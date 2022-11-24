A Special Thanksgiving Message to My Wonderful Substack Subscribers
I'm Grateful We Have This Place to Share Our Thoughts and Feelings
Thanksgiving is the start of a month-long celebration of gratitude for those we love and those who love us. And for the whole glorious, improbable idea of selfless love. We always hope that if we cherish this month enough, it will last longer into the year. That is my Thanksgiving hope for all of you. This touching opening of Love Actually says it all.
I first met Kareem in 1967, when I was just 17. To see him evolve from being the GOAT in basketball (yes he is!) to one of the most thoughtful and outspoken social commentators of our time is something I am VERY grateful for.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in your substack community!
Thank you for sharing your experiences & thoughts with us & giving us a safe place to express our ideas. Thank you for your generous spirit & love of life.
I am grateful that I am alive & well at 80 years. I am grateful for the love & care of my family. I am grateful for my dear sweet friends who help whenever I am in need and for the one who always keeps me entertained.
Thank you again Kareem. Peace & love to you.