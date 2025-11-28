What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.

Albert Einstein (1879-1955), theoretical physicist

Do you ever dream of using a time machine to travel to the future? I have. I imagine myself mouth agape in awe at their technological accomplishments. But then I realize that to them, I would come across as mentally impaired, unable to understand their language, which would seem like gibberish to me. Each year, the Cambridge dictionary adds about 6,000 new words. Fifty years from now, would I even be able to ask where the bathroom is? Certainly my language, my clothes, my values would mark me as an outsider. An oddity rather than an active member of that future community.

The other day it occurred to me that we are all time travelers, slogging through the decades. We start out as a lump of clay, and as we pass through each year, our experiences carve us slightly. The more years we pass through, the more refined the sculpture. Until we arrive at an age where we feel like we have time-jumped into a future that we don’t fully understand and where we aren’t fully valued because we don’t belong in that time.

Sometimes, I look around at the world as if I’ve just stepped out of my time machine. This year, Dictionary.com chose “6-7” as its word of the year. It’s a virally popular “word” and meme among kids. Don’t know what it means? Neither do they. Dictionary.com said it was “impossible to define,” which is why kids gleefully embrace it. Some schools have banned its use just out of cranky old-fogeyness—which couldn’t delight kids more. It’s also a sign of early onset time-travel syndrome, where you’re starting not to recognize your own world and feel yourself being nudged to the sidelines. Who are these new singers and actors? You might even start muttering phrases like, “Why, in my time…”

There is no cure. We are time travelers on a one-way trip to the future until the dilithium crystals lose their juice and not even Scotty can recharge them. (If you understand that reference, you’re a fellow time traveler from my era.)

But there is a remedy. Curiosity. To me, curiosity is the single most important intellectual quality I look for in people I want to know better. Yes, kindness and compassion are crucial in people I like. But wanting to get to know a person better, to want to spend time with them, requires more than being a good person: it requires intellectual compatibility. I’m not interested in how much they know, but how badly they want to know more.

Begin a sentence with “I wonder,” and you have my attention. End a sentence with “let’s look it up,” and you have my interest in you. We start as lumps of clay, but sadly too many people have been untouched by their life experiences. Rather than being carved into a masterpiece sculpture as they age, they remain that lump: arrogant in their irrationality and ignorance. Smug in their lack of evolution. Incurious.

Much of the world carries smart phones, the greatest educational tool in the history of humankind. All humanity’s collective knowledge is in your pocket. What is that flower? You can take a photo of it and Google will tell you its name and provide a complete description. Poets, philosophers, art works, literature, and world news are all contained there. Yet, so many people are content to just scroll exclusively through their feeds of celebrities, conspiracy theorists, and beauty and lifestyle influencers. I’ve witnessed people arguing about sports stats, about the title of a movie, about whether or not texting is legal at a red light. (It’s illegal in California. How do I know? I looked it up on my phone.) Their arguments get heated, yet no one reaches for their phone to settle it.

I use my phone for music, for sudoku, sports, celebrity gossip, art, YouTube videos, and a lot more entertainment. But I also read magazines, newspapers, science journals, history magazines, and look up anything that I’m curious about. Curiosity keeps me tethered to this world and my place in it. It helps me adjust to this future I’ve traveled to (in the world’s slowest time machine, my body). It still fills me with wonder. I may be a tourist in this time period, but at least I will enjoy all the sights and sounds and understand the people and culture. What a joy time travel can be when you’re a curious person.

Kareem’s News of Shame

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to resign. (Credit: Tasos Katopodis/gettyimages)

SUMMARY: Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Friday evening she will be resigning from office effective 5 January 2026, in the wake of souring relations with President Donald Trump, mostly recently over a vote to force the release of files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. In a four-page statement, the Georgia congresswoman said the legislative branch had been “sidelined” and accused Republican leaders of refusing to advance conservative priorities such as border security or “America First” policies.

MY TAKE: MTG has taken the center stage she craves so much for her solo performance of “Don’t Cry for Me, MAGAtina.” Widely known for her crackpot opinions about space lasers and weather control, antisemitism, racism, and lack of understanding of the Constitution, she recently tried to push an extreme makeover of herself as a Woman of the People fighting against government corruption. For the People’s sake. Cuz she’s just one of y’all (despite being worth $25 million—although before entering Congress she was worth about $700,000).

Her resignation statement is filled with virtue signaling: “When the common American people finally realize and understand that the political industrial complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, the people, possess the real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”

Trump, who last week called her a “traitor” and “wacky,” responded to the announcement of her resignation by saying it was “great news.” She had been an unwavering supporter of his for years and only recently broke from him over his handling of the economy and refusal to release of the Epstein files (which he has since reversed—kinda, since the FBI has been working overtime redacting them: “Trump’s FBI Spent Nearly $1 Million on Redacting Epstein Files”).

I’m torn about the news. I hate that she’s portraying herself as some sort of Charlie Kirk martyr “assassinated” by Trump’s taunts that left her with unending death threats. She’s no martyr. She’s a horrible human being who got richer while her constituents got poorer. She heckled a school shooting survivor, supported QAnon conspiracy theories, encouraged violence against Nancy Pelosi. She promoted hate politics and brought down the collective government IQ by a dozen points.

Lately, she’s been trying to position herself as a champion of women by supporting the release of the Epstein files. However, she has supported Trump, who has more than two dozen women accusing him of sexual crimes. His administration is a hothouse of men and women with accusations of improper sexual behavior. She supported them. She’s against women having the right to make decisions about their own bodies. The only woman she cares about is herself.

The fear is that this is all part of her plan to distance herself politically from the sinking ship that polls indicate is Trump. Republicans are having to decide now whether to maintain loyalty to Trump or to project a façade of independence in order to save their careers by wiping his shoeprint off their necks. Does Greene intend to use this display as a launching pad to reinventing herself as the new face of MAGA to run for governor or president? I hope not. The country is better off without her.

Credit: Mathis Works/gettyimages

SUMMARY: About half of American adults believe democracy is functioning “very” or “moderately” poorly in the United States, while only about one-quarter think it’s doing “very” or “moderately” well, according to a poll, marking a sharp decline from several decades ago when majorities thought democracy was generally working the way it should. The Kettering Foundation-Gallup survey found that about two-thirds of Americans “strongly agree” or “agree” that democracy is the best form of government. Very few disagree, with about one-third saying they don’t have an opinion. But alongside the widespread disappointment in how democracy is working, few believe the country’s leaders are committed to democratic governance or think government decisions reflect the will of the people.

MY TAKE: I’m shocked. For my entire life, I would have bet that when asked, Americans would resoundingly support democracy as the best form of government. That only two-thirds currently believe this is surprising. Even more surprising is that ONE-THIRD have no opinion! Over a hundred million Americans have no opinion about the best form of government. The size of this group suggests that they may not want to reveal their opinion, which could vary from socialism to dictatorship.

MAGA has openly and vocally supported Trump’s unconstitutional power grab that has marginalized the so-called balance of power institutions of Congress and the Supreme Court into compliant rubber-stamping groupies. Only 15% of Americans identify as MAGA, yet they hold an inordinate amount of sway among Republican politicians begging for every possible vote, especially now that Trump’s MAGA policies have had such a negative effect on America, from our rights to our economy. The hardest hit? Yup, MAGA members. They may wave flags and squeeze out tears during the national anthem, but their actions have been destructive of democracy. A study published in the National Library of Medicine concludes: “MAGA Republicans, as defined, are more likely than others to endorse political violence. They are not more willing to engage in such violence themselves; their endorsement may increase the risk that it will occur.” They condemn political violence when it happens to Charlie Kirk, but encourage it when it’s an insurrection against the Capitol Building.

A less startling finding is that more than 40% of Americans do not believe their leaders are committed to having a strong democracy. Only about 25% believe government choices are what a majority of people want, or that they even attempt to serve citizens’ best interests. Count me among them.

When nearly half the country has no faith that the people in office are committed to supporting and defending democracy, then there’s only one question left. Why did you vote them into office in the first place? Trump is the single biggest threat to democracy—along with his MAGA cronies—yet he got voted in. It’s not like everything he’s said and done in the past hasn’t pointed to his megalomania. He’s basically committed domestic violence against America, yet his followers want more.

I’m less mad at Trump than I am at the anti-America, anti-democracy mob who supported him. Only now that his policies affect their wallets do they turn on him. You have no opinion whether or not democracy is the best option? Then get one! Read. Research. Discuss. You don’t think your elected officials protect democracy? Then elect new people. But do the hard work first so you don’t keep making the same mistake over and over. Take responsibility, rather than just complain. Be a patriot.

This famous quote about democracy is attributed to Winston Churchill, though he was probably quoting a predecessor:

Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.

I concur.

Video Break

Vera-Ellen and John Brascia in a famous dance number from the classic 1954 film White Christmas, starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. The dance partners were known for their energy and athleticism, as is obvious in this clip. in another life, I would have learned tap dancing.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: Trump’s Attack on Nurses Is Also an Attack on Women

SUMMARY: At a time of historic nurse shortages, aspiring healthcare workers might find it harder to get help paying for their degree. Nursing advocates are raising alarms that a new set of proposed federal regulations could limit the amount of financial aid available to fund the next generation of nurses. The concern stems from proposed new regulations the Education Department recently developed around limits to federal student loans. Previously, borrowers in graduate programs could borrow up to the cost of attendance. But the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act did away with Graduate Plus loans, as they had been known, and created separate loan limits between professional and graduate programs.

MY TAKE: [Please watch the above video for a very articulate presentation of how the Trump administration is single-handedly attacking not just the nursing profession, but other professions in health care, education, and social services. Dr. Jessica Knurick is a Registered Dietitian with a PhD in nutrition science whose videos and writings on nutrition, public health, and food policy are among the most intelligent, informative, and articulate I’ve ever seen. (I follow her.]

Here’s what’s happened: Trump’s Bloated Bloviating Bill will severely limit the amount of loans prospective nurses, physician assistants, and others can receive, thereby reducing the number of these health care professionals at a time when we need them the most. In 2025, we have a shortage of approximately 78,610 full-time registered nurses. This leads to less quality in health care as well as to rising costs.

You might rightfully ask why would Trump do such a thing when it clearly harms all Americans? In keeping with the GOP war against women, they have targeted professions that historically attract more women. By capping loans that would allow them to advance professionally, they are in fact limiting their earning options. This is in keeping with their overall campaign to mass produce tradwives that will pump out babies and be financially dependent on men. It’s the long con.

Sure, this will be a burden on poor and middle-class women who will have fewer professional options. Yes, it will be a burden on most poor and middle-class Americans when their health care costs increase but the quality of care decreases. But the GOP politicians aren’t worried because they have plenty of money for health care and to pay for any schooling their children want. Their children can dream big, but not the children of the not wealthy.

Remember all this in the 2026 elections.

Kareem the Science Guy

(Credit: Alex Wong/gettyimages)

SUMMARY: The CDC website for many years stated that studies have shown there is “no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder.” The new vaccine skeptic line claims “studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism,” and alleges that health authorities have supposedly “ignored” research suggesting a link.

MY TAKE: Okay, don’t panic. On second thought, go ahead and panic. Mr. Magoo has been put in charge of watching the children at the playground to make sure predators don’t approach. Good luck with that, parents.

A few months ago, Kennedy made such a big fanfare about his “discovery” of a link between autism and vaccines, that when every reputable expert in the medical field strongly rejected his claims as scientifically baseless, he decided to try and save face with this foolish and dangerous posting.

“Studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism”: Studies have also not ruled out that farts cause cancer (proof: every person who has cancer, farts), or that marriage causes death (proof: every person who’s ever been married is dead!!). That is the kind of logic Kennedy is using here. Studies don’t rule it out because more than 25 peer-reviewed studies have found no association between autism and the MMR shot. According to the article, “a Danish study of more than 1.2 million children published this year reported no connection between aluminum in vaccines and any neurodevelopmental harm, including autism.”

“Ignored” research suggesting a link: A 1998 paper did make such a claim, but was later retracted because it was shoddy science. No other peer-reviewed study by reputable experts has made a claim suggesting a link.

Many scientists quit the CDC this year due to the politicization that has put American lives and health in severe jeopardy. “CDC cannot currently be trusted as a scientific voice,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the former head of the unit overseeing respiratory viruses and immunizations. “The weaponization of the CDC voice by validating false claims on official websites confirms what we have been saying.”

MAGA/MAHA often claim that they are motivated by their desire to protect the children. Yet, under Trump and Kennedy, Americans have had their health insurance threatened, communicable diseases that once had been conquered through vaccines are now on the rise and killing children, and research to help fight cancer and other diseases has been curtailed through budget cuts. Thanks, MAGA Mom and Dad.

FYI: “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s new head of the drug evaluation department, Richard Pazdur, has raised concerns about the legality and pace of new initiatives to expedite decisions…” (“Top FDA official Pazdur raises alarm about expediting approvals.”) Basically, Pazdur warns that Trump’s efforts to cut drug prices so he can get a win on something could be illegal and lacks transparency. The push to get drugs out without proper review could be extremely dangerous. Once again, the lives of Americans are only secondary considerations to politics. “Look, voters, I lowered your drug costs (and your life expectancy). Vote for me.”

What I’m Watching at the Movies:

Running Man

This remake of the 1987 film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and based on a 1982 Stephen King novel is better than the original. But that’s not a high bar. In a corrupt and soulless future, Glen Powell plays a working man whose daughter is in desperate need of medicine that he can’t afford. To get the money, he becomes a contestant on a reality show in which assassins hunt and kill contestants. The public helps the hunters in order to receive a payment. It’s a familiar dystopian world in which an immoral Big Business runs everything in the name of profit.

There are some exciting action scenes, but overall this is such a thin and familiar story that it needs a compelling character and a few surprises to make us care. Unfortunately, Powell’s character is a standard reluctant savior. He inspires the poor and downtrodden to rise up against their corporate masters to take back their lives and country. Nothing is believable or memorable. (Grade: C+)

Rental Family

This feel-good movie stars Brendan Fraser as an American actor living in Japan who takes a job at an agency that provides fake family experiences for hire. However, being lonely and isolated himself—from any family, friends, and his country—he quickly becomes attached to the people who don’t know he’s been hired to play a role. He plays the long-lost father to a little girl because his mother needs him to help the girl get into a top school. He plays a journalist interviewing an aging actor who thinks the world had forgotten him. His involvement with them enriches his life as well as theirs.

The movie has a languid pace and I wish we knew more about Fraser’s reasons for leaving the U.S. and why someone as likable as him is so cut off from human contact. But otherwise, this is a funny and touching story of making human connections that I’m glad I saw. (Grade: B+)

Magical Moments in Sports

The play goes terribly wrong until one player decides to chase down the runner in a display of determination like I’ve never seen before.

Jukebox Playlist Replay

Neil Young: “Harvest Moon” (1992)

Young has always been a fixture in my life because of his poetic lyrics and his commitment to social justice. He was greatly influenced by Bob Dylan and Phil Ochs, two of my favorites. Dylan went on the expand his music beyond social and political ideas, but Ochs remained committed to singing at protests and rallying outrage against injustice until his suicide at the age of 36. Young is a blend of both artists, but with an entirely original voice of his own. Throughout his years playing with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and then into his solo career, he’s given us some of the most powerful songs of the last century.

Yet, “Harvest Moon” is a simple love song that Young wrote for his wife Pegi. Linda Ronstadt sings the backing vocals. I could listen to this song on a loop and be happy. The passion is catching, but he sings it with such a relaxed and joyous voice that we can all remember feeling that kind of love.

To be good, you must do good. We’re in this together.

