0:00 -25:16 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Kareem’s Daily Quote: Joan Didion, because third time’s the charm

Wemby : Everybody’s rooting for him, including me

Branding the White House: Why the Freedom 250 was never just a bad concert

Losing the Public : Who has lower approval ratings than the president?

Leverage Over Protection: How to survive the next solar event

What I’m Watching: Rafa

Jukebox Playlist: The Impossible Dream

Kareem’s Daily Quote

"We tell ourselves stories in order to live." - Joan Didion

American author Joan Didion speaks at an unspecified event at the College of Marin, February 1977. (Photo by Janet Fries/Getty Images)

I’ve been on a Joan Didion kick lately. You may’ve noticed. I find her essays not just well written and prescient, but strangely comforting, a favorite professor giving you her best take on a tough subject. She dropped that line at the very beginning of her book of essays entitled The White Album, and honestly, it’s been sitting in the back of my mind and refusing to budge for many years now.

“We tell ourselves stories in order to live” sounds romantic. More skeptically, it sounds like some pithy thought written in cursive on a canvas tote bag. A bedtime story your grandparents read; some wild cinematic ride; or those crazy, inspiring narratives that push us to chase our most improbable dreams.

But Didion wasn’t being romantic. The context of her work, the late 1960s and ‘70s, was a time when American culture was unraveling at the seams with political assassinations, cults, mass murders, Vietnam. And Didion was pointing out something darker than fairy tales. She was talking about survival.

Our universe can feel chaotic, occasionally terrifying. “Bad things happen to good people.” Tragedies hit us out of the blue on an otherwise mundane Tuesday morning. And because our human brains are hardwired to seek order, when face to face with a muddled middle or a shaky end, we panic.

So what do we do to keep from losing our minds? We invent a script. We look at messy life events and stitch them together into a neat little story with a visible through-line. We trot out that misused biblical quote that everything happens for a reason because the opposite is—as Vizzini would say in The Princess Bride—“inconceivable.”

We see this play out on a massive scale in our modern world every day, especially in how we consume the news and interact on social media. Take politics. (Please.) When a major event happens, no one looks at the raw data anymore so as to give us the most unbiased information possible. Instead, we get media spin. One side exults in a glorious return to law and order, while the other warns about a terrifying slide into authoritarianism.

We choose whatever story makes us feel the most safe and secure, then we cling to it like a life raft. Doesn’t matter if it’s 100% true. What matters is that it gives us a sense of control. It allows us to wake up in the morning, put our shoes on, and step out into a world that could otherwise feel completely overwhelming.

I think about this a lot when looking at how we handle personal grief or massive life changes. When relationships fall apart or a career path goes wonky, the pain is sharpest before we’ve “uncovered” the narrative, figured out the plot. Once we finally have our story—“that job rejection was actually a blessing in disguise, as it forced me to move to my favorite country in the world, Guam!”—the pain starts to dull. We’ve successfully packaged the chaos into a tale that makes sense, if not to everyone, at least to us.

There’s real danger here, though. Sometimes, we get so deeply entrenched in those invented stories that we ignore the reality staring us in the face. We stay in terrible situations because we’re in love with the story we came up with. Governments make disastrous foreign policy choices because they’re blinded by the story of their own noble cause. Then, when the raw facts finally break through our illusions, it can feel like the entire world is collapsing. But really, it’s just that our story could no longer bear the weight of truth.

Ultimately, telling stories isn’t bad or good; it’s just human. We need our narratives, our myths, our personal histories, the identities we’ve cobbled together with spit and sweat. Those identities are the scaffolding that keeps our sanity intact.

But scaffolding isn’t the actual building.

So, go ahead and lean on the stories that get you through the night, as long as you’re brave enough to look at the unedited truth by the time the sun starts to rise.

NBA Summer League with my manager Deborah Morales meeting Victor Wembanyama on his debut in 2023

Congratulations to Victor Wembanyama, who led the San Antonio Spurs to victory over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling seven-game series to reach his first NBA Finals. I got to meet Wemby before his rookie season in 2023, during the NBA Summer League, and it was clear he was a remarkably intelligent and humble young man who had the world at his feet—so long as he stayed healthy. That’s always the challenge in the modern NBA, especially when you’re more than seven feet tall. The exponential stress placed on a big man’s body is something I know a little bit about, and one of my proudest achievements in the league was playing in 1560 games over the course of 20 seasons, an average of 78 of a possible 82 games a year. Just suiting up and stepping on the court every day is one of the biggest tests any player faces.

Wemby managed 71 games his rookie year and was the unanimous choice as the league’s Rookie of the Year. But his second season he had to be shut down after 46 games due to deep-vein thrombosis in the right shoulder. This season he played a solid 64 games, was a unanimous choice as Defensive Player of the Year, and now his Spurs are the overwhelming favorite to win their first NBA title since Tim Duncan retired. He’s doing all the right things, including spending part of last summer at a Shaolin Temple retreat in China, learning kung fu to control his center of gravity and resist the external forces of his fellow big men. He also studied meditation to focus his mind and master his concentration, essential elements of greatness in the NBA. I spent time studying Jeet Kune Do, starting when I was at UCLA almost 60 years ago, and it helped me improve my balance, speed, and reaction time. One of my teachers was the great Bruce Lee, with whom I co-starred in his final movie, Game of Death.

I’m beyond excited to see how Wemby does when the Spurs take on the New York Knicks, who are looking for their first title in more than 50 years, beginning tomorrow night. The oddsmakers have them as 2-1 favorites, and I tend to agree—so long as Wemby stays healthy, that is.

I would also be remiss if I didn’t send a shoutout to the tennis GOAT, Serena Williams, who announced her comeback Monday morning. Her first tournament in four years will be next week at the Queen’s Club in London, where she’ll be playing doubles with 19-year-old Victoria Mboko in preparation for a presumed run at Wimbledon. Serena is 44, but if anyone can conquer the tennis world at that age, she can. You know I’ll be rooting her on!