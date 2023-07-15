A couple weeks ago, I spent the day with Jim Axelrod from CBS Sunday Morning while they grilled me about my past as a basketball player and my present as a writer. We talked about my years at UCLA and with the Lakers, my health challenges, my charity the Skyhook Foundation, and my awesome Substack community.

I hope you tune in to watch or DVR the show. I spent a lot of time in the interview talking about how much I love reading your comments and interacting with you when I can. I don’t know how much of that made it to the final cut but, in case it didn’t, I want you to know how much I appreciate you all.