(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

What I’m Discussing Today:

Knicks Beat Spurs 107-106, Take 3-1 Series Lead: The Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Kareem’s Daily Quote: When injustice makes its demands, do you speak up or wait for a safer moment that never arrives?

Democrats Make a Huge Bet on Platner in Maine: Dems gamble Senate control on a deeply flawed, first-time candidate.

Trump storms out of interview with NBC’s Meet the Press: Trump’s live-TV tantrum was the familiar cowardice of a bully who cannot bear real scrutiny.

Alexander Zverev’s French Open title receives a muted reception in France: Zverev won the trophy, but questions surrounding how sports handles violence against women did not disappear with the confetti.

What I’m Watching: In The Polygamist, the women around a crumbling patriarch look like they might be more interesting than the man himself.

Jukebox Playlist: Aretha Franklin turned “Respect” into a declaration so plain and powerful that no man can pretend not to understand.

Knicks Beat Spurs 107-106 in the Greatest Comeback in NBA Finals History, Take 3-1 Series Lead

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

It’s not every day you see a team blow a 29-point lead in the NBA finals. I played in the league for 20 years and I never saw it happen. In fact, in more than 400 games over 80 seasons, it had never happened prior to Wednesday night’s game at Madison Square Garden.

I said at the start of this series that I was rooting for the Spurs and their transcendent young superstar, Victor Wembanyama. I still am. But as a basketball fan, I have to applaud everything the Knicks have done in this series, with Wednesday night’s comeback at the top of that list. Jalen Brunson finished the game with 36 points. OG Anunoby scored 33. At the end of the game, with 4.3 seconds left, Brunson launched his desperation three from well beyond the arc and it bounced high off the front rim. He missed it. For a frozen moment, it looked like the game was over and the Spurs had won. Then Anunoby came flying through the lane, extended his right arm as high as it would go, and tipped the ball through the hoop. It was as beautiful an encapsulation of the majesty of sports as anything you’re ever likely to see. The seemingly impossible happened. We all got to witness it.

If we’re honest, we also have to concede that the Spurs made some serious mistakes down the stretch. But, to my mind, the biggest one didn’t happen in the fourth quarter, when their 20-point lead evaporated. It happened in the third quarter, when they were leading by 29, and they seemingly forgot that Victor Wembanyama is human. They forgot to give him some rest. With that large a lead, it was an inexcusable mistake. In the second half, Wemby played 23 of 24 minutes, which left him exhausted by the end of the fourth quarter. That’s on coach Mitch Johnson, not Wemby, and you can bet Mitch knows it. After the game, Wemby and the Spurs said all the right things. No, they’re not giving up. Wemby said the goal was “getting stronger through this, getting more together. I know this is what we’re gonna do.” Spurs fans certainly hope so. So do I.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“I feel now that the time is come when even a woman or a child who can speak a word for freedom and humanity is bound to speak.” Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811–1896), novelist and abolitionist

(Daguerreotype portrait of Harriet Beecher Stowe, 1852)

Harriet Beecher Stowe is remembered today for one thing and one thing only: she wrote Uncle Tom’s Cabin, which sold two million copies worldwide in its first five years of publication, ultimately becoming the second-best-selling book of the 19th century, trailing only the Bible. Even before writing her novel, Stowe was an ardent critic of slavery and supporter of the Underground Railroad who hid escaped slaves at her home in Brunswick, Maine. Uncle Tom’s Cabin was an act of abolitionist advocacy, humanizing Blacks for her predominantly white readers.

Today we’re somewhat dismissive of Stowe’s literary accomplishment, and for good reason by current standards: her attitudes toward Blacks are paternalistic, and Tom himself is a prototype of the “Magical Negro” trope. He’s passive, subservient, a self-sacrificing martyr whose saintliness leaves no room for an inner life. It’s no real surprise that “Uncle Tom” became a lasting insult for Blacks who sought to get ahead by ingratiating themselves to whites. Still, writing the novel was a radical act in its day and can honestly be said to have helped speed the way to abolition.

Stowe’s quote above is from a letter she wrote in March 1850 to Gamaliel Bailey, the editor of the anti-slavery newspaper The National Era. At that time, the Fugitive Slave Act (which mandated the capture and return of fugitive slaves in free states, and made it a crime for northern abolitionists to help their escape) was barreling through Congress. In 1850, women and children were, by law and custom, not people whose words were thought to carry much weight. That didn’t matter. If everyone shared the obligation to speak out, Stowe was saying, their cumulative weight could overpower even the most hardened injustice. Everyone, she wrote, was “bound” to speak. Not by law, the way enslaved people were bound to their masters. But by a moral calling even stronger than law, an ingrained knowledge of the difference between right and wrong, and the faith that one’s humanity has nothing to do with the color of one’s skin.

Stowe was also a feminist who pushed for the education of girls and the property rights of women, if not for outright suffrage—women’s right to vote was, after all, still 70 years away, and she might rightly have seen that goal as a bridge too far to distract from the very immediate issue at hand. But stripped of its abolitionist context, the above quote can still impart a powerful message to contemporary audiences: if you see something, say something. Because silence carries a cost too. It just feels free because nobody is handing you a bill right now—and by the time they do, it will probably be too late to say the price of a comfortable life of silence was too high.

There are sophisticated internal arguments to be made for staying quiet, which you can dress up very respectably. “Someone more qualified should say this” passes as humility. “Now is not the right time” disguises itself as strategy. These are methods for outsourcing the obligation indefinitely, and what makes them so effective is that they never require you to say you won’t speak. You’re merely waiting for conditions that, conveniently, never quite arrive. Stowe recognized the obligation and knew the time to speak out had arrived for everyone—even a woman or a child.