First States to Enact Abortion Bans Have One Thing in Common (The Daily Beast)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: In the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Americans have been forced to reckon with the utter disaster that’s been created in the 20 U.S. states that have banned or restricted abortion access. And things are only getting worse, Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, reveals on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal. …Yet despite polls showing that abortion access has become more popular than ever in the United States, the opposition to women’s health care continues. “The states that were the quickest to enact abortion bans are the same states with the worst rates of maternal mortality,” Timmaraju explains. Indiana–which has the third-highest maternal mortality rate among all reporting states–became the first state to pass an abortion ban after Roe v. Wade fell in late June 2022. Other states, including Missouri and Alabama, banned abortion through existing trigger laws that were set to take effect once a decision striking Roe came down. Alabama’s most recent state-specific maternal mortality rate was 36.4 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018—again, one of the highest in the country. She adds that along with maternal mortality rates, the states also lack paid family leave and “have no childcare infrastructure that are generally terrible in terms of environmental protections and clean water and air. So these are not conditions in which anyone wants to choose to raise a family or has the conditions to have a family that would thrive.”

MY TAKE: In the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, I’ve been living in a perpetual state of shock. May Gallup polls show 85% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in at least certain circumstances, and 69% believe abortion should broadly be legal in the first three months of a pregnancy, which is a record high. About 57% agree that the Court decision was “bad for the country.”

Yet, here we are. We have 20 states enacting severe abortion restrictions. We have presidential candidates wanting even stricter limitations. Candidate Mike Pence is proposing a national 15-week abortion ban (“Pence on abortion limits: ‘We just can’t rest or relent’”).

For those actually concerned about life: the rate of deaths from maternal causes has been steadily rising for years. In 2018, it was 658 women. In 2021, 1,205 women died. That’s nearly double the number of deaths in just three years. The US maternal death rate for 2021 was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. The rate for Black women was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, while the rate for White women was 26.6 per 100,000. That’s 2.6 times more likely to die if she’s Black. This racial disparity may be why certain states don’t seem to care as much.

Here are the states where women are more likely to die from childbirth (starting with the worst state): Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Georgia, etc. (You can see the pattern: states with poor education, a weak economy, but strong racism have the highest death rates.) Florida’s maternal death rate is 26.30, while “woke” California is the safest state in the nation, with 10.10. Probably something DeSantis won’t mention in his stump speech.

The anti-abortion campaign is the largest suppression of civil rights in the nation’s history. Women make up 50.4% of the U.S. population and still face daily discrimination that can be life-threatening. This isn’t merely an “agree to disagree” issue or “a matter of opinion.” The antiabortion stance is not based on science or logic or even the history of human rights. It’s a position that lacks merit, consistency, or constitutional standing. I know proponents of banning abortion think they’re being moral, but they are actually the opposite. They think they’re strengthening the country, but they’re weakening it. Not one antiabortionist could stand up to any scrutiny of their arguments without, in the end, having to default to religious faith.

Our Constitution protects the practice of faith, not the forcing of faith on others. In fact, we are also protected from that. It is vital that in the next election, we make that irrevocably clear.

(Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/Pasadena Star News via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: A new Texas law that overrides city and county ordinances will also eliminate protections currently in place for outdoor workers, such as mandated water breaks, even in extreme heat, according to critics. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127 on June 13, which aims to remove "patchwork" local ordinances around the state. The law goes into effect on Sept. 1 and would put an end to safeguards such as the ordinance the City of Austin passed in 2010 that requires rest and water breaks on construction sites for at least 10 minutes every four hours. The City of Dallas passed a similar ordinance in 2015.

MY TAKE: A punishing heat wave has been crushing Texas for several weeks, with temperatures as high as 119 degrees, 8 to 18 degrees above average. Heat-related deaths in Texas had already reached a two-decade record last year.

When I read this article, I thought that there had to be a really compelling reason to pass this bill that clearly puts so many people’s lives in danger. Otherwise, it’s insane. I was wrong: it is insane. There’s some mumbo-jumbo about protecting local businesses, but that just translated into saving a few bucks by risking lives. When did Texas turn into Cobra Kai: Strike Hard. Strike First. No Mercy.

Texas American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemning Abbott's bill on Twitter: “A U.S. postal worker and a utility lineman both died this week in Texas from working in extreme heat. Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott just signed #HB2127 banning cities from mandating rest and water breaks for certain workers. Abbott is once again putting Texans in harm's way.”

Abbott reminds me of the line from Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming”: “A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun.” Under the current circumstances, that line takes on even more relevance.

How will Texans react to Republican lawmakers and Abbott’s disregard for them? Some will protest. Some will do nothing. And some will die from the heat.

This Week in Good News

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: A five-storey mural celebrating Indigenous cultures has been unveiled in New York after being commissioned by Australian basketballer Patty Mills’s foundation and his team the Brooklyn Nets. The spectacular mural on the side of a school building in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park was created by artist Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez and depicts a First Nations woman and a Native American woman against a background of water. Mills and his team wanted the work – called Indigenous Flow – to “honour Australian Indigenous culture but also wanted to recognise and celebrate the Indigenous people of New York, and the communities currently living in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, New York,” Quiñonez said. “Team Mills [Foundation] and I collaborated with the Redhawk Native American Art Council and its leaders to discuss what’s important in the message we would like to convey. It was clear for everyone that representation of multiple cultures are important as well as the beauty of indigenous cultures. “The two women represent strength, honour, and unity among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who have the same connection to nature, humanity and this planet as the Ramapo Munsee Lunaape Nation.”

MY TAKE: You and I share a lot of crappy news about venal people with hate in their hearts and nothing in their brains. So, forgive me for getting a little giddy when I see NBA player Patty Mills and the Nets do something that beautifies a neighborhood and promotes a positive message that honors the past rather than warps or disparages it. As so many politicians try to whitewash our children’s history books, it’s a pleasure to see this magnificent work of art reminding them daily of the real history. Hopefully, it will prompt curiosity so they will want to learn more. At the very least, it will induce compassion by celebrating diversity. That should be our country’s greatest legacy.

Kareem’s Video Break

I just love the bored look on this dog’s face as she makes her point.

This Week in Politicians Saying Stupid Things

SUMMARY: The far-right US congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene appeared to say she thinks she is being spied on through her television, possibly by the US government, and that someone may soon try to kill her. In a tweet on Sunday, the Republican from Georgia said: “Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV.” Greene also linked to a CBS News story entitled “Your smart TV might be spying on you, FBI warns”, a piece that linked to a 2019 warning about hacking and cybercriminals reported by TechCrunch. Greene followed her tweet about her television with an altered image, Barack Obama’s portrait changed to show the 44th president looking through binoculars from behind lush green foliage. …In her Sunday tweet, Greene also seemed to suggest someone might try to harm her, writing: “Just for the record: I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else. “Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it.”

MY TAKE: I’m still puzzled by her inclusion of the image of Obama looking through binoculars (I guess, a throwback to Trump wrongfully accusing Obama of authorizing spying on him). But, because this happened to Greene in 2023, shouldn’t she at least have used some altered image of Biden? Is she that lazy?

Of course, Greene would assume her TV’s been hacked (I’m guessing after watching the dystopian series Silo on AppleTV) and that Sinister Forces are out to silence her Truth. That’s her DEFCON 1 level of self-aggrandizement. Yet, no one can remember the last time she spoke a Truth.

Matt Binder, a reporter for Mashable, suggested the images she saw might have been from a neighbor accidentally screen casting to the wrong TV. Someone might mention to Greene the old saying, “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not unicorns.”

This is part of the grand scheme of some right-wing Republicans to cast themselves as underdog crusaders fighting, like the Crusades of old, for their right to take away others’ rights. And enrich their fortunes. (Those Crusades were hugely profitable, even though 1.7 million died at a time when the world population was about 300 million.) These Crusaders don’t care about the cost to others, just their own rewards. This is why we must expose them each and every time, not as martyrs, but as malignancies.

(Photo via EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Nikki Haley woke up Saturday feeling some kind of way. Maybe it was low blood sugar; maybe she needed a Snickers. But she couldn’t shake the feeling that things just used to be better in this country. Not in any specific year or decade or even era—just before, you know? She wants to hit rewind, to hop in a time machine and say, “Dealer’s choice, just as long as it’s not forward.” So she rolled up her sleeves and typed some words out on Twitter dot com. “Do you remember when you were growing up, do you remember how simple life was, how easy it felt? It was about faith, family, and country,” she tweeted. “We can have that again, but to do that, we must vote Joe Biden out.”

MY TAKE: One of the saddest and most disappointing things about this presidential election season is watching Republican candidates finding new and more banal ways to appeal to the lowest common denominator of voters. They’ve abandoned strategies for increasing jobs, expanding infrastructure, and forging stronger international relations probably because the Democrats have already been doing all that.

Instead, they’ve chosen culture wars as their cause, ignoring the fact that the culture they want to recreate isn’t the nostalgic Mayberry they’ve seen in rerun paradise. It’s not the small towns of Hallmark Christmas movies. They exist on movie sets and in the scrubbed memories of those who never had to face the dark realities of those times.

Let’s examine Haley’s silly tweet: “Do you remember when you were growing up, do you remember how simple life was, how easy it felt? It was about faith, family, and country.” Yes, it was. Because we were children!! (Hence, the “growing up” part.) As children, life was simple; our notions of fairness were black and white, we were often shielded from the harsh realities of daily life, politicians were all selfless patriots, and the police only wanted to help everyone. Then we grew up. We read newspapers, we saw the violence and disparity. We witnessed the corruption.

There is no way to recreate Haley’s pre-pubescent vision of America.

Yet, Haley promised to stitch together some Frankenstein’s monster of an age that many of us were happy to get out of alive. Racism, misogyny, and anti-LGBTQ+ laws were rampant. Back then, Haley would not have been able to run because she was a woman and because of her Indian heritage.

Haley sounds like a drug pusher: “Try this. It will make all your troubles disappear. You’ll feel like a little kid again.” Unfortunately, it’s a pill a lot of people want to take. The rest of us find anything she says hard to swallow.

SUMMARY: A local Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national conservative parents organization, apologized on Thursday for quoting Adolf Hitler in a newsletter. The Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty quoted Hitler's remarks at a 1935 rally on the front page of its new newsletter on Wednesday. The quote, placed directly below the masthead, read: "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.” After the Indianapolis Star first reported this story on Wednesday, the local chapter of Moms for Liberty added additional "context" to the original newsletter, saying the quote from this "horrific leader should put parents on alert." "If the government has control over our children today, they control our country’s future," the note read. A day later, Paige Miller, the chapter's leader, apologized for quoting the Nazi leader in a statement posted to the Moms for Liberty Facebook group. “We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history,” Miller wrote. “We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology.”

MY TAKE: I’m not outraged that they quoted Hitler. Had they been a little more educated about writing, they would have included their context the first time, which would have been on-brand for them. The Hitler quote is a distraction.

The real problems with their newsletter are two-fold. First, their inability to provide proper context reveals they don’t have the best ability to judge what should and should not be included in the educational curriculum or how children should be taught. The Hitler quote is such over-the-top hyperbole—which they should have learned in high school—that they actually weaken their point.

Second, and more important, is their statement: “If the government has control over our children today, they control our country’s future.” It’s a nonsense statement because it’s so vague as to sound true—but only to those who didn’t pay attention in middle school.

They start with a logical fallacy: They lump all governments together, not separating federal, state, or local—all of which are elected by them. They also don’t define what they mean by government control. I assume they’re referring to education since that seems to be their focus. But even if the government had “control” of education (which they don’t), they don’t also control the children. Studies show that parents, peers, and friends have greater influence over children than what happens in the classroom.

What dystopian future caused by “government control” do the MFL fear: a future where children are able to think critically by using reason, a future of racial and gender equality, a future without arbitrary censorship? A scary future indeed.

Once these “moms” chose to impose their will on everyone else’s children by lowering the educational standards to match their own deeply flawed understanding, they opened themselves up to intense scrutiny. In fact, their organization is built on controlling children in order to control the future. A future based on their religious beliefs, not on reason, facts, or the Constitution.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist: Protest Songs Edition

Peter Yarrow & Richie Havens: “The Great Mandala (Wheel of Life)”

Today I’m initiating a Protest Songs Edition of my Jukebox Playlist. The Protest Songs Edition will occasionally feature some of the most influential and powerful songs that directly address injustice. It’s rare when a song can capture the outrage and frustration of people and inspire them to take action. Art can make us think and understand, but sometimes it can make us act.

My first selection did not go according to my plan. Yes, I wanted to use “The Great Mandala,” written by Peter Yarrow, but I wanted to use the Peter, Paul, and Mary version which so affected me as a young man protesting the Vietnam War. They marched with Dr. King in 1963 in Selma and headlined at numerous protests throughout their career. The frequent death threats prompted Mary Travers to reveal her fears: “But for years, I used to bite my fingernails on stage. There you are and look like the back porch light, and stare out at 12,000 or 15,000 people. Any one of whom could have had a gun.”

When I post these songs, I try to get a live performance so you can enjoy seeing the artists. Unfortunately, the only live video of PP&M singing “The Great Mandala” had such poor video and sound quality that I couldn’t use it. Then I came across this video of Richie Havens and Peter Yarrow singing the song, and it had such passion and conviction that I decided to post their version. (You can listen to PP&M singing it here.)

The song is about a young man who refuses to be drafted into the army because he’s a pacifist. His father angrily denounces him as a coward while his son goes on a hunger strike to protest the war. Oddly, being a pacifist was ridiculed back in the sixties—and I’m not sure much has changed. Gandhi, Leo Tolstoy, and George Bernard Shaw were pacifists. The most famous pacifist was Jesus, yet it’s often people claiming to be Christians who most often mock pacifism. Who really turns the other cheek?

I’ll tell you who-The Reverend Mr. Black. In 1963, The Kingston Trio recorded this song about a mysterious reverend who preaches pacifism. It was covered by Johnny Cash in 1981 and became a big hit again. I have always loved this story of redemption and love conquering hate. Sadly, the message of “The Reverend Mr. Black” and “The Great Mandala” is as relevant today as it was 50 years ago. And 2,000 years ago.

