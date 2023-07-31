I’m excited about today’s newsletter because it contains a variety of topics: sports, education, climate change, and neighborhood racism. Plus, an awesome dance video and a lovely jazz duet. It’s a scrapbook of what’s going on in the country right now.

David Beckham Gives a Pitiful Defense of His Qatar Millions (The Daily Beast)

(Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Soccer star David Beckham says he was “comfortable” with his decision to become an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are banned. The Inter Miami owner received a reported $193 million for his services promoting the tournament, where soccer fans’ rainbow flags were confiscated by officials. “The Qataris said from day one, ‘Everybody is welcome,’” Beckham, who was once revered for championing his gay fans, told The Athletic. “I came away after the final thinking, ‘This is possibly one of the safest World Cups I’ve been to.’ I spoke to people from the LGBTQ community. I was comfortable with the decision I made to get involved because I always feel that to make change you have to communicate, you have to engage.” He also addressed criticisms that he failed to speak up during the tournament, saying he “didn’t want to come out and be the person who is fueling the fire.” “I felt, ‘I’m going to talk at the right time,’” he said.

MY TAKE: I can’t blame Beckham for agreeing to be the World Cup ambassador for $193 million. Few of us know—or will ever know—what we’d do, what moral adjustments we’d make for that kind of payday. What bothers me is the attempted justification. If you’re going to compromise, then own it. If he’d just said, “Look, that’s a crazy amount of money, and I’m not getting any younger,” then I’d have to just be disappointed but not mad. But it’s the self-righteousness that I can’t get past.

David Beckham had been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community (“10 times David Beckham was proud to be a gay icon”) until this decision. The LGBTQ+ community felt betrayed because once you sign up as the poster boy for a country that persecutes gays, you are giving tacit approval to their oppressive behavior. If you pose for a photograph with your arm around Kim Jong Un while giving a thumbs-up, you’re basically endorsing his policies.

At the time of the World Cup, Beckham’s spokesperson said in a statement to CNN, “We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.” Beckman should have been embarrassed by this sad attempt at image rehabilitation. The issues were already being heatedly and energetically debated. He didn’t stimulate debate that would lead to the end of persecution. He did nothing to move the needle toward inclusivity. Rather, as “ambassador,” he gave passive encouragement to the policies continuing because he did not use his enormous celebrity to condemn them.

Let’s further examine a quote from the above article (my comments in bold and brackets): “I came away after the final thinking, ‘This is possibly one of the safest World Cups I’ve been to.’ [Safety wasn’t the issue being discussed. Every dictatorship boasts about safety because they have laws and a police force that doesn’t enshrine personal rights. Plus, it certainly wasn’t safe if you were openly gay.] I spoke to people from the LGBTQ community. [But he doesn’t tell us what he said or what they said in response. He implies that by talking to them, they supported his decision. However, there was plenty of international backlash (“David Beckham responds to criticism of his ambassadorial role at Qatar World Cup”).] I was comfortable with the decision I made to get involved because I always feel that to make change you have to communicate, you have to engage.” [What specific steps did he personally take to “make change”? What changes have been made since the World Cup? Qatari law requires a prison sentence of one to three years for homosexual sex. His “engagement” ended with receiving $193 million and nothing more.]

Take the money, but just be honest about it. There’s no path here for claiming a moral high ground.

SUMMARY: Saudi Arabia has spent at least $6.3bn (£4.9bn) in sports deals since early 2021, more than quadruple the previous amount spent over a six-year period, in what critics have labelled an effort to distract from its human rights record. Saudi Arabia has deployed billions from its Public Investment Fund over the last two-and-a-half years according to analysis by the Guardian, spending on sports at a scale that has completely changed professional golf and transformed the international transfer market for football. …Rights groups including Grant Liberty, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch term such spending “sportswashing” – bankrolling big-name sporting events in order to distract from a poor record on human rights. “Previously, sports figures and brands had rejected offers to engage with Saudi Arabia due to its well-documented human rights abuses,” said Grant Liberty. “However, there has been a worrisome shift in moral stance, as lucrative deals are now being accepted despite the ongoing and deteriorating violations.” After the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia was broadly shunned, with many major corporations withdrawing or pausing investments in the country. But the past two years have seen a shift in how the kingdom is regarded internationally. Joe Biden, who once promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over the killing, travelled there last year, greeting the crown prince and de-facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, with a controversial fist bump.

MY TAKE: No country spends $6 billion just for public relations unless it also benefits them politically and especially financially. The Saudis took a hit after murdering Khashoggi. Many people, and by extension countries, didn’t want to be in business with rulers who responded to criticism with bone saws. But when there’s so much money on the table, people need an excuse to forgive and forget. The Saudis gave them that excuse with a little image change.

Image rehab happens first in pop culture—movies, TV shows, songs—and, of course, sports. Buying professional golf in the U.S. helped (“Why Saudi Arabia Bought the Entire Sport of Professional Golf”). Buying soccer teams, sponsoring international sporting events, and more have led to, as the article stated, “a worrisome shift in moral stance, as lucrative deals are now being accepted despite the ongoing and deteriorating violations.”

Clearly, today’s sporting world is so intertwined that no athlete and no sport has completely clean hands. Everyone works with someone with dubious rights records. If we’re being completely honest, the U.S. has a dubious rights record. The line in the sand has to be based on efforts to correct abuses, a commitment to extend rights. Despite its stumbles, that is the U.S.’s mandate. We should expect that same line from countries we sell our sports to.

There’s Big Money in Stupidity

I want to examine two stories that seem to have nothing in common, but actually reveal a dark connection that is seriously destructive to our future existence.

SUMMARY: The largest school district in Texas announced its libraries will be eliminated and replaced with discipline centers in the new school year. Houston independent school district announced earlier this summer that librarian and media-specialist positions in 28 schools will be eliminated as part of superintendent Mike Miles’s “new education system” initiative. Teachers at these schools will soon have the option to send misbehaving students to these discipline centers, or “team centers’” – designated areas where they will continue to learn remotely. …Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, condemned the district’s move and said the solution to the problem of behavioral conduct was not to revoke access to books, especially in these underserved communities. He said: “Are there students who need additional support? Yes, and I am 100% supportive of that. But it’s not an eithe/or. You don’t close the libraries, remove the librarians, and simply have the books on the shelf. What about all the other students? What are you saying to them?”

MY TAKE: Have you noticed that the pattern among conservative states is to address educational issues by removing access to books? It’s part of a much larger GOP systematic campaign against experts, scientists, teachers, and pretty much anyone who uses facts and logic rather than wishing on a star and gut feelings.

The reason for this assault on education, often bolstered by admitted non-readers, is that it is easier to manipulate voters who don’t demand evidence of policies but just like to be told what to think. How do we know? Look at every major issue being argued in the House and Senate by Republicans such as Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, or Ted Cruz. Their arguments consist of fiery rhetoric, but there is never any relevant proof (as I have often documented in these pages). None.

Republicans have a two-prong plan to claim power: First, suppress voting access for minorities, college students, and the elderly because they skew Democratic and, second, poison public opinion on experts, studies, research, and facts. They promote what Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway proudly called “alternate facts.”

To make this plan work in the long run, they have to corrupt education to keep schoolchildren from thinking for themselves. Essentially, they are grooming kids to be skeptical of critical thinking, so they will reject evidence-based reasoning in favor of appeals to tradition, even when that tradition self-harms.

(Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: An alliance of rightwing groups has crafted an extensive presidential proposal to bolster the planet-heating oil and gas industry and hamstring the energy transition, it has emerged. Against a backdrop of record-breaking heat and floods this year, the $22m endeavor, Project 2025, was convened by the notorious rightwing, climate-denying thinktank the Heritage Foundation, which has ties to fossil fuel billionaire Charles Koch. Called the Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, it is meant to guide the first 180 days of presidency for an incoming Republican president. Climate experts and advocates criticized planning that would dismantle US climate policy. The nearly 1,000-page transition guide was written by more than 350 rightwingers and is full of sweeping recommendations to deconstruct all sectors of the federal government– – including environmental policy.

MY TAKE: Like everyone else, I wish climate change wasn’t real. Acknowledging it means I need to make inconvenient personal changes as well as examine proposed solutions by politicians to see which ones to support and which ones to reject. That seriously cuts into my Witcher watching.

One of the most shocking things about climate change isn’t the threat to human existence, it’s the human reaction to the issue and what that reveals about us as a species. Extinction is always on the table for all species, but not all contribute to their own demise so eagerly and blindly.

Let’s start with the political divide. In a Pew poll, 78% of Democrats described climate change as a major threat to the country’s well-being (an increase from 58% ten years ago). However, only 23% of Republicans agree about the threat, a percentage nearly identical to ten years ago. The difference tells us everything we need to know about every other issue facing America today. It reveals that Republicans do not consider facts, experts, or logic when forming opinions about important social and political issues.

Instead, when it comes to social issues like abortion, systemic racism, or LGBTQ+ rights, they default to status quo, meaning whatever their parents or religion believes. The fact that their opinion about the threat of climate change hasn’t changed in ten years despite so much more overwhelming evidence proves their decision is comfort-based, not proof-based. To them, climate change is the monster under the bed: as lomg as they don’t look, it doesn’t exist.

When it comes to political issues like climate change or education, they default to profit. (Yes, all issues are both social and political, but in the minds of many people, they are different.) They believe that whatever policy increases business is the best policy. I understand this belief because, for society to thrive, it needs a stable economic base. A robust economy makes us less vulnerable to other countries, economically and militarily.

The logical fallacy of that thinking is a False Dilemma. This is not an either/or situation in which we either have a strong economy or we have drag shows. We can do both. We don’t have to sacrifice the principles of inclusivity and equality for a few more bucks, especially when the path to those bucks leads to a worse economy down the road.

It’s clear that for many Republicans, their philosophy of denying climate change isn’t about long-term economic stability for the country; it’s personal greed. They wish to amass the greatest fortune possible for themselves and their families in order to insulate themselves from the hardships of the future they are bringing about for everyone else. They will have plenty of water and resources on their super yachts while workers are dropping dead from the heat (“We are dying”: Houston workers protest new state law removing water break requirements). Rest assured, their employers are taking plenty of breaks in air-conditioned offices and homes.

Literary icons the Bronte sisters (Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights), along with their brother, famously died young: Emily was 30, Branwell was 31, Anne was 29, and Charlotte was 38. Their father, a parish priest, instigated an investigation that discovered that the mortality rate in their town was significantly higher than in nearby towns of similar size. Shockingly, 41.6% died before the age of 6, and the average age of death was 25.8. The cause: the toilets were shared by dozens of families and were highly unsanitary, with the cesspit beneath often overflowing into the streets. In addition, the graveyard adjacent to where the Brontes lived was poorly laid out, resulting in bacteria from decomposing bodies seeping into the water supply. Long-term exposure made the Brontes weaker, shorter, and vulnerable to disease.

That’s pretty much where we are with climate change. The sins of our past are buried but they still have the power to harm us today and tomorrow unless we face the truth—and do something about it. Republicans don’t want their children reading about slavery but are okay with them facing water shortages, breathing bad air, and enduring economic depression. They’re building graveyards instead of schools.

Kareem’s Video Break

You know I like a good dance video. There’s something about the smoothness of this guy’s moves that is hypnotizing. I might just have to learn his moves for the next time I’m at a red light.

SUMMARY: Three times in one day, Anthony Gibson was asked by a white person what he was doing sitting by a pond in his neighborhood in Newnan, Georgia. “Another white person came and bothered me while I’m fishing,” Gibson said in a July 11 TikTok post for his TikTok account @fishingbay2ga. Gibson, who is Black and documents his experiences fishing for catfish, carp, crappies and other fish on the social platform, said he has started videotaping every time one of the white residents in his 200-home development, Springwater Plantation, confronts him, asking for his address and questioning whether he should be there. He told NBC News that he soon learned he wasn’t the only Black resident of the community to be confronted by white neighbors. In the July 11 video, Gibson sat with two Black female friends when a white resident named Tanya Petty told him that the lake was for “residents only,” and that she would take down his license plate to report him to local authorities. By the end of the day, Gibson said he and his friends were approached a total of four times that day by residents asking him if he lived in the community. …Two other white men fishing nearby told Gibson that they had been fishing at the pond for seven years and had never been questioned, even though they didn’t live in the community. Since then, Gibson started capturing all incidents on camera.

MY TAKE: Perhaps even more revealing is this video Gibson posted of the president of the Home Owners Association where Gibson lives pleading with him to stop posting videos of him being harassed by police and residents. No one was concerned about the blatant racism until his videos went viral. And even then, it continued. I’m sure that each of these people who approached Gibson would vehemently deny being racist (some of their best friends…etc.) because they don’t realize that it is their assumption of guilt with its implied accusation that Black equals criminal that is the definition of racism.

Perhaps, like Florida teaching the occupational benefits slavery had for slaves, one of the residents could post a list of the benefits of these acts of racism: Gibson has improved his videoing skills, and he gets to interact with neighbors who otherwise might never speak to him.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Laila Biali: “Pennies from Heaven”

Jazz singer and pianist Laila Biali’s new album of classic songs, Your Requests, features many of the titles you’d want to hear: “But Not for Me,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Autumn Leaves,” and more. The album title is literal: Biali asked her social media followers for their song requests, and this is her very accommodating response. You have to love an artist who appreciates her fans like this.

“Pennies from Heaven” has always struck me as an odd song. The image of pennies falling from the sky doesn’t evoke optimism to me but running for cover from falling metal. Yet, the goofiness of lyrics has always been part of its charm. Biali’s duet with Caity Gyorgy is so lovely that I’m ready to turn my umbrella upside down just as they ask. I also love the musicians’ wonderful jazz riffs that energize the song.

Pennies from Heaven are nice, but it’s subscribers that keep this newsletter alive.

