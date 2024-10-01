What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

The afternoon of human life must also have a significance of its own and cannot be merely a pitiful appendage to life's morning.

Carl Jung, Swiss psychiatrist (1875-1961)

MoMo Productions/gettyimages

Jung is bluntly warning us that while aging is a part of the process of life, it does not have to be a surrender to the inevitable decline of mind and body. Instead, it’s an opportunity to sharpen and refine the qualities you’ve learned over time. It’s too easy to buy into the cultural stereotypes of the elderly as cute but irrelevant, as hovering in the netherworld between doddering and wise, as cautionary props for the young, like park bench pigeons. As Rose belts in Gypsy:

Some people can be content

Playing bingo and paying rent

That's peachy for some people

For some humdrum people to be

But some people ain't me!

Nothing wrong with playing bingo or paying rent. But one’s joys in life shouldn’t be limited to the mundane routine just because we’re too lazy or too set in our ways to continue to strive to become smarter, stronger, and wiser. Sure, my life is much more sedentary now. My body refuses to join in pick-up games. It barely wants to pick up after itself. But I read every day, discover new things, watch documentaries, exercise, interact with friends, and write this newsletter as well as books. I do, therefore I am.

Most importantly, I don’t worry about how the world sees me (doddering? cute? Sure, why not?) and instead focus on how I want to see myself. “I am,” as John Donne wrote, “involved in mankind.” And to prove that growing and learning never stops, I’d change his inappropriate “mankind” to “humankind.”