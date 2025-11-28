Kareem Takes on the News

Susan Van Vleet
1d

You are absolutely correct he is attacking professions traditionally held by females. Trump de-classifying nurses and social workers as NOT professionals makes it impossible for most Nursing Students and Social Workers to get scholarships/loans to get thier education. That will result in even more shortages in both those professions just as we need more of them then ever before! Especially at a time when more then ever US citizens are experiencing increased anxiety.

Katharine Hill
1d

Having just spent a couple of days being cared for by the most necessary professionals from all levels of the nursing spectrum, I'm horrified to learn of yet more inequity in that stupid bill. Thank you for the introduction to Jessica Knurick, Phd, RDN. I will definitely follow her for more of her intelligent information. And Vera-Ellen and I share body types, so I hope to be up and tapping soon. Thank you as always, Kareem, for feeding all curious minds who want to know stuff.

