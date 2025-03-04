What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

You gotta walk that lonesome valley,

You gotta walk it by yourself,

Nobody here can walk it for you,

You gotta walk it by yourself.

“Reverend Mr. Black”/“Lonesome Valley”

You’ll notice that there are two sources for today’s quote. That’s because the chorus of “Reverend Mr. Black” (1963) comes from an earlier song, “Lonesome Valley” written in 1933 by America’s greatest folk singer Woody Guthrie.

I was 16 when I first heard this song on the radio performed by The Kingston Trio. Given I was a teenager growing up in New York City during the great civil rights upheaval, it may seem strange that this folk song captivated me so. It tells the story of a tall, strong preacher whose sermon is interrupted when a huge lumberjack kicks open the church door and punches the reverend. The reverend then stands up and turns the other cheek, only to be hit again. The narrator (who we later find out is the reverend’s son) tells us that the reverend “quiet as could be, he cut him down like a big oak tree when he” recites today’s quote.

This was confusing to me when I was 16. I’d been raised Christian and attended a Catholic high school, so I knew all about Christ’s teachings: “But I say to you, Do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also” (Matthew 5:39). To me at the time, it seemed like a nice aspirational idea but lacking in practicality. After all, no one I knew or saw in the real world acted that way. Still, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the way the reverend lived by his convictions.

Today, 60 years later, I’m more focused on the idea behind the words: “You gotta walk that lonesome valley/You gotta walk it by yourself.” Maybe the lonesome valley is death, or maybe it’s life. Doesn’t matter. We are ultimately alone, more so as we get older and are marginalized by society into simplistic stereotypes.

Basically, the song is saying you have to be good with your choices, not because they please others or reflect society’s demands, but because you are ultimately alone with yourself and have to like the person you’re with. Every day, I listen to people who have power over others—whether politicians, CEOs, parents, etc.—justify their selfish decisions that harm others. Their lack of self-awareness is the most dangerous malady facing humanity.

Convictions. Get some. Live by them. Because then even though you walk the lonesome valley by yourself, you’ll be in good company.