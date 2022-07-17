You all hear from me when I’m on my soapbox raging against the unjust and the insincere in sports, politics, and pop culture. Today I’m giving my hand a rest from all my finger wagging to share some good news.

I received two honors in the past month. First, I received my eighth Columnist of the Year Award. It’s hard for me to believe that in some ways my writing career has eclipsed my basketball career. Thanks to you, I get to keep it going right here in our growing community.

Second, I was nominated for an Emmy Award for my narration of Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War about the overlooked Black heroes of the Civil War that rarely make the text books. I also had a hand in the writing. It’s a thrill, but I’m realistic. My competition is Barack Obama, W. Kamau Bell, Lupita Nyong’o, and David Attenborough (who won last time I was nominated). I’ve already prepared my “It’s just an honor to be nominated” speech.

Almost a year ago, I started this Substack community. Since that first month it has grown ten times in size. We have become a robust group of opinionated thinkers. That’s why I love reading your comments. Sometimes I have the time to respond to them, sometimes I don’t. But I’m listening to you, the same way you’ve been listening to me this past year.

Thanks.

