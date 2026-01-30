To My Readers:

Starting this week, I’ll be shifting the newsletter from posting on Tuesday and Friday to Tuesday and Saturday. Why? you might ask. Well, because Saturday feels more in sync with the reflection on topical news that I try to offer. Plus, it gives me time to find those special video breaks that get a lot of positive feedback in the comments. (Yeah, I read them all.)

And another change.

It took non-white folk several generations to get credit for contributions to history that didn’t include sports or music or dance. Now the Trump Administration is trying to erase the bit of progress we’ve made. So I’ll be introducing a new bi-monthly segment that shines a light on some of those amazing achievements. It’ll be called Hidden Roots. Look for it, and tell me what you think.

I appreciate you hanging in there with me and am grateful as always for your time, your interest, and your willingness to make this space a part of your week. Next newsletter will show up on January 31st. Until then, make it a good few days and remember we’re in this together.