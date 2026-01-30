Kareem Takes on the News

Kareem Takes on the News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betty Calhoun-Hardin's avatar
Betty Calhoun-Hardin
20h

As long as you are still writing & posting, I don’t care what days they are. I appreciate you & your staff for giving me what you do, whenever. Looking forward to Hidden Roots.

Reply
Share
Lou Hudson's avatar
Lou Hudson
20h

I really look forward to Hidden Roots.

We are, indeed, all in this together. And together is how we’re going to clean up the mess and power wash away the stain caused by trump and his like.

Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture