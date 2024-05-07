What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Langston Hughes comes in hot about our role in America.

Israel-Hamas war protests close on a handful of US campuses as arrests exceed 2,300: Why can’t we learn our lessons from protest movements of the past?

The Growing Epidemic of Elderly Abuse: It’s worse than you think. And it’s waiting down the road for too many of us.

A wild orangutan used a medicinal plant to treat a wound, scientists say: Orangutan, heal thyself. And he did.

Kareem’s Video Break : Sometimes people do amazing things just for the fun of it.

What I’m Watching—TV and Movies: Challengers is a boring sports movie about shallow people; Shōgun is an exciting TV series about fascinating people.

Kandace Springs Sings “Run Your Race”: Jazz singer Springs presents a touching song about her father.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

O, yes,

I say it plain,

America never was America to me,

And yet I swear this oath—

America will be! Out of the rack and ruin of our gangster death,

The rape and rot of graft, and stealth, and lies,

We, the people, must redeem

The land, the mines, the plants, the rivers.

The mountains and the endless plain—

All, all the stretch of these great green states—

And make America again!

from “Let America Be America Again” by Langston Hughes

Credit: gettyimages/Grant Faint

The quote is a little longer than usual but this part of the poem has always had a great effect on me (read the entire poem here) because it addresses both the frustration and the hope of being an American—as well as the responsibility. Democracy requires so much pampering and attention that it’s easy to become exasperated, the way a parent becomes impatient with a stubborn child. But the extra demands that we embrace are what makes us good parents/citizens—and what makes for a strong and independent child/country.

It’s the lazy parent/citizen—quick to anger, quick to punish, quick to force their opinions—that encourage our “gangster death” (what a powerful phrase!) through corruption, greed, and lies. I find a special irony in Hughes’ phrase “And make America again!'“ and the MAGA version. Hughes longs for an America that looks to the Constitution as a sacred covenant to fulfill the promises of the visionary Founders. MAGA looks to slide backward to recreate the America of their nostalgic fantasies: A place where White heterosexual men ruled with paternal wisdom and benevolence toward their lessers (that’s the fantasy part).

And though Hughes admits that “America never was America to me” in that its promise failed Blacks and other marginalized people by keeping them marginalized, I am moved and inspired by his commitment to and love for the country when he proclaims: “And yet I swear this oath—/America will be!”

But it “won’t be” without our diligence, pampering, and frustration. That’s just the process every parent, artist, and good citizen endures because the final product is so worth it.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Anti-war demonstrations ceased this week at a small number of U.S. universities after school leaders struck deals with pro-Palestinian protesters, fending off possible disruptions of final exams and graduation ceremonies. The agreements at schools including Brown, Northwestern and Rutgers stand out amidst the chaotic scenes and 2,300-plus arrests on 44 campuses across the nation since April 17. Tent encampments and building takeovers have disrupted classes at some schools, including Columbia and UCLA. Deals included commitments by universities to at least review their investments in Israel or to hear calls to stop doing business with the Middle East nation, a longtime U.S. ally. Many protester demands have zeroed in on links to the Israeli military as the war grinds on in Gaza. The agreements to even discuss divestment mark a major step on an issue that has been controversial for years, with opponents of a long-running campaign to boycott Israel saying it veers into antisemitism. But while the colleges have made concessions around amnesty for protesters and funding for Middle Eastern studies, they have made no promises about changing their investments.

MY TAKE: I am a veteran of campus protests, having joined a few peaceful demonstrations when I was a student at UCLA, including a vigil following Dr. King’s assassination. I boycotted the 1968 Olympics in protest of the blatant racism in the country at the time and because the head of the Olympic Committee was a proven antisemite and no one seemed to care. Where was the outrage then?

For the past eight months, I’ve been researching and writing a book about the protest movements in America from the 1960s up to today, including their influence on society in terms of culture and politics. Looking around at the widespread campus demonstrations going on now and the heated reactions from various sides, I’m surprised by how little we’ve learned from the lessons of the past free speech and antiwar protests.

Lesson #1: Violent police action is rarely the best solution. Conservative politicians and administrators are often quick to demand punishment and forcefully remove protestors. This usually escalates to violence—remember the four students killed at Kent State by the Ohio National Guard or the two killed at Jackson State by police?—and it leads to even bigger and more aggressive demonstrations. Oppression breeds violence.

Lesson #2: College campuses are the right place for free speech to be encouraged. I don’t agree with everything protestors say or do. But we sent them to college to think for themselves and with that process comes taking a moral stand, even if it disagrees with those of parents, donors, administrators, or politicians. This movement by wealthy donors to punish the schools by withdrawing support is the opposite of what this country actually stands for. Democracy is messy.

Lesson #3: Don’t mix and match messages. The outrage expressed by many toward the campus protestors is often more a result of the idea of protests rather than any actual message. How dare mere students defy the status quo! It’s better to start by listening to specifics. Although Republicans are doing all they can to project the protests as a failure of the Biden Administration to deliver the sacred Law and Order we all crave, this isn’t about conservatives’ fragile need to be dominant. Nor is it about antisemitism, even though some of the protestors have expressed antisemitism and others have expressed anti-Muslim sentiments. That is another political ploy to elicit emotional outrage rather than measured thought.

The main issue is whether or not to support the way Israel is conducting its war. A vast number of people—including Israelis and Jews—don’t agree with Israel’s military aggression. The issue isn’t whether or not they were justified in attacking after being attacked by Hamas. But the extent of their counterattack has gone beyond what was necessary, just, or moral. That has nothing to do with being Jewish or with supporting Israel as a country any more than protesting the Vietnam War (remember the My Lai Massacre in which U.S. soldiers slaughtered at least 347 civilians, including babies and children?) was an attack on Christianity or the existence of the U.S. Love of country makes many people protest to encourage us to do the right thing.

Having said that, students need to be kept safe—from police and each other. Antisemitism is not to be tolerated any more than anti-Muslim behavior. Hate speech laws are still to be enforced.

It may be helpful to understand how deeply Jews are conflicted. Israel is the only place in the world where they will not be persecuted for being Jewish. Support for Israel is an existential obligation for survival. Blacks feel the same way about Africa. For Black people, going to a country populated and run by Blacks is the only time we can feel relatively safe. At the same time, I am abhorred by some of the actions of African leaders. That’s why Jews and Blacks of conscience can support a country without endorsing all of its policies.

Protest movements, even peaceful ones, are never popular at first. They make people feel nervous because they always have the potential to turn violent. They make people feel guilty because they realize that if there is an injustice, they will be expected to do something. They make people feel helpless because they doubt their ability to instigate change. But there is a reason protest gatherings have been so frequent throughout history: They are effective. The United States exists because of them.

Protest movements are all about the math. They are not designed to appeal to everyone. In general, one-third of the people are pro-something and one-third are con that something. Those on both sides tend to be intractable. Those whose opinions have been decided based on logic, facts, and experts are locked in. Those convinced based on social pressure, tradition, and emotion are also locked in. The real target in protests is the undecided third who just might respond to a combination of passion and reason. Sustained protest is designed to arouse their curiosity enough to make them open to evidence-based opinions. They can change their minds.

In the 1970 movie Getting Straight about campus protests, graduate student Harry is arguing with the university president Vandenberg as students riot around them. The baffled president, unwilling to acknowledge what the campus violence means, insists he must rule as he always ruled—with parental strictness. Their exchange is just as relevant today as it was 54 years ago:

Vandenburg: Harry, I am not giving them this school. Harry Bailey: They don't want your school. They just want a say in determining their future! Vandenburg: Then first let them learn to obey the law. Harry Bailey: First let them ask if your laws are just. Vandenburg: Do you think people should be allowed to decide for themselves whether a law is just? Why, that's anarchy! This nation was founded on law and order. Harry Bailey: Bull shit! This nation was born out of disorder and founded on freedom and the will of the people! Vandenburg: People...need guidance, Harry. Give them what they want today, and what'll they ask for next, tomorrow? Harry Bailey: I don't know. Maybe a 40-hr week? Maybe the vote for women? What difference does it make? Will you let go? Let go! Stop trying to hold back the hands of the clock! It'll tear your arms out!

As civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis said: “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, it’s my philosophy that you have a moral obligation to get in trouble, to make some noise, to point people in a different direction.”

SUMMARY: The number of senior citizens is growing rapidly; individuals aged 65 and older increased from 39.6 million in 2009 to 54.1 million in 2019 (a 36% increase) and is projected to reach 94.7 million by 2060. This has come about as a result of advances in modern medicine and improved living conditions. However, over the last few years, reports not only in the U.S., but from around the world, have brought to light a major new pandemic that may reach deeply into the fabric and soul of our society: The usual respect and care of our aging population is decaying into a growing incidence of neglect and abuse. Increasing reports of horrific events that affect our aging population detailing prolonged suffering and premature death are now commonplace. Frankly, elder abuse reflects a decay of basic human rights in a major segment of our society. This type of neglect has many faces which may include physical, sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse. Victims are also commonly subjected to financial abuse, often losing savings, assets, homes, and other material property. Individuals may also be exposed to abandonment and loss of contact with family and friends. This form of neglect may impact the elderly the most, leading to emotional issues such as loss of dignity, self-worth, and respect. Such abuse may be a single event or a cycle of repeated acts. It can vary from subtle—such as not acting in a protective or loving manner in a relationship where there is an expectation of trust, but also within a family or in a senior care facility. Prior to the COVID-19, 1 in 10 elderly adults in the U.S. experienced elder abuse. A major review in 2017 of 52 studies from 28 nations reported that 15.7% of people over 60 were subjected to some form of abuse. In 2020, this number doubled to 1 in 5—a nearly 84% increase. A study by the Administration for Aging stated that hundreds of thousands of seniors were abused, neglected and exploited by family and others. What is even more disturbing is that in 90% of cases, the abuser is a member of the family, based on findings in the study. In fact, two-thirds of the abusers were adult children or spouses. We, of course, find this to be a shocking statistic; since the dawn of recorded history the elderly have been given great respect and were cared for by both the family and the community as a whole.

MY TAKE: How society treats its most vulnerable is a clear indication of its moral foundation. This is especially true when it comes to those who have spent a lifetime contributing to the well-being of society.

Aging is already abusive enough, both physically and mentally. We lose control of our bodies, our minds start to fade in and out, and when we’re walking at a pace our bodies can manage, we’re treated like inconvenient speed bumps slowing down youthful traffic. We’re stereotyped as angry, impatient, technologically challenged, and sexless. Pretty much every TV show and movie shows the thought of seniors enjoying sex makes non-seniors cringe. Our only revenge is knowing that someday if they’re lucky, youth will have to endure the same demeaning attitudes.

I’m a little shaken by the steep increase in elderly abuse as well as the fact that 90% of it comes from a family member. Of course, there is the possibility that the elderly person was abusive to their family and is reaping what they sowed. Still, I like to think that we can do better than warehouse our elderly in a room with a TV and remote and call it quits on them, waiting impatiently for their death.

Kareem’s Video Break

This brief compilation is all about people doing something with style just for the artistry—and fun—of it.

Read. Watch. Listen. Share.

Share

This Week in Kareem’s Outrage-Free News

Before and after using medicinal plant. (CREDIT: Armas, Safruddin/Suaq foundation)

SUMMARY: An orangutan appeared to treat a wound with medicine from a tropical plant— the latest example of how some animals attempt to soothe their own ills with remedies found in the wild, scientists reported Thursday. Scientists observed Rakus pluck and chew up leaves of a medicinal plant used by people throughout Southeast Asia to treat pain and inflammation. The adult male orangutan then used his fingers to apply the plant juices to an injury on the right cheek. Afterward, he pressed the chewed plant to cover the open wound like a makeshift bandage, according to a new study in Scientific Reports. Previous research has documented several species of great apes foraging for medicines in forests to heal themselves, but scientists hadn’t yet seen an animal treat itself in this way. “This is the first time that we have observed a wild animal applying a quite potent medicinal plant directly to a wound,” said co-author Isabelle Laumer, a biologist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Konstanz, Germany.

MY TAKE: Last week, I shared a story about a man in Belgium whose body produced enough alcohol to make him legally drunk. This week, I’m sharing the story of the orangutan who’s his own doctor. I’ve decided to make this a regular though occasional feature of my newsletter. Sometimes it’s nice to just react in shared wonderment at the world.

What I’m Watching—TV & Movies

Challengers

The best sports movies show how whatever sport is being featured is a metaphor for humanity’s striving to reach a higher level of achievement, while also showing the cost of such striving on the individuals and those around them. Such movies also instill a thrill for the sport, even if it’s a sport the audience is not familiar with. The Hustler did it with pool; Bang the Drum Slowly did it with baseball, Vision Quest did it with high school wrestling, Hoosiers did it with high school basketball. Challengers tries to do it with professional tennis but fails miserably.

The story follows three rising star tennis players, including Zendaya, caught in a love triangle that is meant to be titillating but is mostly comic. The supposed sexual tension is more like an SNL skit because the writer and director don’t know the difference between sexual and sexy. Sexual is physical writhing while sexy is a passion that arises from people we care about who care about each other. But these characters are hollow shells whose obsession with tennis with no other interests, opinions, or thoughts about anything else makes them champions of boredom. The ending is so abrupt, unearned, and silly that it seals this as one of the worst sports movies ever.

Shōgun

This series is a winner. Based on the 1975 bestselling novel by James Clavell, this show is a captivating combination of adventure, politics, and romance. The actor playing the British sailor captured by seventeenth-century Japanese warriors is a scruffier version of Richard Chamberlain, who played the role in the 1980 series, and who sounds remarkably like Richard Burton. His character’s British arrogance and entitlement are soon eroded from him as he begins to understand the nuances of the Japanese culture and the complexities of their relationships. The political intrigue is suspenseful, the action is thrilling, and the romance engaging. Every episode is compelling and satisfying.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Kandace Springs: “Run Your Race”

Kandace Springs is a jazz and soul singer and pianist with four studio albums. She was discovered by the same the same songwriters/producers who had brought Rihanna to international fame. She was mentored by Prince, with whom she performed and wrote songs. That’s a pretty good foundation.

“Run Your Race” is from the album of the same name. She wrote it about her father, who had once been a track star in college but had spent the last two years of his life in a wheelchair. “After he passed away, I was inspired to write this song, to tell him that I know that he is free now, to run like he used to,” Springs explained, adding that this song is “absolutely the most personal record I’ve ever made, or ever will make.”

That intense emotion about her father comes through with such power and clarity that listening to her will make your scalp tingle. Or your heart.

I provide the soundtrack for our community, you provide the community.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription