green zealots want to impose their climate agenda on people through restrictions, regulations and taxes,” a notice posted by DeSantis said. In addition to prohibiting windfarms offshore and near coastlines, the bill prioritizes the expansion of natural gas and bolsters protections against gas appliance bans and repeals climate policies enacted during Barack Obama’s presidency. The gas industry has helped drive climate change and its resulting effects, including severe weather becoming more commonplace. Over the weekend, south Florida saw record temperatures, with Fort Lauderdale and Miami each reaching record highs of 95F (35C) on Sunday. Typical highs for this time of year are about 86F (30C), the Palm Beach Post reported.

MY TAKE: “Radical green zealots want to impose their climate agenda on people through restrictions, regulations and taxes,” says DeSantis. “Radical green zealots” is the common term used by conservative shills on the payroll of coal, oil, and natural gas companies. “Radical” is a word meant to scare people—like Communist or terrorist or groomer or molester. The theory is if I just attach one of those words, the audience becomes too frightened to listen to the specifics of what follows. Maybe we should just say that DeSantis is grooming conservatives to molest the Constitution.

I’m torn about this article. I don’t think McLaughlin should have delivered an editorial on-air while performing his duties as a meteorologist. That taints the news show’s objectivity. Editorials should be labeled as such and not seem like he’s speaking for the entire news organization.

At the same time, I applaud what he said. He used his celebrity to get a vital message across: DeSantis is selling out the people of Florida in exchange for money to himself and his party so he can remain in office to continue to push for harmful legislation. The evidence of the devastation in Florida from climate change is everywhere, yet he refuses to acknowledge it because his followers want him to deny it so they feel better. It’s like being in an airplane that is diving toward the ground and demanding that the pilot announce, “Don’t listen to this radical alarmist. We’re just taking a shortcut to the ground.”

Trump falsely claims US justice department was ready to kill him (The New York Times)

A member of the Secret Service is seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: On social media and in a Tuesday fundraising email, Donald Trump raised an alarming concern. The Department of Justice, he said, was ready to kill him. The wild distortion came against the backdrop of Trump’s hush-money trial in New York and amid fears of rising political violence around the coming presidential election, predominantly from the far right. The comments cement an inverted picture Trump and his allies have painted, in which a patriotic Trump is pitted against anti-democratic deep-state foes. The outlandish claims could ratchet up anger among his supporters and stoke conspiracy theories. “You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable,” read the Trump campaign fundraising email, signed with the former president’s name. “Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.” On his social media website, Truth Social, Trump echoed the claim. “Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE,” he alleged.

MY TAKE: If you know anyone who believes Trump’s statement, do yourself a favor an immediately avoid any contact with them because they are a threat to themselves and anyone around them. What actually happened was that there’s a boilerplate statement about the use of force when serving a search warrant that states deadly force is allowed “only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person.” Unlike what we’ve all seen on TV cop shows, the document specifically prohibits deadly force to prevent a person from fleeing, to disable a moving vehicle or to stop someone who poses a threat only to themselves or to property. So, no shooting out tires or shooting someone in the leg as they run away.

That didn’t stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from joining in (in a sad and desperate attempt to become his VP choice) by posting: “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it?” Having prominent politicians accuse the president of attempted assassination is a serious charge, with serious ramifications. Never mind the fact that killing Trump makes absolutely no sense because it would be a politicial nightmare for him.

What’s interesting about Trump’s claims is that he and his team know they’re false but they have such lack of respect for the intelligence of his followers that they know they can say anything and the dutiful drones will believe. They must sit around laughing at the stupidity of those people who buy his Bibles and bile. Trump has proven himself to be unable to tell the truth. How will that play when he’s negotiating on behalf of the U.S. with foreign leaders?

UPDATE: As of May 22, 2024: “Four documents with classification markings were discovered in Donald Trump’s private quarters at Mar-a-Lago months after federal agents conducted an exhaustive sweep of the property, something a federal judge described with disbelief as part of a trove of documents newly unsealed on Tuesday.” Trumps claims against Biden clearly are meant to distract us from the actual crime.

Kareem’s Video Break

This made me want my mommy. The moment she puts her head on her mother is the moment all parents long for. Of course, when she’s sixteen it will be a whole other story. But until then…

Credit: Javier Ghersi

SUMMARY: Nearly three in five Americans wrongly believe the U.S. is in an economic recession, and the majority blame the Biden administration, according to a Harris poll conducted exclusively for The Guardian. The survey found persistent pessimism about the economy as election day draws closer. The poll highlighted many misconceptions people have about the economy, including: 55% believe the economy is shrinking, and 56% think the U.S. is experiencing a recession, though the broadest measure of the economy, gross domestic product (GDP), has been growing.

49% believe the S&P 500 stock market index is down for the year, though the index went up about 24% in 2023 and is up more than 12% this year.

49% believe that unemployment is at a 50-year high, though the unemployment rate has been under 4%, a near 50-year low. Many Americans put the blame on Biden for the state of the economy, with 58% of those polled saying the economy is worsening due to mismanagement from the presidential administration. The poll underscored people’s complicated emotions around inflation. The vast majority of respondents, 72%, indicated they think inflation is increasing. In reality, the rate of inflation has fallen sharply from its post-Covid peak of 9.1% and has been fluctuating between 3% and 4% a year. In April, the inflation rate went down from 3.5% to 3.4% – far from inflation’s 40-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 – triggering a stock market rally that pushed the Dow Jones index to a record high. A recession is generally defined by a decrease in economic activity, typically measured as gross domestic product (GDP), over two successive quarters, although in the US the National Bureau of Economic Research (NEBR) has the final say. U.S, GDP has been rising over the last few years, barring a brief contraction in 2022, which the NEBR did not deem a recession.

MY TAKE: “It’s the economy, stupid” is a phrase James Carville used as strategist for Bill Clinton’s campaign to remind campaign workers of one of the crucial messages to focus on. The other popular election-time phrase is “People vote with their wallets.” The real issue involved here has nothing to do with the economy. It’s about how people make decisions that affect all of us.

Because people often select a candidate based on how they think that person will benefit them economically, it’s important to make a choice based on reality, not perception. However, the GOP has effectively convinced Americans that the economy is worse off than it is and that it’s Biden’s fault. Just look at how much more a fast-food meal costs, they’ll say as proof. Of course, that isn’t proof. There are many factors that can cause the price of things to increase, including weather that hurt crops, transportation issues caused by overseas problems, and so forth. These are often things that no candidate can control.

More to the point, the evidence indicates the economy on the whole is doing fine. Yet, some people see a hunk of rope on the ground in the distance and they’re told its a rattlesnake, and suddenly they run screaming that there are rattlesnakes everywhere. Next they’re holding a town hall meeting asking why the president hasn’t done something about the rattlesnake problem.

UPDATE: Another Provocative Flag was Flown at Another Alito Home (The New York Times)

(Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Last summer, two years after an upside-down American flag was flown outside the Virginia home of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., another provocative symbol was displayed at his vacation house in New Jersey, according to interviews and photographs. This time, it was the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, which, like the inverted U.S. flag, was carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it dates back to the Revolutionary War, but largely fell into obscurity until recent years and is now a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the “Stop the Steal” campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms. Three photographs obtained by The New York Times, along with accounts from a half-dozen neighbors and passers-by, show that the Appeal to Heaven flag was aloft at the Alito home on Long Beach Island in July and September of 2023. A Google street view image from late August also shows the flag.

MY TAKE: Last week I discussed Alito’s lame excuse for flying an upside down flag that signified his belief that the 2020 election was fraudulent. I warned of the dangers of having a Supreme Court Justice who must weigh evidence in reaching crucial decisions about the course of our country holding political opinions that have no basis in proof. Clearly, we can’t trust his decisions to be free of bias because he doesn’t understand what the burden of proof means.

Now we find he’s flown a flag promoting Christian Nationalism (which in the above photo is outside Speaker Mike Johnson’s office), which aims to turn our legal system into the equivalent of countries with sharia laws based on the Quran. Christian Nationalism is in direct opposition to the U.S. Constitution, which he should know, but doesn’t seem to care. To push for Christian Nationalism is to push for overthrowing the country’s principles. Worse, by publicly displaying the flag, Alito believes he’s untouchable. Trump said he could shoot a person in public on the street and it wouldn’t affect his popularity. Alito thinks the same about himself. In both cases, these men believe the public is too ignorant, lazy, or lack the moral resolve to do anything about them.

Are they right?

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

The Animals: “We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place” (1965)

The Animals came out of England in the early 1960s with a gritty, working-class attitude and a pounding, bluesy sound amplified by singer Eric Burdon’s deep gravelly voice. It was rock-’n’-roll wrapped in barbed wire and set aflame. The original group disbanded in 1966 due to financial mismanagement. Burdon formed a new version of the animals in 1966 which then disbanded after a run-in with Japanese mobsters who threatened their lives.

The band had 10 top-20 hits, including “House of the Rising Son” and “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.” I picked “We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place” (also called “We Gotta Get Out of This Place”) because the song has always been a plea for escape, whether it’s high school, a small town, a bad neighborhood, or any place you’d rather not be. It was popular in Vietnam and was selected by many veterans as the song that most resonated with them. Said one Vietnam veteran, “This was the Vietnam anthem. Every bad band that ever played in an armed forces club had to play this song.”

Burdon captures the broody desperation that we all feel when trapped in circumstances we want to leave. His wailing cries during the song express everyone’s frustrations—and hope.

You’re outta this place—for now. Look forward to welcoming you back next time.

