A Brief Lesson on the Dos and Don’ts of Composing Mean Messages to Celebrities

I get lots of negative emails, tweets, and Instagram messages. My integrity, humanity, and sanity are often called into question. I get called the n-word and a bunch of other words too nasty to list. It reminds me of Jimmy Kimmel’s segment where he has celebrities reading mean tweets they get.

Social media has given everyone a voice but, unfortunately, when some people use that voice, they don’t realize how badly that reflects back on them. Most these responses are merely limp insults, the kind children shout at each other in a schoolyard. You can just picture the person sending it off and feeling like they just said something clever. Sadly, most of these messages are dismissed and forgotten by the recipients because, though the messages are filled with sound and fury, they signify nothing.

Perhaps that’s because I spend 2-4 days researching and writing articles while some responders spend 10 seconds spewing their response.

Here’s one typical email I received recently in response to my post, “Should We Just ‘Leave Kyrie Alone’?” In the post, I comment on the dangerous impact on society of Kyrie Irving refusing to be vaccinated.

“What about the asinine choices you have made Kareem? Stop the lame leftist statist crap and grow up”

Here is why this is an ineffective message:

1. Indeed, I have made asinine choices in my life. So has everyone. But the author’s logic here is that no one can criticize another person’s choices because they themselves have made bad choices. The problem with that is it means that the author of the email can’t comment on my asinine choices in writing the post because he undoubtedly has made asinine choices in his life. He cancels out his own email.

2. Telling someone their opinion is void because of their character is a logical fallacy called Ad hominem, which Wikipedia defines as “a rhetorical strategy where the speaker attacks the character, motive, or some other attribute of the person making an argument rather than attacking the substance of the argument itself.” My post is filled with arguments that I try to support with facts and logic. Instead of questioning my reasoning, the author attacked me personally. It’s like saying, “You can’t judge this baking contest because you once over baked a pie.” Huh?

3. Making asinine choices in the past usually helps someone to make better choices in the future. Making mistakes is how we learn and grow. By saying I’ve made asinine choices, you are actually giving me more credibility to judge someone else’s asinine choices. Thank you.

4. “Lame leftist statist crap” is more Ad hominem name-calling that doesn’t directly address anything specific in the post. What’s “leftist” about wanting to protect lives and help the country’s economy? “Statist” means wanting the state to control social and economic affairs. Because I want the state to protect people doesn’t mean I want them to control everything. That is a logical fallacy called “hasty generalization.” It’s like saying, “Because you didn’t like this book, you hate reading.”

I am for Medicare, Social Security, education, and other government agencies that help people get jobs and survive in bad times. Is that “statist”? Also, isn’t “statist” what conservative “rightist” legislators in Texas are doing with laws restricting abortion, voting, transgender rights, and education? They are forcing their state agenda on social issues. So, the author would have to define “leftist” and “statist” because it isn’t clear how he means it in this situation. The result is that the author comes across as someone who doesn’t really understand the terms they’re using.

5. “and grow up” is more of the same name-calling in that it suggests the points made in the article are childish and lacking sophistication of reason. But where specifically?

So, if you’re going to send anyone Mean Messages—and you don’t want to be dismissed as an uninformed crank—try to avoid name-calling for its own sake, use logic, be specific in your criticisms, use facts from reliable sources to support your opinions. If all that is too much trouble, maybe keep your opinions to yourself.

Everyone has the right to their opinions, but not all opinions are worth hearing.