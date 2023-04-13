Justice Thomas accepted luxury travel for years from GOP donor, report says ( The Washington Post )

Back in July 2022, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) speaks at a demonstration where MoveOn.org delivered over 1 million signatures calling for Congress to immediately investigate and impeach Clarence Thomas. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn)

SUMMARY: “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips around the globe for more than two decades, including travel on a superyacht and private jet, from a prominent Republican donor without disclosing them, according to a new report. “ProPublica reported Thursday on an array of trips funded by Harlan Crow, a Dallas businessman. The publication said Thomas typically spends about a week every summer at Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks. It said the justice also has vacationed at Crow’s ranch in East Texas and has joined him at the Bohemian Grove, an exclusive all-male retreat in California. “ProPublica cited a nine-day trip that Thomas and his wife, Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, took to Indonesia in 2019, shortly after the court released its final opinions of the term. That trip, which included flights on Crow’s jet and island-hopping on a superyacht, would have cost the couple more than $500,000 if they had paid for it themselves, the publication said.”

MY TAKE: Legal experts disagree about whether or not Thomas was legally required to report these gifts. Right now there’s no ethics code for Justices that is enforceable by law. (Some new restrictions went into effect on March 14.)

Crow claims he never tried to influence any of Thomas’ Court decisions. However, when you’re accepting gifts for over over thirty years, including a vacation worth half a million dollars and numerous gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars (including a $19,000 Bible that had belonged to Frederick Douglass and a $15,000 bust of Abraham Lincoln), that certainly could subconsciously sway someone.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted: “Important for news media to not simply label this guy as a ‘[Republican] mega donor’. It’s so much worse. Crow has many interests before the Supreme Court. His groups file petitions before the court. It’s the clearest, most brazen violation of judicial ethics you can imagine.”

Historian Heather Cox Richardson reports: “Thomas said that he and his wife Ginni had been dear friends of the Crows for over 25 years, but he joined the court over 30 years ago, making more than one commenter note that the friendship certainly seemed to be based on Crow’s access to the Supreme Court through Thomas. In 2011, Ian Millhiser, then of ThinkProgress, noted that Thomas sided with the American Enterprise Institute and the Center for the Community Interest, both of which were affiliated with Crow, in every case concerning them that had come before the Supreme Court.”

Since Thomas’ appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, I’ve considered him to be one of the least intelligent and most prejudiced Justices. He was selected by President George H. W. Bush to assure the nation that Republicans can be both Black and conservative. I agree, they can. But there are many who are both those things and also have ethics. He does not. That was clear during the confirmation hearings when Anita Hill made a compelling case about how he had continually sexually harassed her. To our shame and detriment, we just keep ignoring women when they make credible accusations, like we did with Trump and Justice Kavanaugh.

Interesting side note about Thomas’ generous billionaire pal Harlan Crow: According to The Guardian, he “has a private collection including a garden of statues of dictators, including Mussolini and Stalin; Nazi memorabilia; and paintings including two works by Adolf Hitler and a “signed copy of Hitler’s memoir, Mein Kampf.” He also had statues of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher.

At the very least, Thomas should not have accepted these free trips and expensive gifts based on a desire to give the appearance of not being in some billionaire’s pocket. But Thomas is so arrogant and untouchable that he doesn’t care how it looks, nor does he care that all of his decisions go the way his benefactor wants them to. His corruption is sad for all Americans, it’s embarrassing for all Black Americans.

ALSO READ: “Clarence Thomas Is On a Quest to Be the Most Corrupt Justice In the Court”

Democratic state Reps. Justin Pearson (C) of Memphis and Justin Jones (R) of Nashville attend the vote in which they were expelled from the state Legislature on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: “Two Democratic members of the Tennessee House of Representatives were expelled while a third member was spared in an ousting by Republican lawmakers that was decried by the trio as oppressive, vindictive and racially motivated. “Protesters packed the state Capitol on Thursday to denounce the expulsions of Reps. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson and to advocate for gun reform measures a little over a week after a mass shooting devastated a Nashville school. “…Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is White and wasn’t ousted, slammed the votes removing Jones and Pearson, who are Black, as racist. Asked by CNN why she believes she wasn’t expelled, Johnson said the reason is ‘pretty clear.’ “‘I am a 60-year-old White woman, and they are two young Black men,’ Johnson said. She added that Pearson and Jones were questioned in a ‘demeaning way’ by lawmakers before their expulsion.”

MY TAKE: Every day of my life, I’ve heard people proclaim with certainty and irritation that systemic racism doesn’t exist in America. At least 40% of people in the U.S. don’t believe systemic racism exists. You can show them studies, graphs, expert opinions, personal testimonials, and even dead bodies, and yet none of that matters. There is always an excuse that defies logic and facts (“Annual report shows systemic racism continues to bring down Black people’s quality of life” PBS). When you enable racism by denying it, that makes you a racist. I don’t care how much you profess love for LeBron or Beyonce, you’re still a racist.

Three legislators disrupted the Tennessee House of Representatives meeting to protest the lack of gun control legislation following the shooting in a Nashville school that killed three children and three adults. A non-violent protest seems pretty tame for the House to endure, given the public’s passion and frustration. It would even show some compassion on their part. But they are not in the compassion business. They are in the strict-daddy-who’s-spanking-you-for-your-own-good business.

Three House members protested. The two Black men were expelled and the White woman was not. You would think the GOP wouldn’t do this because it openly exposes them as racists. But they clearly didn’t mind, and maybe even cultivated it as a selling point to their voter base. When you start pandering to a racist base, there’s not much hope for you as an ethical politician.

Need more convincing? Only three times in Tennessee history have lawmakers been expelled (“Problematic things Tenn. Republicans have done without getting expelled” The Washington Post). Here are some instances when they refused to expel a legislator:

“In 2018, state Rep. David Byrd (R) faced accusations from three women who said he sexually assaulted them while they were minors on a basketball team that he coached. Byrd, who served in the state House until January, publicly denied the accusations and questioned the motives of the women. A recording of his conversation with one accuser surfaced, in which Byrd said: ‘I wish I had a do-over, because I promise you I would have corrected that and that would’ve never happened,’ and that he thinks about an unspecified incident ‘all the time.’” He’s still serving because the GOP quashed two efforts to expel him.

In 2019, House Speaker Glen Casada (R) had to step down after text messages revealed he encouraged or approved of his chief of staff making “disparaging and sexual comments about women, including interns and a lobbyist.” In 2022, federal prosecutors charged Casada with money laundering, wire fraud, bribery and kickbacks concerning federal funds. Not expelled. Still serving.

Last month, state Rep. Paul Sherrell (R) asked during a committee hearing if the state could add “hanging by a tree” as a means of state executions. Who doesn’t like a good shout-out to lynching? Not expelled. Still serving.

What does it take to be expelled by the GOP super-majority (75 Republicans to 23 Democrats): Sexual assault? Sexual harassment? Federal charges? Nah, just be Black and want to try to stop school shootings.

Fortunately, both men have been returned to the legislature after being reappointed by their local governing bodies. In addition, a USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll taken Friday through Sunday “finds three-fourths of those surveyed, including more than 6 in 10 Republicans, say legislators have the right to peacefully protest at statehouses.” Another sign that GOP politicians are out of step with Americans.

If you’re enjoying this, then you know how hard my staff and I work to bring this newsletter to you. In exchange, how about bringing a subscription to me?

Elon Musk Doesn’t Understand How Facts Work

(Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency)

Musk has been at odds with legitimate news organizations for a while now. That conflict isn’t between a man who loves free speech and truth and corrupt news outlets slanting truths. That’s how he romanticizes it—and himself. The reality is much sadder. It’s between a savvy business man who’s good at making money but crap at critical thinking. He is unable to apply the use of facts in reaching conclusions about social and political issues. Unfortunately, he possess a giant megaphone to amplify his bad thinking to infect others who are easily mislead by the wealthy.

Twitter's blue ticks disappear as Musk attacks NY Times ( BBC News )

SUMMARY: “Twitter has started removing verification badges from accounts which already had a blue tick, after announcing they would be part of a paid subscription from 1 April. “The New York Times, along with several other organisations and celebrities, said they would not pay for the tick. “It prompted Elon Musk to launch a volley of insults at the newspaper. “‘The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting’, Mr Musk, who owns Twitter, wrote on the platform. “…Celebrities like American basketball great LeBron James, who said he would not be paying for Twitter verification, still has a blue tick. The same is true of US rapper Ice-T, who has also criticised the new fee-paying system.”

SUMMARY: “The social media platform Twitter labeled National Public Radio (NPR) as state-affiliated media on its website late Tuesday night, putting the non-profit media conglomerate in the same category as government-operated propaganda like Russia Today and China's Xinhua News Agency. “However, in doing so, Twitter appeared to ignore outlets that are actually funded by the United States government—like military newspaper Stars & Stripes and public broadcast station Voice of America (VOA)—calling into question whether Twitter's decision was motivated by the bias of the company's conservative owner, Elon Musk.

MY TAKE: Remember when Elon Musk proclaimed his takeover of Twitter as a righteous step for free speech? How quaint. Since then, he’s mostly been working hard to curtail the free speech of those he disagrees with. He’s banned journalists. He has an algorithm by which if you use the words “trans” or “transgender” in a tweet, the message won’t preview. Also reported to be on the list: bisexual, lesbian, queer. Now he’s deliberately mislabeled NPR as “state-affiliated” while ignoring actual state-affiliated media.

Then, when Musk was informed that NPR receives only 1% of funding from the government, Musk wrote, “Well, then we should fix it.” What’s shocking is that he used his platform to send out misinformation without having done a fact-check. This makes one question how he forms any of his opinions, since facts are not important to him.

Here’s where the hypocrisy becomes outrageous: Twitter agreed to block more than 120 accounts of people and organizations—including poets, journalists, and an Indian MP—criticizing the Indian government. This basically makes Twitter state-affiliated media for India’s government (“Twitter accused of censorship in India as it blocks Modi critics” The Guardian).

So much chest thumping, so little brain using.

RELATED: Twitter is now responding to any journalist’s questions with a poop emoji. Not exactly how you nurture free press in a democracy. (“Got a question for Twitter's press team? The answer will be a poop emoji” NPR)

Kareem Goes to the Movies

Sweetwater

Just saw Sweetwater, about the legendary basketball great Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton and was very impressed. Writer/director Martin Guigui has created a powerful and necessary movie about the first Black player to sign a contract with the NBA. It’s always both infuriating and inspiring to witness the struggles of Black athletes like Sweetwater and Jackie Robinson, but when done with the right amount of integrity and intelligence, the audience will be rewarded. And Sweetwater rewards the audience big time.

The cast is a joy of accomplished actors: Richard Dreyfus (Close Encounters of the Third Kind), Cary Elwes (Princess Bride), Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jeremy Piven (Entourage) give the story authenticity and gravitas, while Everett Osborne as Sweetwater radiates with passion and intensity. I love how they were able to capture the fundamentals of how basketball was played in the 1950s. And I love how how, in a time when so many are trying to suppress and erase Black History, Sweetwater celebrates it.

This Week in Celebrity Nonsense

SUMMARY: “Donald Trump Jr shared on social media a picture of the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan as he claimed that his father was being subjected to a ‘hand-picked Democrat show trial.’ “The former president’s eldest child posted the picture, which was attached to a Breitbart story that claims that the daughter of Judge Merchan worked on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign, on Twitter and Truth Social on Tuesday. “‘Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks,’ Don Jr posted.”

MY TAKE: First, Don Jr. never complained when Trump-appointed judges presided over cases affecting the Trump family. At least nine of them officially rejected his claims of election fraud. Second, why post a photo of the judge’s daughter except to put her in danger and thereby intimidate the judge? It doesn’t get more despicable.

SUMMARY: “During an interview on The Hill’s online program Rising, conservative author Bethany Mandel became visibly flustered after co-host Briahna Joy Gray asked her to define the word ‘woke.’ “Mandel was promoting her new book, ‘Stolen Youth,’ which proposes that the youth of today are being ideologically poisoned with leftist theories about race and gender. According to Mandel, she and co-writer Karol Markowicz spent an entire chapter defining what ‘woke’ means. Despite all of that research, Mandel wasn’t able to define the word.”

MY TAKE: The first step in having an intelligent conversation about a topic is to define your terms to make sure everyone is on the same page. DeSantis claims “Florida is where woke goes to die” because he knows that most of the Floridians who would chant that alongside him have dozens of definitions of woke. The Cambridge Dictionary defines woke as: “aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality.” The Collins Dictionary defines woke as: “Someone who is woke is very aware of social and political unfairness.” Are DeSantis and his followers admitting they are unaware of social problems? No, they want a conservative dictionary to redefine words according to what Fox, Trump, and the GOP want them to think.

Election deniers take aim at group that helps states maintain voter rolls ( The Washington Post )

SUMMARY: “At a time of hyperpolarization over voting and elections, Democrats and Republicans had largely managed to agree on one thing — that a little-known data-sharing consortium of more than 30 states has helped keep voter rolls updated and free of opportunities for fraud. “But the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), as the consortium is known, has been straining lately under the weight of accusations and misinformation from election deniers. Critics, some of whom have aligned themselves with the false stolen-election narrative of former president Donald Trump, have claimed that the group is actually a left-wing vehicle that shares sensitive voter data with liberal groups, encourages bloated and inaccurate rolls and enables the very fraud it is intended to stamp out. ERIC’s leaders deny these accusations. “Now, ERIC’s survival is in jeopardy, with Republican-led states withdrawing, others threatening to do so and heated disputes breaking out among members over how to save the organization. “On Monday, three more states — Florida, Missouri and West Virginia — pulled out, further threatening the group’s prospects. Should ERIC collapse, its boosters say the country would lose one of its most powerful tools for keeping ballot fraud at bay just as states are beginning to prepare for the 2024 election calendar. ‘Why would people who purport to want more election integrity seek to damage the best tool out there?’ asked David Becker, who helped found ERIC in 2012 with seven states when he led the elections program at the Pew Charitable Trusts and watched it grow over the ensuing decade. ‘The only thing I can come up with is they don’t actually want election integrity. They want more chaos.’”

MY TAKE: Ron DeSantis has made a big show of going after voter fraud in Florida, even though that has mostly backfired (“Florida told them they could vote, then arrested them for it. Could DeSantis care any less?”; “DeSantis' voter fraud arrests unravel”). Even if the 20 people he’d had arrested were all convicted, these cases wouldn’t have had any effect on the outcome of any election. No widespread fraud has been proven. Instead, the idea that there might be fraud has been the excuse Florida and other Republican states have used to restrict voting availability to Black, Latinx, poor, and elderly voters because those groups tend to lean more toward Democrats.

Here is a tool that actually helps prevent voter fraud, and DeSantis and the others want to opt out. Have they offered any evidence that ERIC is biased? Nope. For many Republicans, accusations are the same as facts. They deal in gossip and innuendo, not evidence. If you’re a voter, shouldn’t you demand of your representatives that they provide proof before making a decision that affects you? If you don’t, what does that say about you? That you can be ideologically manipulated with nothing more than an accusation.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Leon Russell (1942-2016): “A Song for You”

Leon Russell was everything everywhere all at once. He recorded with B.B. King, Ray Charles, Ike and Tine Turner, Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra, the Rolling Stones, Elton John, George Harrison and dozens of other top names. Early in his career he wrote “Everybody Loves a Clown” for Gary Lewis and the Playboys. He performed in various genres from rock to blues to folk and more. He also won a couple Grammys.

When I watch the above video, I can’t help but be reminded of Ray Charles sitting at the piano singing “Georgia on My Mind.” Leon bends the notes into a similar bluesy-by-way-of-gospel song of longing that stays with you. “A Song for You” (1970) was added to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018 and has been recorded by more than 200 artists. Though Leon died in 2016, this song for us has been playing somewhere ever since.

This newsletter exits because of paid subscribers. No ads. We need you in order to keep going.

Share