Kareem’s Daily Quote:

“….Freedom is never granted; it is won.” - A. Philip Randolph

In case you’ve never heard of Randolph, or it’s been a while since you heard, he was considered the top black labor leader in American history, a pioneer of racial equality and better working conditions for all races. He influenced President Roosevelt to end discrimination in the war complex, and President Truman to ban it in the armed services and federal employment. In other words, he’s worth remembering every month of the year, including this one.

As for the quote, I’ve always felt the weight of it. It’s not just a slogan. It’s a reminder of how progress really happens. It’d be nice if freedom came in a gift box. Instead, people have had to fight for it, sacrifice for it, and protect it generation after generation. When I look back at history—never mind Black history—I see a long line of individuals who refused to wait for permission to be fully human. They pushed, they organized, they created, and they believed in a future they couldn’t yet see. And that struggle didn’t just happen in marches or inside of courtrooms. It happened in classrooms, in churches, in living rooms, in music halls, in bars and restaurants, and in the quiet corners of everyday life where people chose dignity over fear. In our current day, these crazy, baffling times we’re living through, this quote becomes a compass. It reminds us that the freedoms we celebrate were earned through courage, and the freedoms we still reach for—or that are slowly or even quickly eroding—will require that same courage from us. This month we remember the past, while recognizing the ongoing work of shaping a more just and compassionate world.

What kind of world do you want to build? What are you willing to stand up to or sacrifice for? Past victories make us feel energized, but they don’t excuse us from the work still ahead. More than anything, they become a challenge and an invitation to honor the struggle by continuing it for as long as it takes…knowing for a fact that it’ll never end. Am I being negative? No, I think I’m being realistic. There’s no finish line to freedom. No end run, and then we’re there. Thankfully, we’ve got each other to lean on as we continue to put one foot in front of the other.