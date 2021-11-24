A Video Message for My Substack Community

This is the first video message for my Substack Community - The first two video messages will be available to everyone, then after that only my paid subscribers will be able to see these video messages. I will be sending out multiple video messages monthly on everything from sports to politics. I look forward to your comments and support.
