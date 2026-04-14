What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: When opportunity doesn’t come a’ knockin’

A Negotiation That Fell Apart Before It Began: Playing the same game while hoping for a different outcome.

The Pressure to Stay Silent: And the choice to speak up.

The Wellness Industry: Sorry, we’re not a one-size-fits-all country.

What I’m Watching: Outcome

Jukebox Playlist: Darling, You Know I Love You

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Poverty is not a lack of character. It is a lack of opportunity.” — Attributed to Muhammad Yunus

Free food is distributed to residents in need at a weekly food bank at Our Lady of Refuge Church in Brooklyn on February 28, 2024. Credit: Getty Images

“Attributed” because, in fact, Muhammad Yanus didn’t say it—though his philosophy could excuse us for thinking that he did, since his mantra was that poverty is system-created and not a personal failing. Then in 2017, Dutch historian Rutger Bregman wrote a book, Utopia for Realists, in which he said that “Poverty is not a lack of character. It’s a lack of cash.” Which I think is an excellent way of saying the same thing.

But whoever said it and however they said it, the point remains. In spite of the stories we love to tell about “character,” grit, hustle, the whole “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” thing, the poor always seem to be right there in the wings, ready to mar this Pollyanna view. The comforting idea of success—that it’s a reward for being a good, hardworking person—falls apart the second we spend five minutes with someone who is doing everything “right” but still can’t catch a break.

The fact that poverty might not be a lack of character but a lack of opportunity is so obvious that it could be on a poster in a high school hallway. But the older I get, the more I realize that the most obvious-sounding things are usually the most accurate.

If you scratch the surface, do you really see want as a lack of character? Is that what you see in the single mom pulling double shifts and still making it to the school play? Is that what you see in the kid studying on a city bus because her apartment is too loud to think? Is that what you see in the guy at the warehouse who’s up at 4 a.m. every single day, not because he’s “crushing his goals,” but because the rent is due on the first and the electric company doesn’t care if he’s exhausted? If success was actually measured by character, these people would be running the world.

But opportunity? That’s a different story. Real, structural opportunity is handed out pretty unevenly, and that’s the part we hate talking about. It’s much easier to praise someone’s “resilience” than to actually fix the systems that are forcing people to be resilient in the first place.

Think about how early the deck gets stacked. If you’re born into a stable home with great schools and parents who have the time to help you with your math homework, you’re starting the race miles ahead of a kid born into a zip code where the school is crumbling and the rent takes up 60% of the family income. Or with parents who are functionally illiterate and couldn’t help with homework if they tried. Both kids might be just as smart and just as driven, but one is running a clear track while the other is running through a swamp with a backpack full of bricks.

And yet, when things go wrong, we’re so quick to judge. We talk about “poor choices” or “lack of discipline,” as if the entire global economy is just one big self-help seminar. We treat poverty like a personal failing instead of the predictable result of things like stagnant wages, insane housing and food costs, and massive wealth gaps. It’s a convenient story to tell because it lets the rest of us off the hook. If poverty is your fault, then I don’t have to do anything to help you, or to help change the system that allowed this disparity. The medical bills that wiped out five years of savings in one afternoon. Childcare that costs more than the job pays. Your fault, not mine.

The truth is that for most people, the line between “doing okay” and a total crisis is paper-thin. One bad transmission, one layoff, one sick kid…and the whole house of cards comes down. Poverty isn’t a personality trait. It’s usually just timing.

The irony is that people living in poverty often have plenty of character. They have to be experts at stretching a dollar, improvising, and finding a way to keep moving when the world keeps saying “no.” If you could pay the rent with “grit,” they’d all be millionaires. But character doesn’t pay the bills; opportunity does. And opportunity isn’t something you get just by being “virtuous.”

That’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s also hopeful. Because if poverty isn’t a personal failure, then we don’t have to wait for people to “fix themselves.” We can start by fixing the system. We can choose to build opportunity instead of just telling people to work harder. The world doesn’t have a shortage of character; it has a shortage of people who care enough about their neighbors to decide that we’re all in this together.