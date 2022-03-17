On March 2 in Mississippi, as part of Read Across America Day, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School read the book I Need a New Butt! by Dawn McMillan to second-graders. The children’s book is a humorous story about a boy who notices the crack in his butt and thinks it’s broken. Any parent who’s ever done Mad Libs with their children knows that the most popular word for kids 6 to 10 to fill in the blanks is “butt.” They cackle hysterically when they read the Mad Lib aloud, emphasizing “buuuutt” each time. That’s why every animated movie, including those from Pixar and Disney, has multiple butt and fart jokes. With no public backlash.

However, soon after reading the book, this 20-year education veteran was fired for breaking the Mississippi Educator Code of Ethics. This is not a single incident. Teachers across America are under intense pressure to restrict what they teach or lose their jobs. And who’s setting the agenda for what should be taught in the classroom? Educational experts with academic degrees, years of classroom experience, and an understanding of the research done to improve our children’s education? Nope. Parents with no expertise, no knowledge, and no sense.

So, how did this happen? Why this sudden national mass movement of outrage aimed to silence teachers emerge? Did Dr. Strange open a portal in the multiverse to a humorless, clueless, dim-witted world?

Nope again. It’s just one of the sad and destructive results of a political ploy to exploit parental fears by rousing an emotional mob eager to hang education from the nearest tree. Suppressing education is the typical practice of every totalitarian and repressive government throughout history. It is how the leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea stay in power. If parents haven’t learned this basic history lesson by now, they never will. Which is why they should be prevented from keeping their children from learning about history and anything else that nurtures a free and open democratic society.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin.

Democrats and Republicans agree on little, but they have found common ground in asserting that one of the main reasons Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governorship of Virginia against a one-time popular Democrat incumbent is because he rallied angry parents against the invisible boogeyman of Critical Race Theory hiding sinisterly under their children’s school desks. Once Republicans saw how effective this strategy was, they immediately mobilized in other states where they had a legislative majority, passing laws to prevent teachings that might make White kids feel bad about America’s history of slavery and the systemic racism that still exists.

The justification that they are protecting these kids’ fragile feelings is a self-serving lie. The real reason for censoring information is that they don’t want their children looking askance at them and asking, “What did you do in the human rights war, Mommy and Daddy?” Because the answer for these parents is “Absolutely nothing, kids.” They can add, “Instead of joining with others to right these wrongs, I simply denied there were any wrongs.” One way to continue the facade of parental protection is to put a stranglehold on what their children are taught. The less their kids know, the better the parent looks.

“Don’t Say Gay” Bill Protests

With their eye on the 2024 mid-term elections, Republicans have decided to expand their anti-education campaign to include anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Florida’s Senate passed a bill in March that would prohibit “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in the state’s primary schools (known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law). This came about because history has taught us that the best way to raise well-adjusted, intelligent young adults is to lie to them, whether directly or by omission. By not openly discussing a topic that is openly discussed in the rest of society, the school is implying an official government sanction against LGBTQ+. This encourages prejudice. And prejudice encourages violence.

To modify the warden in Cool Hand Luke, “What we have here is a failure to educate.”

Which brings us the key question: How much say should parents have in their children’s education (by which I mean classroom curriculum)? The clear answer: none.

Parents can advocate their opinions through the PTA. They can meet with or write to school administrators to address concerns. But when it comes to what exactly should be taught in the classroom, they need to butt out. They bring no special knowledge or expertise about subject matter or the best way to teach it. The fact that they can drive a car doesn’t mean they know the best way to repair or build one. They have a brain, but they don’t tell the surgeon how to remove a brain tumor. This is the same cracked reasoning as from parents who opposed mandatory seatbelt laws because they wanted to be free. Meanwhile, their children are flying head-first through windshields. (FYI: From 1975 through 2017, seat belts have saved an estimated 374,276 lives. In 2019, nearly half of passenger vehicle occupants who died in crashes weren’t wearing seat belts. Imagine their “reasoning.”)

You may notice that parents rarely offer suggestions about the best way to teach chemistry or physics, but when it comes to history, sociology, and literature, they’re suddenly experts on what their children need to know—and not know—to be well educated. They know Pulitzer Prize-winning books like the graphic novel Maus should be banned because it shows a naked mouse and uses “God damn.” Certainly not because it was about the Holocaust. Or novels by Toni Morrison, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature, having her books banned in schools for being too explicit about slavery.

If a parent wants to teach their children their personal moral and ethical values, they can do that at home. Or send them to a private school. It is not the role of public schools to customize education for every parent’s private value system, but rather to educate them in a variety of subjects that will help them earn a living, get joy out of life, and be responsible citizens. This latter is achieved through teaching rigorous critical thinking, which is the opposite of what these meddlesome parents are doing. This lack of parental critical thinking proves the point of just how much we need to teach it, so children aren’t hampered by their parents’ inability to think logically.

Especially irksome is the campaign to have children educated without feeling any guilt or discomfort about America’s history. That’s like a parent refusing to tell their children of a previous divorce for fear of tainting the ideal of marriage. The result is the exact opposite: the child is raised with a false romanticized ideal rather than a realistic awareness of what marriage requires.

To modify Michael Douglas in Wall Street, “Guilt is good.” Guilt is nothing more than acknowledging bad behavior and trying to rectify it. It is the emotion that drives us to be better by doing better. It’s not just White Guilt, it’s American Guilt. And we have plenty to go around. I love America for all that it struggles to become. I didn’t hate my Lakers teammates when we lost a game. We used that loss to inspire ourselves to do better, try harder. When the country falters, makes missteps, does evil (there’s no other way to see slavery, internment camps, broken treaties with Native Americans), Americans don’t throw up their hands in surrender to our darker nature, they roll up their sleeves in renewed commitment to make the vision a reality. Trying to eliminate our mistakes from history to prevent guilt is the opposite of what we should be doing.

Let’s not overlook the profit motive in all this ranting. Not only do conservative politicians gain power living by the premise that a fool and their vote are soon parted, but conservative pundits like Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager, and Charlie Kirk hawk alternative educational materials to the thirsty parents to intellectually bubblewrap their kids. The best way to get customers is to scare them away from competitors.

Students protest the Central York book ban.

In 2021, the Central York school board in Pennsylvania banned a long list of books, almost entirely titles by, or about, People of Color, including children’s titles about Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. Explained one teacher, “Let’s just call it what it is – every author on that list is a Black voice.” Eventually, the ban was overturned by students who protested outside their York County high school and school board meetings. If you ever wanted proof that the educational system works as it is, these students are that proof. They saw an injustice that was the antithesis of American values and they peacefully protested for change.

Those are the Americans we want our educational system to produce.