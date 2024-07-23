What I’m Discussing Today:

There is a Chinese expression from 1627 that says: “Better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos.” This has been the most chaotic election of my lifetime and it has left the nation, the world—and me personally—deeply unsettled.

I didn’t advocate for Biden to step down because the reasons people wanted him to were against logic. He has a terrific record for getting things done that benefit the country as well as defending the Constitution against those who would undermine it. I have some disagreements about the handling of the situation in the Middle East and immigration, but when I look at the totality of what he’s done, it’s easy to support his Administration and laud their accomplishments.

This is especially true when we look at his opponent, for whom no rational, moral, or patriotic person could vote. That’s not an opinion based on political bias but of a dispassionate analysis of the man and his actions. I have listed his numerous faults, lies, crimes, and how he’s a clear and present danger to democracy so many times that there’s no need to do it again here. If you support Trump, none of that matters because you don’t care about logic or morality or democracy. That’s not me being snarky, it’s a reasonable conclusion based on everything Trump has done and said. I’ve never agreed with everything any president has done, even those I’ve supported. Agreeing with everything a politician says or does means you’re not a supporter, you’re a cult member.

Based on what we’ve all observed, Biden is too old to be the optimal president. But so is Trump, who often falls asleep at public events, slurs his speech, and rambles incoherently in front of crowds. Between the two, Biden was the better geezer.

Democrats got scared of public perception and bullied Biden into dropping out. I get why, though it is not their finest hour. But after seeing the craziness of public opinion, I can understand their motivation. The attempted murder of Trump by an unstable loner suddenly made Trump more popular, which is a testament to how mob mentality works. At the Republican National Convention, there was a lot of talk about how God saved Trump. Unanswered was why God allowed the shooter to fire in the first place or why didn’t God flick the bullet in result missing Trump or why God let the husband and father die? That is the unhinged mob mentality the country is up against. The devil democracy faces is the people who are unable to think rationally but still vote.

So, where are we now? We have a terrific candidate in Kamala Harris. She’s been part of the Biden Administration that has accomplished so much in the past four years. She defends the Constitution against the onslaught from the GOP, which includes the corrupt Supreme Court justices Alito and Thomas. She has the education, she has the political experience, and she has the proven ability to get things done. Of course, she’s a woman and a Person of Color (African-American and Asian-American), which to the conservatives who’ve campaigned on their anti-women and racist policies is like splashing water on the Wicked Witch.

GOP VP candidate Vance said this at the RNC: “Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country. Well, I don’t know Kamala. I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and built a business. What the hell have you done other than collect a check?” Naturally, there was applause. But what did he really say? First, serving in the military does not automatically make one a patriot anymore than being a cop makes you automatically honest. The list of criminals that have served is long. He served in the Public Affairs section. Second, I’m not sure what business he built. He did work a couple of years as a venture capitalist about which some of his colleagues were less than impressed (“JD Vance tried to be a VC. He didn't do much, old colleagues said.”). Third, he’s been picking up a government-issued paycheck most of his career (including in the military), just like Harris, except he’s done very little to earn it, unlike Harris.

You know what’s so different about this election? In the past, the lies and corruption of some of the candidates were hidden because we used to believe in the concept of “shame.” Now, we’re back to “greed is good” and people are expendable and rights aren’t what the Constitution says, but what those who seek power say.

Trump is so afraid of her that he’s still ranting against Biden, even after Biden dropped out of the race. He claimed, without evidence, that Biden didn’t really have COVID-19. Even if that were true, so what? He’s not running against Biden. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson threatened to sue to keep Biden in the race. If they really cared about the welfare of the country, wouldn’t they encourage the person they claim is incompetent to drop out to make sure he didn’t win again? This has revealed their true policy: Anything to gain power, no matter the cost to democracy or the American people.

At this point, all I can do is continue to believe that the U.S. will not descend into some horrific version of Lord of the Flies, but will fight for the principles in the U.S. Constitution rather than abandon democracy just to dance around a bonfire and worship a decomposing pig’s head.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any.

Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple

Alice Walker’s The Color Purple is one of my favorite novels, so I’m happy to have the opportunity to feature her wisdom today (and recommend you read her stunningly insightful and touching book).

This quote is especially relevant during an election year because, while a national election appears to be the ultimate symbol of public empowerment, in reality, it often is just the opposite.

When people don’t vote because they claim to be fed up with all politicians, that’s just a way of giving up because democracy is hard, frustrating, and infuriating—which is why it requires hard work and moral strength. Those without such qualities have given up their power but are trying to pretend their failure is a virtue. As President Eisenhower said, “Some politician some years ago said that bad officials are elected by good voters who do not vote.”

The second group of people who give up their power are those who vote based solely on their biases and ignorance. They have abdicated their responsibilities as a patriotic member of this democracy. They don’t have the strength of character or intellectual curiosity to form their own opinions based on facts and logic. Instead, they vote based on what their parents taught them, their religion tells them (probably also their parents’ religion), and their political party (probably also their parents’ political party). They have avoided original thinking their entire lives because that risks being rejected by their family and community. They think they are loved only as long as they agree with everyone around them.

Elections are an opportunity to voice one’s beliefs and values, but if those beliefs and values are someone else’s and they are merely parroting others, then they have abdicated any personal power. They are not the hammer but the nail thinking they are a hammer.

It is a challenge these days to believe we have any power at all. We watch billionaires manipulate the political system, not for the good of the country or the benefit of the people, but to enhance their profits. We watch politicians and Supreme Court justices cower to the will of the wealthy and it fills us with despair. But that is the time when we must gather our will and demonstrate our power. We do not go gentle into this election. Otherwise, the county is lost—and so are we as individuals.

SUMMARY: A company owned by former President Donald Trump is selling a limited edition pair of sneakers depicting the 2024 Republican presidential nominee’s bloody face in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s assassination attempt. Available at GetTrumpSneakers.com, the “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” retail for $299 a pair and honor what the site says is Trump’s “unwavering determination and bravery.” According to the site, only 5,000 of the sneakers have been made, and 10 random buyers will receive sneakers signed by Trump himself. The footwear comes just four days after his ear was grazed by a bullet shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks at his rally in Pennsylvania. Standing up up on stage after taking cover, Trump chanted “Fight. Fight. Fight.” as the Secret Service rushed him away. According to TMZ, the sneakers are going quickly, and the site also sells colognes, coolers and more apparel featuring Trump’s likeness. On a FAQ page, the site states that, though it uses Trump’s name, it is “not political” and does not contribute to the presidential candidate’s re-election campaign.

MY TAKE: It’s not surprising that Trump would try to squeeze more bucks out of the vulnerable people who follow him. Undoubtedly, the same people who complain about the economy (despite the facts showing it’s actually doing quite well) are the ones shelling out $300 for sneakers that they think have some meaningful political message but really only have one message: Sucker!

The photo emblazoned on the white sneakers has often been described as showing a “defiant” Trump. What exactly is he defying? An unstable 20-year-old took a shot at him. The kid was a registered Republican and was described by classmates as a conservative. I wouldn’t make much of that because he clearly had mental issues. Prior to the shooting, he had done computer searches of Trump, but also of Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the royals. This means the shooting probably wasn’t really politically motivated, which means Trump is not being defiant of anything. His political opponents weren’t responsible so he wasn’t defying them. So, wearing the shoes isn’t an act of defiance or support of defiance but an act of someone easily scammed. Might as well wear a dunce cap.

The company is owned by Trump, yet the site says “Though it uses Trump’s name, it is ‘not political’ and does not contribute to the presidential candidate’s re-election campaign.” How disingenuous can you get? The money goes directly to Trump, which is supporting his candidacy. Lincoln was right—you can fool some of the people all of the time.

(Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness” events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash. In a statement posted Tuesday to social media platform X, John Deere also said it would audit all training materials “to ensure the absence of socially-motivated messages” in compliance with federal and local laws. It did not specify what those messages would include. Moline, Illinois-based John Deere added “the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy.” But it noted that it would still continue to “track and advance” the diversity of the company, without providing further details. The move from the company known on Wall Street as Deere & Co. arrives just weeks after rural retailer Tractor Supply ended an array of its corporate diversity and climate efforts. Both announcements came after backlash piled up online from conservative activists opposed to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, sponsorship of LGBTQ+ Pride events and climate advocacy.

MY TAKE: This is bad news for America, not just because it shows a weakening of our commitment to support diversity and inclusion at a time when systemic racism is increasing, but it also shows a lack of moral commitment by corporations to embrace American ideals.

John Deere’s faltering means that either they were bullied by public sentiment to show “social or cultural awareness,” or they actually cared but are now being bullied by the conservative climate to abandon “social or cultural awareness.” Either way, they certainly don’t represent the American idea of standing up to bullies—or standing for anything. Instead, they embrace the corporate amorality of whatever brings the most profit. This indicates their corporate policy goes whichever way the political wind blows, which makes them as empty and inconsequential as that wind.

Kareem’s Video Break

The essence of all humanity is revealed in this short clip. It is a pure and unconscious love that makes us all wish we were that lucky dad right now.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

This is where I can indulge my pettiness about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about.

Vote The Bible election 2004 campaign sign in a rural southern Ohio neighborhood (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

There’s a new movie out called Disciples in the Moonlight about a team of seven Christians attempting to smuggle the Bible to underground churches in a future America where the Bible has been banned by the government. I’m not going to discuss the movie itself because I won’t go to movies that are blatant propaganda and not based in reality.

The reality right now in America is much more like The Handmaid’s Tale. We have states rejecting the U.S. Constitution to force the Ten Commandments and the Bible into public schools. We have Supreme Court justices and Congresspeople who are openly Christian Nationalists pushing for the country’s laws to be Bible-based just like those Islamic countries whose laws are Quran-based (that they have ranted about for years).

The premise of the movie is to portray Christians as victims when they are the dominant religion and political force in America. Christian Nationalists—who are clearly not followers of Jesus’ teachings—are pushing for Christian dominance in schools and government, thereby restricting others’ beliefs. Right now they are doing exactly what the movie accuses others of doing in some imagined future. They hope that by making themselves victims in the story, moviegoers won’t notice the paranoid hypocrisy. That’s an insult to all of us, but especially to Christians.

What I’m Reading

Think Twice by Harlan Coben (suspense novel)

It’s a real pleasure to have Coben’s basketball player-turned-sports-agent-and-part-time-sleuth Myron Bolitar back in his twelfth adventure. Like the other entries, this one is humorous, suspenseful, and has some nice surprises. There’s a serial killer who not only murders random people, but also frames innocent people who get convicted for the crime. Coben is best when weaving his intricate plots and showing the brotherly relationship between Myron and his ruthless friend Win. The romance stuff is weak and cringy but it’s still a very satisfying and thrilling read.

The Penguin Vol. 1: The Prodigal Bird by Tom King (graphic novel) & Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Outlaw by Tom King (graphic novel)

My graphic novel, Champion, is being published next year so I’ve been reading a lot more graphic novels lately as inspiration. Let it be known far and wide that Tom King is one of the top three comic book writers in the world. When I read his graphic novels, I feel as if I’m reading a sophisticated suspense novel with complex characters, surprising plots, and satisfying literary themes. In The Penguin: The Prodigal Bird, a retired and defeated Penguin lives a quiet life until a government agency forces him to return to Gotham to reclaim his criminal empire. In Wonder Woman: Outlaw, the U.S. population is manipulated into hating and fearing Wonder Woman and the Amazon women because they represent an upset in the balance of men holding all the power.

Both novels are highly suspenseful. King excels at taking the mythology of our pop culture and giving it a fresh spin that is a delight to read. In The Penguin, he tells the story through different narrators, some lasting only for a page or two, but the cumulative effect is to give the story multiple layers. In Wonder Woman, he focuses on her determination not to be defined by others, even by her Amazonian culture. In both cases, he explores theme and character as much as he does plot, while still creating exciting and entertaining stories.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Bob Dylan: “My Back Pages” (From the 30th Anniversary Concert)

On October 16, 1992, Bob Dylan and a bunch of famous friends (Roger McGuinn, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, and George Harrison) performed at the 30th Anniversary Tribute Concert to Dylan at Madison Square Garden. The result is this wonderful collaboration of talent giving extra meaning to one of Dylan’s most personal and defining songs.

“My Back Pages” was released in 1964 as a confession that Dylan was no longer focusing on protest songs but was going to pursue a wider range of topics and styles in his music. In an interview, he commented on this change, “The big difference is that the songs I was writing last year ... they were what I call one-dimensional songs, but my new songs I'm trying to make more three-dimensional, you know, there's more symbolism, they're written on more than one level.” His disillusionment with politics and the peace movement is clearly expressed:

Half-wracked prejudice leaped forth

“Rip down all hate,” I screamed

Lies that life is black and white

Spoke from my skull. I dreamed

Romantic facts of musketeers

Foundationed deep, somehow

Ah, but I was so much older then

I’m younger than that now

The song was so personal that he didn’t perform it live until 1988, just four years before this video.

I’ve always found this to be one of his most intimate songs. The lyrics are poetic and powerful and hearing these great musicians perform it in their own styles gives it extra meaning.

Today’s newsletter was jam-packed with variety. Like what I do here?

