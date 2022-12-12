There’s so much content this time that there’s no room for my usual insightful ramblings and head-scratching pop-culture references. So, let’s get to it.

Politics: Brittney Griner Goes from Pawn of Russia to Pawn of Republicans

Summary: Trump has harshly criticized Biden for exchanging Griner for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer.

My Take: Let’s see, some Republicans are angry that Biden wasn’t able to bring back Paul Whelan, who’s being held in Russia for espionage. Please take a roll call and ask each one of them to tell us everything they have done since Whelan’s arrest in 2018 to secure his release. Trump's former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, said last week that Trump could have swapped Whelan for Bout in 2018, but decided not to.

Paul Whelan himself said he was happy for Griner, though disappointed that he was still not free. Whelan’s family has also said they supported the swap for Griner. In the meantime, President Biden has promised to continue to work for Whelan’s release.

Will the swap put American tourists in jeopardy as hostages? They have always been in jeopardy, more so if traveling to hostile countries with dictators as leaders. Let’s not make it easier for them—stay out of those countries. And those bitter Republicans looking to exploit her for some easy publicity, should either contribute with a solution or step back and let the adults handle it.

This the fourth time since Griner’s arrest that I’ve written about her plight. I hope to never write about her again unless to praise her remarkable basketball skills when she returns to the court.

Pop Culture: Is This Still a Thing? Here’s Why It Shouldn’t Be

Are you looking at this photo wondering what their GPA was? The swimsuit competition during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant 2015. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Summary: “After decades on broadcast — most recently on Fox — the 71st Miss Universe competition is the latest TV event making the move to streaming. The Roku Channel has sealed a one-year deal to be the official English-language home for Miss Universe, which will stream live from New Orleans on January 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. “Among the changes in the move: Steve Harvey, who had hosted for five years as part of the pageant’s deal with Fox (with the exception of 2021, when that pact was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic), also won’t be back. According to Miss Universe Organization CEO Amy Emmerich, a new host — expected to be a female — will be announced in the coming weeks.”

My Take: In 1977, Marilyn French’s subversive and highly influential novel, The Women’s Room, was published. The cover featured a bathroom door with a placard: “The Ladies Room,” but over “Ladies” was handwritten “Women’s.” In essence, French, who had a Ph.D. in English Literature from Harvard, was highlighting how the idea of being a “lady” sets up damaging and repressive ideals based on suppressing individual needs.

As with racism, we’ve come a long way since 1977, but definitely not far enough. Looking at the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, and the eagerness with which so many states passed legislation severely restricting access to abortion, makes us realize maybe it hasn’t been very far after all.

Part of what keeps women marginalized is women accepting the arbitrary and unrealistic beauty standards that we shackle them with. The cosmetics industry worldwide will make about $100 billion this year alone. About $17 billion will be spent this year in the U.S. on cosmetic surgery. That makes for a mighty powerful incentive to champion beauty standards most women will never be able to reach. In dating, this is called “negging”—and is featured prominently in smarmy articles advising men how to pick up women—in which the person gives a backhanded compliment intended to make the other person feel inferior and therefore seeking the insulter’s approval. Society has been negging women for centuries and it’s shocking that, because they have the numbers, they allow this to continue.

Beauty pageants are a symbol of this negging. No matter how much organizers try to “modernize” the criteria, it’s still just about setting an arbitrary and narrow one-size-fits-all standard for what a woman should be. It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking at their IQ, GPA, or Nobel Prize, it’s still judging women—not based on a particular achievement, but on how close they come to our vision of an ideal woman. The fact that we think it’s okay to do that on a national stage promotes that it’s okay to judge all women as objects. It’s staring at their chests under a different, sanitized name.

The Miss Universe contest perpetuates this demeaning behavior. That’s why they are still featuring the swimsuit competition, which clearly announces that, “Sure, you’re studying microbiology and hope to cure cancer when not building homes for the poor and praying for world peace, but what’s your ass look like?” A person’s value should never based on their appearance, but with women we make it the top characteristic.

“I did not eradicate swimwear,” says Miss Universe Organization CEO Amy Emmerich. “That’s a big question. It was pretty obvious that that moment was more about the power of their voice, even more than the power of their body. But being able to own the power of your sexuality was really interesting to me. And as a woman, we basically are raised to hate our bodies from birth. And in this moment, they own it. And they own it in an interesting way. Of course, I’d love more body positivity and plus-size women to be represented but I think that’s going to take a little time. I think we need to show that audience that we have a safe space for them. And that’s the work that we have to do.”

That statement is master class in PR bullshit. The power of one’s sexuality should be expressed in individual ways of their choosing, not all of them prancing about in swimwear. It doesn’t matter that the contestants willingly do this. What matters is that doing this is bad for women in general. The message we’re sending our young sons and daughters is that, no matter what other accomplishments a woman may achieve in business, the arts, or science, she’d better also have a rockin’ bod.

[Note: Even my inclusion of a photo from the swimsuit competition is exploitative because it is using their bodies to get attention. But I weighed that against the photo illustrating the point of the article and decided to keep it. When you look at the photo, is your first thought, “I wonder who their favorite author is?”]

In Related News: “A Special Report on the Texas Elder Murders” (“How the fatal age bias of police and others made it easy for a Dallas-area impersonator to get away with deceit, stolen identity — and the murders of more than two dozen older women.”)

You may be wondering how this story of a serial killer who preyed on elderly women is related to the Miss Universe contest. It’s about the perception of human worth based on our skewed ideals of physical beauty—of which age is a large part. The elderly—of which I am a proud member—are often invisible to the younger members of society and to most governmental agencies. As a collective, we drive slower, walk slower, seem to get in the way, are confused by technology, and don’t know many of the people on the top of the music charts. As such, we are considered peripheral to mainstream society, relegated to neutered stereotypes such as cranky Luddite or cute, cheerful decoration.

Our ideals of beauty demean everyone, even the ones we hold up as models of perfection. Supermodel Cindy Crawford commented on this phenomenon: ‘Sometimes I forget that the images I am used to seeing of myself aren't real, that they are all part of the illusion of being Cindy Crawford. And then I will catch a glimpse of the real, un-retouched Cindy or see an unflattering paparazzi shot, and it's a shocker.”

Our obsession with youth and beauty is self-destructive because it’s a losing battle in which we participate, thereby encouraging our own marginalization as we age. Overcoming the prejudices we have about physical appearance is the hardest of all prejudices because it is thrust upon us every single day from birth. I sometimes wish we all looked exactly the same and dressed exactly the same so all we could judge each other on was the content of our character. But then I realize that how we deal with the challenges we face regarding our looks and the looks of others—and learning how to ignore those traps—contributes to our character.

Kareem’s Video Break

If you can watch this video of a little girl seeing her family arrive as she’s about to perform without smiling and tearing up, you’re a stronger person than I am. My main thought upon seeing this: If I could bring that kind of joy to someone every single day, my life will be complete.

Social Media: This Week in Musk Territory

This section contains three stories about Twitter. They are important because Twitter, one of the most powerful social media platforms in the world, is clearly going through a lot of upheaval as it redefines itself. Public input now can influence the outcome.

Musk defends bedrooms at Twitter headquarters as San Francisco investigates (The Washington Post)

Summary: “San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection said Tuesday it was investigating a complaint that Twitter had created makeshift bedrooms at its headquarters in the city, as new owner Elon Musk seeks to instill a ‘hardcore’ culture at the social media company. “‘We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,’ Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the department, said in an email. ‘There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely.’” Twitter owner Elon Musk responded by tweeting: “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities”

My Take: Why doesn’t Musk fix the many issues facing Twitter instead of building rockets or implanting technology into the brain? The answer: because he is capable of doing more than one thing at the same time. That’s why his tweet makes no logical sense. In fact, in logic it’s called a false dilemma (when options are presented as if they are the only ones when there are actually more possible choices).

San Francisco has many issues to address. One of them is safe housing, which is what they are doing here. They can’t have the Department of Building Inspection not protecting people from illegal building practices. Going after fentanyl is the job of the police. As the world’s richest man, Musk could donate $100 million to the SFPD to fight the fentanyl problem.

Why this is important: We see many rich and powerful people attacking government institutions, creating a general impression of incompetence or that they are the victims of political vengeance. People are already predisposed to fear/be annoyed with/make fun of government agencies because of this unchecked criticism. Clearly, there are times when they deserve the criticism. But we have to distinguish between personal animosity because someone didn’t get their own way and true government misconduct. Otherwise, we allow an undeserved anti-government attitude to build making it ripe for January 6-type insurrectionists to act based on bad logic, no facts, and no idea of the consequences.

Summary: Elton John quit Twitter prompting this query from Elon Musk: ‘I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?”

My Take: The shocking thing about Musk’s reply is that he doesn’t already know the answer. That suggests he’s either being disingenuous or that he is so removed from the debate as to be an ineffective spokesperson. The answer is in John’s tweet: “misinformation is now being used to divide the world.” ALL MISINFORMATION is the antithesis to an informed public necessary for a healthy democracy. It encourages hate and violence.

Should people advertising a product on TV be allowed to make false claims about it? Tobacco is healthy for many ailments? (Only if living is an ailment.) No, we demand that all claims be truthful or they are prosecuted. Yes, there’s a difference between a product and the free expression of opinions, although sometimes they overlap, as when hucksters encourage people not to get vaccinated for COVID so they could sell them “alternative” products that do nothing.

Celebrities have been a large part of Twitter traffic and Elton John is now part of growing list of celebrities who have—for now—left Twitter in protest, including: Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Shonda Rhimes, Gigi Hadid, Moby, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, Ken Olin, Laura Benanti, Jack White, Alex Winter, David Simon, Stephen Fry, Liz Phair, and Pedro Pascal. That is how they are contributing to how Twitter will define itself in the future. I haven’t yet left because my means of contributing is to write these articles and Twitter helps me bring people to them with the hope that I’ll be able to persuade them to add their voices.

Summary: “Elon Musk has reportedly given Twitter staff until 5 p.m. Saturday to respond to an email he sent and pledge not to leak internal information about the company to the media. “Journalist Zoe Schiffer of Platformer tweeted out the Musk missive which comes despite the Twitter CEO’s public push for free speech and transparency. “‘This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages,’ Musk reportedly told staff.”

My Take: I’m reminded of our disturbing past with loyalty oaths. In the 1930s, FDR established the National Recovery Administration (NRA). To show support, 100,000 school children were forced by adults to swear a loyalty oath administered by the mayor, “I promise as a good American citizen to do my part for the NRA. I will buy only where the Blue Eagle flies.” The Red Scare in the fifties brought out more politicians insistent on loyalty oaths. Also in the fifties, the University of California required employees to consent to a loyalty oath rejecting radical beliefs—which is similar to what is going on right now with teachers and librarians being accused of fostering radical beliefs by teaching that racism and an LGBTQ+ community exist. Some faculty quit in protest and another 31 were fired. After a lawsuit, most the faculty were hired back, including David Saxon, who went on to become president of the University of California system.

If such oaths are meant to uncover the disloyal, there couldn’t be a stupider way to go about it. Clearly, anyone intending to be disloyal will quickly make that pledge in order to cover themselves. All it does is force into the open people of conscience who oppose forcing someone to declare what only their actions can prove. And it reveals that some people have not learned from history the lessons about how oppressive leadership breeds more disloyalty.

In Related News: “Concern as US media hit with wave of layoffs amid rise of disinformation” (The Guardian)

Summary: Layoffs among news organizations like CNN, BuzzFeed and Garnet have triggered “fresh worries over the health of the US media at a time of democratic crisis and the rise of disinformation.”

“Is Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit a death blow for Murdoch and Fox News?”

“Dominion Voting Systems is suing the cable news station and its Murdoch-owned parent company, Fox Corp, for $1.6bn (£1.3bn) over repeated claims that it rigged its voting machines as part of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. “The suit shines a spotlight on Fox News’ part in promoting Trump’s “stop the steal” campaign and its hand in driving the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. But legal experts say that Dominion, which supplied voting machines to 28 states, appears to be building a wider case that Fox News has a long history of misinformation and steamrolling facts that do not fit its editorial line.”

My Take: Another reason why we have to be so vigilant about social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are because 86% of Americans get at least some of their news from these sites. It’s like monitoring what your child eats. If they get only junk food, their health will reflect that. In this case, if they get misinformation, their political and social opinions will be junk.

A popular argument is that all news sources (except the one the arguer favors) are corrupt. They are pushing an editorial agenda on behalf of the arguer’s enemies. This reasoning is faulty and lazy. It’s easier to do a blanket condemnation than to do the work of actually assessing information. It’s especially tempting to cling to news sources if they tell you what you want to hear by confirming your biases. No thinking required.

However, all news sources aren’t the same. Yes, they all have editorial boards and they offer opinion pieces (which should be labeled as editorials so the audience knows they are getting opinion, not reporting). The best news organizations have journalistic integrity, which means when reporting the news they verify their sources, they present unbiased facts, they don’t try to persuade the audience, just inform them. Among the best are The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and many others.

Fox News is without integrity. They deliberately skew the news to fit their editorial prejudices. Yes, it happens sometimes in all news organizations, but the good ones do their best to correct mistakes. Fox doubles down. They are one of the most despicable sources of misinformation in the country, as survey after survey has shown, and their sole motivation is to profit off the fear they create in their audience. It is always easier to frighten than inform.

I hope the lawsuit breaks them, though I doubt it. And I’m not naive enough to think their destruction would be the end of this kind of misinformation. Their audience find comfort in eating the mashed potatoes of news served up by Fox. So what if there’s ground glass in it. As long as it tastes good, they can live with the internal damage.

Politics: Georgians Defy GOP’s Voter Suppression

Summary: “The strong turnout in Georgia’s runoff election that cemented Democrats’ control of the US Senate is sparking fresh debate about the impact of the state’s controversial 2021 election law and could trigger a new round of election rule changes next year in the Republican-led state legislature. Voters showed up in droves for the midterms, with more than 3.5 million casting ballots in the December 6 runoff – or some 90% of the general election turnout, a far higher rate than typical runoffs. And top Republicans in Georgia, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, argued those numbers refute claims that the 2021 law was designed to suppress votes in this increasingly competitive state.

My Take: Is Raffensperger not familiar with simple logic? The Republican-enacted voting laws did not address an existing problem, which means they were designed for no other purpose than to suppress voters who Republicans thought would lean toward the Democrats. The fact that voters turned out in large numbers anyway does not mean those laws weren’t repressive, just that voters defied those restraints.

Making it harder for the poor and elderly to vote isn’t a good look for a political party and Republicans paid the price. But their strategy won’t be to now make it easier for everyone to vote, it will probably result in them finding new ways to restrict voting access to those they fear may not agree with them. Their goal isn’t to protect or encourage democracy, it’s to win at any cost. Even if that cost is their integrity—and our democracy.

Music: 50 Years of Jazz Wonderment

My Take: The Manhattan Transfer has been performing for fifty years, hence the title of their new album. I’ve been marveling at their unique vocals for that long, so it’s a joy to listen to this new Grammy-nominated album and know that not only have they not lost a step, but that they actually stepped it up.

This album is what many people think of when they think “jazzy,” because it blends a lot of different aspects of jazz. “The Man I Love” is a good example. The song is a 1924 classic written by the Gershwin brothers and has been recorded by many jazz greats, including Ella Fitzgerald. The Manhattan Transfer deconstructs the song in the same way great chefs on Top Chef deconstruct standard comfort food like mac and cheese, then elevate it into something familiar yet experienced as if for the first time. This is one tasty album.

It’s Sunday night as I wrap up this edition. I’m going to let it sit and come back to edit it when my eyes are less bleary. I will let visions of sugar plums—and new subscribers—dance in my head.

