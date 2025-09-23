What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Langston Hughes lays down some harsh truths.

Charlie Kirk and Jimmy Kimmel: A Tale of Two Martyrs: This might be the moment when America wakes up from the Matrix.

Kareem’s Video Break : Liam Neeson is hilarious in this cringy clip.

Condemned by Their Own Words: Pam Bondi Declares the Era of Free Speech Is Over: Bondi’s trad-AG eagerness to please Trump means torching the Constitution.

Bondi’s DOJ Censors Study Showing Who Commits Political Violence: The DOJ removed this study that contradicts their claims about the left.

Condemned by Their Own Words, Part 2: Karoline Leavitt Thinks God Is Mad at Utah?: Leavitt claims to be a devout Catholic, yet she has no understanding of her own religion’s teachings. That’s true of the entire administration.

What I’m Watching: Only Murders in the Building is just as entertaining as ever; Task is a dark, brooding crime drama; Lynley is enjoyable British cozy froth.

Magical Moments in Sports: Pickleball shows off some of the fastest hands in any sport.

B.J. Thomas: “Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head”: This homage to Robert Redford features the hit song from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the movie that made the world sit up and pay attention to him.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

In America Negroes do not have to be told what fascism is. We know.

Poet and activist Langston Hughes (1901-1967) speaking to an audience in the 1930s.

(Credit: DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via gettyimages)

I’ve been holding onto this quote for a while because I was worried that readers would just skip it because they are weary of discussions of racism and fascism. But this seems like the perfect time to have this discussion because Hughes was responding to the rising political threat of Nazism and Fascism in Europe. He was warning Americans not to feel too morally superior, because Black people were experiencing the same oppression that European fascists visited upon their people. Basically, he was echoing Jesus’ admonishment in Matthew about pointing out the flaws in others without recognizing your own: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye, but pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

Let’s start by getting on the same page about fascism with this definition from Merriam-Webster:

a populist political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual, that is associated with a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and that is characterized by severe economic and social regimentation and by forcible suppression of opposition

“centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader”: Trump has grabbed an unprecedented amount of power through bogus and illegal claims of an “emergency” that can only be solved by giving him more power.

“severe economic and social regimentation”: His tariffs have proven to be disastrous, leading to job loss and inflation.

“forcible suppression of opposition”: Using the death of Charlie Kirk, Trump has kicked up his campaign of silencing anyone who speaks out against him. He files frivolous lawsuits against news organizations and has his administration gnomes proclaim they will investigate everyone on the left with no proof of any illegal activity—beyond voicing their dissent.

Some days after I’m done reading the news, I sit on my couch and wonder when the people in Germany knew that the country was hopelessly lost. As a people, they never fought back enough to matter, and so the country just sank beneath the quicksand of their moral complacency. I get it. We love our country and the principles of freedom that it was built on so much that we can’t imagine that anyone could willfully destroy our democracy with the support of other Americans. But we have to start accepting that our rose-colored illusions about an America that strives to fulfill the promise of our Constitution are keeping us obliviously cocooned in the Matrix.

The Trump administration has thrown around the words communist, socialist, and fascist at their political rivals, but now they want to prosecute anyone who uses the word fascist because they claim that its use alone is responsible for political violence. They know it’s nonsense and that you’d have to be completely lacking in any ability to think critically to believe that. But those are their peeps, the dysfunctional batteries that power their political takeover of democracy.

In a stunning announcement, Trump said last week that he plans to designate antifa as a “major terrorist organization.” The problem is that antifa, short for “anti-fascists,” isn’t a single organization but a word used to describe groups that demonstrate against fascists and neo-Nazis. It’s a bit like declaring Bachelor Nation a terrorist organization. Also, it can’t legally be done for various reasons. This is just like his constant declarations of “emergencies” that allow him to illegally grab more power in order to go after anyone at all who disagrees with him. See the pattern?

The only question now is, how long do we sit on our couches wondering when our country is finally, hopelessly lost?