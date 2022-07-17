A Personal Message from Kareem about Winning.
Time to share some good news.
You all hear from me when I’m on my soapbox raging against the unjust and the insincere in sports, politics, and pop culture. Today I’m giving my hand a rest from all my finger wagging to share some good news.
I received two honors in the past month. First, I received my eighth Columnist of the Year Award. It’s hard for me to believe that in some ways my writing career has eclipsed my basketball career. Thanks to you, I get to keep it going right here in our growing community.
Second, I was nominated for an Emmy Award for my narration of Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War about the overlooked Black heroes of the Civil War that rarely make the text books. I also had a hand in the writing. It’s a thrill, but I’m realistic. My competition is Barack Obama, W. Kamau Bell, Lupita Nyong’o, and David Attenborough (who won last time I was nominated). I’ve already prepared my “It’s just an honor to be nominated” speech.
Almost a year ago, I started this Substack community. Since that first month it has grown ten times in size. We have become a robust group of opinionated thinkers. That’s why I love reading your comments. Sometimes I have the time to respond to them, sometimes I don’t. But I’m listening to you, the same way you’ve been listening to me this past year.
Thanks.
Congratulations on your nominations dear Mr. Abdul-Jabbar. I am always excited to read your column and feel very fortunate to be able to read it. Please continue your great work no matter how many nominations and awards you deservedly receive.
Congraulations! Love your writing and the sensible, sane positions that you take in this world! Thank you!
Mark Sheldon