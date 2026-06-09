What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: What happens to self-government when we decide a free press isn’t worth the trouble to defend?

CBS News fires Scott Pelley of “60 Minutes”: Is CBS clearing out anyone who still believes journalism should make powerful people uncomfortable?

Experts criticize plan for American-only Ebola quarantine center in Kenya: It’s less public health and more a fear-driven move that ignores evidence and abandons basic ethics.

The Knicks Have Celebrity Fans. The Spurs Have Nuns: The Spurs’ beloved nuns are a lovely story, but lovely stories can also distract from who gets priced out of the arena.

What I’m Reading: Walter Mosley’s Ghalen offers a patient, humane portrait of love, family, and neurodivergence that rewards readers willing to let character lead.

Jukebox Playlist: Ella and Louis turn a modest romantic request into something warm and lived-in.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“There is no more essential ingredient than a free, strong, and independent press to our continued success in what the Founding Fathers called our ‘noble experiment’ in self-government.”

40th U.S. President Ronald Reagan (1911–2004) with a written message on the Observance of National Newspaper Week, October 6, 1983

(Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

Read those words without attribution and you might think they came from a left-wing editorial board or a lawyer with the ACLU. When you see Ronald Reagan’s name attached, your brain does a little double-take because we’ve watched the political party he led and the political movement he built devolve into something that treats the press as a target rather than an institution worth defending. That gap between what he wrote then and where things stand now shows you how quickly our leaders will abandon principles the moment they become inconvenient to maintaining power. But the word that Reagan chose to characterize the role a free press plays in our democracy deserves attention: it’s an “ingredient,” something that gets mixed in as part of an overall recipe. Take it out and the meal may look the same, but the final dish could have an entirely different flavor.

Still, a credible defense of the press demands an acknowledgement of what the press has actually done wrong. The coverage in the run-up to the Iraq War was a genuinely serious institutional failure: major outlets accepted and amplified claims about weapons of mass destruction without sufficient independent verification, and The Times eventually published a formal apology for its journalistic errors. That’s a real thing that happened. So was the false equivalency with which the press treated the few lapses of judgment in Hillary Clinton’s distinguished career in public service and Donald Trump’s lifelong habits of greed, corruption, and abusive behavior towards women. But by using the media’s occasional errors to rebrand the entire industry as “fake news,” Donald Trump has convinced a significant portion of our population not to trust anyone who writes for the nation’s newspapers or appears on the nightly news.

Reagan also invoked “our noble experiment,” and the word “experiment” is the most important one in that phrase. Do we actually treat our democracy as something that requires constant attention, that might blow up in our faces if we don’t practice it with the rigor and integrity it demands? Too many of our citizens, not to mention our politicians, do not. If they took the experiment seriously, they wouldn’t look at the collapse of the media industry with such an indifferent attitude. Since 1990, newspaper employment in this country has declined by roughly 82 percent. More than 3,200 newspapers have closed since 2005. When local newsrooms close, school board meetings go unattended, city contracts go unscrutinized, and government corruption simply goes unreported.

Politics isn’t a game, like basketball. The winners and losers in our democratic system aren’t playing for titles or championship rings: they’re competing for food, housing, and their children’s future. We need the free press to keep a close eye on everyone involved and make sure these competitions, which can be actual matters of life and death, are played fairly and according to the rules. Because, no matter what he says, you can’t trust a politician with a bullhorn labeled Truth to tell you anything but lies.