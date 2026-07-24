What I’m Discussing Today

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Kareem’s Quote of the Day

“It was not death she feared. It was misunderstanding.”

Zora Neale Hurston (1891–1960), American author and anthropologist, Their Eyes Were Watching God

(Photo by Lomax Collection/LOCPhotoQuest/Getty Images)

Zora Neale Hurston was born on January 7, 1891, in Notasulga, Alabama. Her father was a Baptist preacher and sharecropper, and her mother was a schoolteacher; all four of her grandparents had been born into slavery. When she was three, her family moved to Eatonville, Florida, the nation’s first incorporated all-Black township, where her father became mayor and the minister of the town’s biggest church. This was remarkable good fortune for a Black girl in 19th century America, because she was never “indoctrinated in inferiority, and she could see the evidence of black achievement all around her,” as her official website puts it.

Her mother’s death when she was 13 was a devastating blow, but she eventually made her way to Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she co-founded the school newspaper. A scholarship offer brought her to New York City’s Barnard College, the sister school of Columbia University, in 1925; she was Barnard’s first Black student. There, she earned a degree in anthropology, befriended Langston Hughes, and earned a Guggenheim Fellowship. Her academic work took her to Jamaica and Haiti, where she studied Caribbean voodoo practices, and various places in the American South to study Black folklore.

That’s quite a résumé for a Black woman in the United States in the early part of the 20th century, but it doesn’t touch on her most famous work, as a novelist and central figure of the Harlem Renaissance. Her masterpiece, the semi-autobiographical novel Their Eyes Were Watching God, was published in 1937. It follows its central character, Janie Crawford, as she seeks to live on her own terms, marrying three times but refusing to surrender her autonomy as a woman. Surprisingly for a modern reader, it doesn’t focus on race, as it’s set almost entirely within the Black community. But when it was published, it wasn’t embraced by the Black, largely male intelligentsia: Ralph Ellison called it a “blight of calculated burlesque,” while Richard Wright wrote that “Miss Hurston seems to have no desire whatsoever to move in the direction of serious fiction.” The white press, meanwhile, praised the book: the New York Herald Tribune calling it “a flashing, gleaming riot of black people, with a limitless sense of humor, and a wild, strange sadness,” and the New York Times recommending it to “everyone who isn’t so civilized that he has lost the capacity for glory.” That didn’t help sales, and the book went out of print for more than 30 years until it was rediscovered by Alice Walker, who accused Hurston’s contemporaries of “throwing away a genius.” She stated, “There is no book more important to me than this one.”

When Hurston writes, near the end of the book, “It was not death she feared. It was misunderstanding,” Janie is facing a murder charge for a killing she committed in self-defense. Death is a very real possibility. But her need to be understood is more important to her than her life. Hurston’s words are unsettling because they separate physical survival from the survival of one’s true self in the minds of others. Death ends your story. Misunderstanding allows a false narrative to circulate while you sit there, fully alive, watching your own biography get defined by strangers. For a woman who has fought against every limit society has tried to impose on her, that is the ultimate insult.

I know that feeling, that someone is rewriting the meaning of my life while I’m still living it. For decades, I was characterized as aloof, difficult, and unapproachable. My early wariness of the press helped define my public image long after that wariness had faded. My reluctance to speak out became evidence for an entire personality that others had constructed for me. It turns out silence is extremely talkative when someone else is writing the dialogue for you. Eventually, I tried to fix the way I was misunderstood by trying to explain myself: more interviews, more context, more corrections. But I realized that some misunderstandings don’t respond to explanation. Additional facts simply get put up against the story already in place. Defend yourself, and you’re called defensive. How do you correct an impression when every correction gets filed as further proof? I had to accept that narrative control has limits, especially when an audience has already accepted someone else’s version of you.

I understand why we as a society fall into this habit. Snap judgment is rewarded, while patience is punished. We encounter a photo, a flip remark, or a rumor, then construct the missing character, motive, and meaning ourselves. Human beings created instant global communication and too often use it just to be wrong faster. I include myself in that buffoonery because I have also formed opinions before doing the patient work of understanding.

Still, I have learned that the pursuit of being understood can turn into an obsession. We can spend so much energy managing perception that we lose track of who we are underneath all that reputation management. Is universal understanding even possible when every listener brings a private history to the conversation? It seems unlikely. Chasing it is a losing game, one with shifting rules and several million referees who each have their own whistles.

I care more now about being understood by the people who have taken the time to know me properly. Writing lets me tell my own story before someone else tells it for me, though I cannot control how every reader receives it. I can offer context, state my intentions, and correct the record when needed. Then I have to release my grip and trust that the ones who truly listen will hear me just fine.