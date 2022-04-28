Every once in a while I do this “Ask Kareem Anything” feature for paid subscribers only. I’m so appreciative of subscribers because they make this whole community possible.

You can ask me anything about sports, pop culture, politics, social issues, relationship advice. How I keep my head so shiny. My plan for world peace. Pretty much anything. If I can answer it, I will.

The offer is good until I run out of steam . Also, if there are more questions than I can get to, don’t be offended. Just ask the next time.

Tip: Please ask your questions in the Comments section, NOT via email.

Want to join right now and ask me that question you’ve always wanted to ask me? Hit the subscribe button and you’re on your way.