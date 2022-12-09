One of the current debates is whether or not we should comment on the asinine ramblings of the likes of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kanye (Ye) West, Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson and others who spread lies, misinformation, or bad critical thinking. Some believe that by giving them media air, we feed the fire that spreads their flaming ignorance even further. I get it. It’s frustrating seeing the bad student get most the attention—even if it’s negative attention—while the good student gets less attention than they deserve.

However, I learned my lesson in 2016 when I laughed at the prospect of a crooked buffoon like Donald Trump being elected. Every time some new revelation was revealed of his improprieties—bragging about grabbing women “by the pussy,” sexual assault accusations, racism in his business, business associates claiming fraud, defaming John McCain’s military service, etc.—I thought, “Surely, now his supporters will abandon him. They have some ethical standards.” That didn’t happen. Emboldened by no accountability, he shredded many government regulations, installed incompetents in major positions, admitted lying to Americans about COVID— thereby allowing them to die, rammed unqualified Supreme Court justices that are undermining the Constitution, and just last week suggested doing away with our Constitution so he could be installed as president.

I no longer laugh at these idiotic politicians, billionaires, or celebrities who are gnawing away at democracy in order to feed their own bloated and undeserved egos. If you strip away all the media hype and run all their statements through a Logic-o-Matic computer, we’d all be scratching our heads at the incoherence of what they’re saying. But so many people are blinded by the expensive suits, the titles, and the money that they equate business success with wisdom. Knowing the difference is one of the teachings that pretty much all religions and philosophies have in common. A teaching that goes unheeded by most.

That’s why I don’t relent on those whose ignorance can go viral and infect our culture and government. Their clownish public personas makes us underestimate the damage they can do. When you see the pinholes in your drywall, you know the termites are in their eating away at the foundation. Do we ignore them until it’s too late, or deal with them immediately? I say we go after them every time they show themselves. And they can’t help showing themselves on social media. Our job is to reveal what they say for the nonsense it is until no one wants to hear from them again.

Breaking Good News

Brittney Griner Is Flying Home After Prisoner Swap With Russia ( The New York Times )

On August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Summary: “Griner, an American basketball star who had been imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, was traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer. President Biden said Griner would be back in the United States within 24 hours.”

My Take: I’m excited and relieved that Brittney Griner will be coming home after her horrendous ordeal. President Biden has assured us that he is still in negotiations for the return of Paul Whelan, who has been in a Russian prison longer than Griner. Various news outlets reported that American negotiators fought hard to have Whelan included in the swap but that Russia would not budge. Right now, we have to take the win that we can.

I know many American players make much more money playing abroad than they do here. But this should be a clear warning not to play for a Russian team again. Nor should anyone play against a Russian team in any sport until they have ceased their criminal attacks on Ukraine.

Politics: Who Didn’t See This Coming?

Trump Organization Found Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme ( The New York Times)

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg (C) leaves Manhattan Criminal Courthouse after pleading guilty to criminal charges tied to his indictment in a tax fraud case involving the company's business dealings. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Summary: “Donald J. Trump’s family real estate business was convicted on Tuesday of tax fraud and other financial crimes, a remarkable rebuke of the former president’s company and what prosecutors described as its ‘culture of fraud and deception.’ “The conviction on all 17 counts, after more than a day of jury deliberations in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, resulted from a long-running scheme in which the Trump Organization doled out off-the-books luxury perks to some executives: They received fancy apartments, leased Mercedes-Benzes, even private school tuition for relatives, none of which they paid taxes on.”

My Take: Tax cases may not seem as sexy and glamorous as the cases on CSI and Law & Order, but they are the cases that usually bring down criminals. Remember, gangster Al Capone went to prison for tax evasion.

It’s fitting that the Trump business is found guilty of tax fraud because it seems to be the arrogance of the rich to believe they don’t deserve the inconvenience of paying their fair share of taxes like the rest of us. They often site an erroneous stat that claims the highest-earning one percent of taxpayers pay 40 percent of all income taxes. However, the stat is misleading because it doesn’t take into account many other factors that lower the percentage paid by the top 1% versus the bottom 50%.

See, taxes aren’t sexy.

But efforts to illegally avoid paying them reveal just how “patriotic” the culprits really are as they prance about lecturing us on the American Dream and the working class. Because when they don’t pay their share, those who do have to foot their bill. They are dine-and-dashers on a multi-million dollar level. It’s nice when justice is done. Even though the fine is relatively small—$1.6 million—the hope is this will scare away future business, at least from ethical businesses.

Although Trump was not personally indicted, evidence showed that he approved some of the expenses. At the very least, years of illegal activity occurred under his watch, which makes him either a knowing participant, or remarkably incompetent.

Summary: “The family of Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died a day after being assaulted during the Capitol riot, brutally snubbed Republican leaders on Tuesday as they accepted a congressional gold medal awarded to cops who defended the country on Jan. 6, 2021. “Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer, was assaulted with pepper spray during the melee and collapsed after returning to his division office. The D.C. medical examiner later ruled he died of a stroke, deeming it a natural cause of death despite acknowledging that ‘all that transpired played a role in his condition.’ Capitol Police listed it as a death in the line of duty.”

My Take: Many Republicans refused to acknowledge the January 6 insurrection as anything more than patriotic protesters. These are the same Republicans who ran a nationwide campaign of fear about rising crime (though it wasn’t) and supporting police (though they didn’t).

I have to admit to being in awe of the Sicknick family’s bold gesture of defiance against McConnell and McCarthy, who could use lessons from the Sicknicks on doing the right thing. These Congressmen were reluctant to criticize the rioters and even Trump’s role, yet there they were with outstretched hands for a self-promoting photo-op. Like vultures preening atop the corpse.

As Sicknick’s brother Ken Sicknick said, “They have no idea what integrity is. They can’t stand up for what’s right and wrong. With them, it’s party first.” That says it all.

Kareem’s Video Break

I love how this short video tells a story—and evokes an emotion—in such a short time.

Politics: Where’s the Tip Line for Corrupt Attorney Generals?

Hood River, Oregon. A display of banned books in a bookstore window. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Summary: “On Tuesday, the attorney general of Louisiana launched an online form encouraging residents of the state to report librarians who they suspect of stocking sexually explicit books—or anything else they might object to being seen by their kids. “The reporting form was created as part of a failed investigation by Attorney General Jeff Landry that aims to find any books on library shelves that violate Louisiana statutes. The investigation hasn’t turned up any illegal material, but rather than admit defeat, Landry is pandering to conservative parents’ worst nightmares by soliciting tips from the public to unveil what he describes as ‘the taxpayer-subsidized sexualization of children.’ “The form also allows members of the public to snitch on teachers, school board members, district superintendents, and library supervisors as well.”

Only library in Michigan town to close after voters defund it for refusing to ban LGBTQ books ( USA Today )

Summary: “A library in Michigan will close after voters rejected its funding for the second time because library staff refused to remove LGBTQ books.” In the midterm elections, 55.8% of the 5,500 residents who voted said no to funding the library.

Summary: “When Russia invaded Ukraine, a key part of its strategy was to destroy historic libraries in order to eradicate the Ukrainians’ sense of identity. But Putin hadn’t counted on the unbreakable spirit of the country’s librarians.” The article details the librarians, in the face of deadly onslaught, preserving the libraries and reaching out to help displaced and suffering members of the community.

My Take: Yes, there is a clear irony between the first two stories and the third. The third story is about a brutal attack on libraries by an invading army intent on destroying the national identity. The first two are about a brutal attack on our libraries by a domestic army intent on holding everyone hostage to their moral values by dismissing everyone else’s.

Especially appalling is Louisiana’s attorney general, who wants to turn the whole state into Gestapo snitches in an effort to frighten teachers and librarians into silence. The problem with this—as well as with closing libraries because of the books they offer—is that today it’s LGBTQ+ books, tomorrow it’s the Torah, the Qur’an, The Federalist Papers, Ms. Magazine, The Washington Post. The Harry Potter books are the most challenged books of the twenty-first century. Will Louisianans start ratting out libraries that feature Harry Potter books? This seems like the very “cancel culture” that conservatives rant against.

Parents may think that by isolating their children’s minds from influence they don’t agree with they are protecting them. But the reality is that kids have access to the internet and can read pretty much whatever they want anyway. More likely, children will soon resent their parents for their narrow-mindedness and be driven further apart from them. These parents should confine their moral teachings to their homes and let teachers and public libraries do their jobs: educating and opening minds to perspectives other than their own.

Banning or censoring books to limit information to the public—even kids—is a dark step toward state-sponsored religion and totalitarianism.

Politics: No Agreeing With Me, No Service

Restaurant refuses service to Christian group, citing staff ‘dignity’ ( The Washington Post )

Metzger Bar and Butchery (Jay Paul for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Summary: “A restaurant in Richmond last week canceled a reservation for a private event being held by a conservative Christian organization, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights. “‘We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,’ read an Instagram post from Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German-influenced restaurant in the Union Hill neighborhood whose kitchen is helmed by co-owner Brittanny Anderson, a veteran of TV cooking shows including ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Chopped.’ ‘Many of our staff are women and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community. All of our staff are people with rights who deserve dignity and a safe work environment. We respect our staff’s established rights as humans and strive to create a work environment where they can do their jobs with dignity, comfort and safety.’”

My Take: As readers of my newsletter know, I am completely supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and have continually spoken out against repressive laws or even speech against them. But I’m not onboard with this act of retribution. I surely understand the impulse: if I owned a restaurant and a group proposing segregation came in, I’d want to boot them out. But should I?

The fight right now is for acceptance: for marginalized voices to be heard and marginalized people to be welcomed into mainstream society. That’s always the fight. I don’t want anyone to be able to deny service to someone because they are LGBTQ+ (just bake the damn wedding cake). But I also don’t want service denied to these people because it is counter-productive.

I’m not talking about whether or not the restaurant had the legal right to refuse service, I’m only wondering whether they did what was best for the community. Will they remain consistent, researching all customers who frequent their restaurant to determine if they have repugnant politics? Doubtful. They may have felt better, even empowered, by kicking out the group, but it likely was more damaging than helpful to overcoming bigotry.

I don’t want them to feel bad about what they did. I admire their willingness to take a stand, knowing that businesses in the past who have done so have received death threats. I get that sometimes seeing the enemy face-to-face is a bridge too far. But I also want them—and members of their community—to be safe. And I want us to find effective ways to fight groups like The Family Foundation in the courts and in public opinion.

Sports: Bodybuilders in Jeopardy

Dying to compete ( The Washington Post )

Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulates Kai Greene of the United States for winning the Arnold Classic Mens Bodybuilding Open during the 2016 Arnold Classic on March 19, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Summary: “Bodybuilders around the world are risking their lives and sometimes dying for the sport they love because of extreme measures that are encouraged by coaches, rewarded by judges and ignored by leaders of the industry, according to interviews with dozens of bodybuilders, coaches, judges, promoters, medical professionals and relatives of deceased athletes. “The Washington Post investigated the deaths of more than two dozen bodybuilders, focusing mostly on those who died leading up to or in the aftermath of competitions. A review of hundreds of documents including medical and autopsy records, police reports, 911 calls, emails and text messages, along with interviews with more than 70 people, reveals the devastating consequences of a sport that for years has operated under the halo of health and fitness. “Several of the industry’s top coaches, without formal training or medical licenses, supplied their clients with illegal steroids or other illicit substances; instructed them on dosages for using performance-enhancing drugs; or advised athletes not to seek medical care before competitions, The Post found.”

My Take: Professional sports is entertainment, pure and simple. Like movies. Like a rock concert. It also promotes certain values such as fair play, teamwork, and discipline. But there is another ideal that is inherent in professional sports: professional athletes are pushing the known limits of what the body can do. Each year we jump higher, run faster, reach farther. And each year humans are inspired to try harder and achieve more.

Bodybuilding may be as much an art form as a sport because it involves sculpting the body the way one would a block of marble. Of course, the point of such massive muscles should be to do some activity with them, like throw something really far. Nevertheless, I appreciate the hard work it takes to achieve the look they want.

Most athletes are tempted to use performance-enhancing drugs—as the various scandals in bicycle racing, tennis, and baseball have proven. To me, any achievement reached with the aid of those drugs is no achievement at all. It’s a cheat. Which is why all sports must be vigilant in banning performance-enhancing drugs, not just for the integrity of the sport, but to protect the athletes from their own misguided ambitions. If the governing bodies won’t do it themselves, the government must.

Music: Giving Up the Ghost

Cécile McLorin Salvant: Ghost Song

Summary: I’m going to let Cécile McLorin Salvant’s site on Bandcamp describe this Grammy-nominated album: “Ghost Song features a diverse mix of seven originals and five interpretations on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning. Salvant says, ‘It’s unlike anything I’ve done before—it’s getting closer to reflecting my personality as an eclectic curator. I’m embracing my weirdness!’



Ghost Song opens and ends with a sean-nós (traditional Irish unaccompanied vocal style) performance by Salvant, recorded in a church. On track one, she transitions into Kate Bush’s 1978 classic “Wuthering Heights.” Salvant says of the song, “Wuthering Heights is a book that really struck me to my core as I was making this album, during the pandemic. And the best interpretation of the novel is Kate Bush’s song.”



“‘…All the songs on the album kind of mirror each other. I tried to create this strange symmetry. So as you go in from both ends, the songs are sort of matched together,’ Salvant says. ‘“I Lost my Mind” is the center of the Russian doll. I wrote that in the middle of the pandemic. There were nights when I wanted to just scream. It was this deeper part of me saying, ‘It’s OK if this sounds completely crazy, OK to just go with the completely crazy thing and not worry if people think you have lost your mind for doing it.’



“‘The bands also mirror each other from top to bottom. In terms of the instrumentation, everything,’ Salvant explains. ‘That’s why the songs are there in that relationship: they match each other, they’re like fraternal twins, or one is the evil twin of the other. I, as the living, am visited by the ghost, and then I go visit the ghost in turn. I am haunting the ghost and annoying the ghost, which is saying, ‘Get out of here and go live.’”

My Take: I’m fascinated about the artistic process and her words about the music are much more eloquent than anything I could say. As you will hear in the video, her voice is both a warm embrace and a cautionary warning about the power and danger of love. What gives us our greatest pleasure and meaning is also what undoes us. That has never been clearer than when listening to her.