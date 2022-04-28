Ask Kareem Anything
Post your questions about sports, pop culture, politics, or social issues and I will answer as many as I can.
Every once in a while I do this “Ask Kareem Anything” feature for paid subscribers only. I’m so appreciative of subscribers because they make this whole community possible.
You can ask me anything about sports, pop culture, politics, social issues, relationship advice. How I keep my head so shiny. My plan for world peace. Pretty much anything. If I can answer it, I will.
The offer is good until I run out of steam . Also, if there are more questions than I can get to, don’t be offended. Just ask the next time.
Tip: Please ask your questions in the Comments section, NOT via email.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.