Kareem’s Daily Quote: Stress and anxiety are an inevitable part of life. But it shouldn’t control us.

Trump Reposts Crude Sexual Comment About Harris During Truth Social Meltdown: Women who support Trump are also promoting dark misogyny.

Never take health tips from world’s oldest people, say scientists: We aren’t looking for tips, we’re trying to justify bad behavior.

Many Older People Maintain and Even Gain Cognitive Skills: This may not affect pop culture’s preference for stereotypes of the elderly. But it will make us see ourselves better.

Kareem’s Video Break : The return of one of my favorite videos: The dance-off between rival superhero families from The Umbrella Academy.

Six high school football players have died in recent weeks. It’s time to take action: What will it take for us to stop putting our kids in unnecessary danger?

New process vaporizes plastic bags and bottles, yielding gases to make new, recycled plastics : One of the most hopeful stories about the environment.

What I’m Watching—TV: Bad Monkey and the final season of The Umbrella Academy are lots of fun. Highly recommend.

David Gates Sings “Goodbye Girl”: This lovely theme song from the movie of the same name is a great showcase for the former lead singer of Bread.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Mattie sat at the table, obsessing, orbiting around herself. She was sick of her worried, hostile mind. It would have killed her long before, she felt, if it hadn’t needed the transportation.

Anne Lamott, from her novel Blue Shoe

How can you not love this witty quote about stress and anxiety?

At the same time, we must acknowledge the significant increase in reported stress in this country: 37% of adults say they cannot do anything when stressed. A 2021 Gallup poll found that 41% of adults in 122 countries experience “a lot of stress.” Although the number of stressed people keeps rising, it’s unclear whether that’s because more people are stressed than previously, or because it’s become more acceptable to admit it.

Stress is an invisible disease that festers like worms moving through the body just under the skin. Much of it comes from a lack of security involving jobs, relationships, and our personal safety. The feeling that we are powerless to meaningfully affect those triggers only increases our stress. This is the helpless dread that once inspired the creation of gods and sacrifices to have some control.

Another source of stress is the anxiety that comes with the thousand decisions we must make every day, many of them without any assurance that it’s the right decision. That’s because humans rarely have enough information to be sure of our decisions. Should we quit our job and take another one? Should we get out of a souring relationship or try to make it better? Should we go to this college or that one? It’s so tempting to just pull the covers over your head and hope it all passes.

But it doesn’t pass. All we can do is muster on by making pros and cons lists, doing our research, and getting advice from those we trust then make decisions based on the information we’ve gathered. Stress is the inevitable and relentless by-product of conflict, whether it’s the external conflict of dealing with the demands of daily life, or the internal conflicts of our reactions to those conflicts. It will come.

Adopting techniques to cope with stress has been the Holy Grail since we first gained consciousness. Some use meditation, chanting, religion, candles, exercise, drugs, TV, poetry, music, art, or shopping. I’ve indulged in most of those at some point. But the most effective stress reliever is to insert myself among my family and friends. To interact with them, to hear their concerns, to share their joys. Suddenly, my own stress is put into a larger perspective and it begins to melt away.

This makes me think of another quote: “A problem shared is a problem halved. A joy shared is a joy doubled.” Either way, sharing is the key to less stress and more joy.

2024 Election Bites

Sometimes when I’m commenting on this election, I feel like an archeologist who’s dug up ancient documents about a primitive civilization from thousands of years ago with leaders who did and said things that modern rational people would find so horrific as to be unbelievable. I find it unbelievable and I’m watching it all unfold.

Trump Reposts Crude Sexual Comment About Harris During Truth Social Meltdown (The Daily Beast)

SUMMARY: Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the presidency, reposted a lewd comment comparing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, to his former arch-rival Hillary Clinton. Reposted during a wild spree of activity on his social media platform Wednesday, Truth Social, the image shows a screenshot of a post on X featuring an early, grainy image of the two female Democrats. “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently” the caption reads. The post likely refers to Harris’ previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, whom she dated before in the 1990s. In an op-ed written in the San Francisco Chronicle in 2019, Brown said her association with him may have helped her career, but didn’t get him any political favors. “I would be indicted if I so much as jaywalked while she was D.A.,” the outspoken former mayor wrote. It’s not the first time the former president has reposted lewd content about Harris. Earlier this month, he reposted a video parody of Alanis Morissette’s 90s classic “Ironic” with sexualized lyrics about the Democratic nominee [suggesting she spent her life “down on her knees”].

MY TAKE: Once again, I marvel that any woman with self-respect can support a man who constantly reveals his disdain and disrespect for them. His go-to criticism of women in power is to try to humiliate them through sexual innuendo. Add to this the 26 women who have accused him of sexual harassment, plus his loss in a civil trial after which the judge said Trump had committed rape, his numerous public insults of women’s physical appearance, having sex with a porn actress just after his wife gave birth, and you have a clear portrait of Trump’s attitude toward women. When he looks at the women who eagerly support him despite all this evidence of misogyny, it’s no wonder he feels justified in thinking less of them. They happily perpetuate the myth that women aren’t smart enough to be men’s equals.

FYI: Last Friday, Trump bragged at a rally about how much women love him (“Trump Praises Men for Letting Wives Travel Solo to MAGA Rallies”). Of course, there were a few strange comments that went along with his assessment of women. First, he likes them rich: “They’re wealthy as hell, look at ‘em. They’ve got nothing but cash.” Second, he likes them well-groomed: “They’re always perfectly coiffed!” Third, he’s grateful that their husbands “allow” them to travel: “I say, ‘How do you put up with this? Your wives are traveling all over the place.” Worst. Groupies. Ever.

This Week in Getting Older (That Includes You)

Indonesian Mbah Gotho had documentation showing he was 146 years old when he died in 2017.

SUMMARY: The death of the world’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, at the age of 117 might cause many to ponder the secrets of an exceptionally long life, but scientists say it could be best to avoid taking advice on longevity from centenarians themselves. According to the Guinness World Records website, Branyas believed her longevity stemmed from “order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people”. However, Richard Faragher, a professor of biogerontology at the University of Brighton, said that in reality scientists were still trying to work out why some people lived beyond the age of 100. Faragher said there were two main theories and they were not mutually exclusive. The first, he said, was that some individuals were essentially just lucky. In other words, just because centenarians had certain habits, it did not mean those habits were driving their longevity – an error in logic known as “survivorship bias”. “Merely because you have survived smoking 60 a day doesn’t mean that smoking 60 a day is good for you,” Faragher said. The second theory, he said, was that centenarians had specific genetic features that equipped them to live a longer life – in other words they were rendered more robust as a result of their genetics. Faragher said both theories, however, resulted in the same warning: “Never, ever take health and lifestyle tips from a centenarian.” He added: “What you see with most centenarians most of the time – and these are generalisations – is that they don’t take much exercise. Quite often, their diets are rather unhealthy,” noting that some centenarians were also smokers. “This flies in the face of a lot of epidemiological evidence we have on how to extend your healthy life expectancy,” he said, adding that one large study found that not smoking, taking exercise, drinking in moderation and eating five servings of fruit and vegetables a day could increase life expectancy by up to 14 years. “The fact that [centenarians] do many of these unhealthy things and still just coast through [life] says they’re either lucky or typically very well endowed [genetically],” he said.

MY TAKE: What’s interesting is that this is something we all intellectually know, yet we still are desperately looking for a loophole. We know certain behaviors are bad for us—like smoking, drinking, being sedentary—but when we find someone who’s lived past 100 who did all those things, we can then justify our own bad habits. Logic tells us that this way of thinking is harmful but we want to hold on to our bad habits so badly that we’ll cling to any excuse. Another way to look at it is that these oldsters might have lived even longer and been much stronger had they embraced healthier behavior.

Genetics seems unfair. To quote Brad Pitt in Bullet Train: “Well, that’s a shit deal.” Some people are born super smart or extra talented or programmed to live a long, long time. Nothing to be done about that until gene manipulation makes us all super smart, extra talented, and able to live to 200. Meanwhile, to quote every parent ever: “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”

Which means, quit looking for excuses to continue bad behavior. Just because some got rich by cheating, lying, and betraying people and principles doesn’t mean that’s the only way to get rich. Nor that getting rich should be the goal. We want to live a good life, not just a long one.

SUMMARY: Contrary to stereotypes of the doddering elderly, research shows that half of people older than age 70 stay mentally sharp. As I watched my parents’ generation reach their 80s, I was struck by the dramatic dif­fer­ences among them. A handful suffered from dementia, but many others remained cognitively sharp—even if their knees and hips didn’t quite keep up with the speed of their thoughts. That observation runs counter to prejudices about aging, which were high­lighted early in the 2024 presidential race between elderly candidates, but these biases permeate society in general. “The belief about old people is that they’re all kind of the same, they’re doddering, and that aging is this steady downward slope,” says psychologist Laura Car­sten­sen, founding director of the Stanford Center on Longevity. That view, she says, is a great misunderstanding. Instead research highlights the very differences I noticed. In our 40s, most people are cognitively similar. Divergences in cognition appear around age 60. By 80 “it’s quite dramatically splayed out,” says physician John Rowe, a professor of health policy and aging at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Yes, there will be a group diminished by dementia and cognitive decline, but in general the 80-somethings “include the wisest people on the planet,” Carstensen says. Focusing on only those with poor brain health misses more than half the population. Rowe led research showing that in the six years after turning 75, about half of people showed little to no change in their physical, biological, hormonal and cognitive functioning, whereas the other half changed quite a lot. A longer-term study followed more than 2,000 individuals with an average age of 77 for up to 16 years. It showed that the three quarters who did not develop dementia showed little to no cognitive decline. Some of this is related to genetics. Studies of successful aging have shown that genes account for 30 to 50 percent of physical and cognitive changes. But factors like a healthy way of life and good self-­esteem are also consequential. So to an extent, Rowe says, “this is really good news because it means that you are, in fact, in control of your old age.”

MY TAKE: This research might have surprised you. If it did, ask yourself why. Is it because we are so inundated through pop culture with images of doddering old codgers mentally slipping away that we expect mental decline as the default setting of the elderly? I often cringe at the portrayal of people my age (77) as some variation of the wise old bird, insipidly childlike, sexless eunuch, or dementia-addled. We have more than one convenient characteristic.

I doubt this research will change the lazy thinking in society that prefers simplistic stereotypes, but this study can keep us older folk from buying into those shallow visions. Occasionally losing our keys doesn’t equate with losing our minds. Sure, I may take longer to come up with a name or title of a book than I used to, but I still remember the person and the contents of the book. Only now I can see how things fit together better, see the cause-and-effect of things, can be more forgiving of others—and myself. Judge me by my words and actions, not my age.

Most importantly, don’t let callow caricatures of us affect how we see ourselves.

Kareem’s Video Break

Because I reviewed the final season of The Umbrella Academy this week, I thought it appropriate to replay one of my favorite videos. The set-up is simple: Our protagonists—a family of superheroes—meet their counterparts from an alternate reality. There’s animosity, so they decide to settle their differences the old-fashioned way.

High school football player being taken to hospital. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Six teenagers have now died while playing school football in less than three weeks. This astonishing rash of football-related school deaths should be understood as nothing less than a public health emergency. It is also a clarion call to question why we are exposing our young people to such a dangerous activity at all, much less in institutions designed to care for and nurture them. The first four of these recent deaths were due to apparently heat-related causes and the latest two due to head trauma. Five of the athletes were high schoolers, the eldest only 16, and one was a 13-year-old eighth-grade student. The young athletes who died were Ovet Gomez-Regalado, age 15, in Kansas City; Semaj Wilkins, age 14, in Alabama; Jayvion Taylor, age 15, in Virginia; Leslie Noble, age 16, in Maryland; Caden Tellier, age 16, in Alabama; and Cohen Craddock, age 13, in West Virginia. This is in addition to the death of 18-year-old college freshman Calvin Dickey Jr, who died on 12 July, two days after passing out at a Bucknell University practice from sickle cell-related rhabdomyolysis. There should be no sugar-coating what has transpired here, nor any claims of coincidence. We already know that football can cause life-altering harm. Between 2018 and 2022, at least 11 amateur or professional football players have died in the US from heat-related causes. We also know that every 2.6 years of participation in tackle football – a sport many American kids are enrolled in as young as five – doubles the chances of contracting the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). We also now know that football players have a 61% greater chance compared to athletes in other organized sports to develop Parkinson’s disease, a risk that is 2.93 times higher for college and professional players.

MY TAKE: This is not the first or even second time I’ve written about the dangers to our children of contact football and how it’s coached. I’m guessing it won’t be the last time because we can’t seem to get out of the mindset of putting our children at risk by proclaiming we’re doing them a favor by letting them play an all-American sport that toughens them up.

If basketball had such conclusive dangers, I’d encourage parents to keep their kids from playing that too. I realize no sport is without some risks. Flukes happen. But we have enough hard evidence that football—as we play it now—is simply too dangerous.

There are two things we could do. First, we can change the rules of the sport to be less physical (more flag football). That may not be as visceral and exciting as seeing children ram into each other, but the point of sports is the thrill of competing, not the thrill of injury. Second, coaches need much more training in how to conduct practice. With the weather getting hotter every year, kids are in grave danger during these lengthy outdoor sessions. This old-fashioned macho ideal of pushing our kids to toughen them is nonsense. Coaches who don’t understand that should be fired. At the very least, they and their schools should be held criminally and civilly liable for avoidable deaths.

Sports teach our children all about fair play, teamwork, sportsmanship, and discipline but mostly, they’re supposed to have fun. Why do oblivious adults have to ruin that?

No Comment Needed

For those of us who have been skeptical that recycling plastics was having any noticeable improvement on our environment, this news brings renewed optimism: “A new chemical process can essentially vaporize plastics that dominate the waste stream today and turn them into hydrocarbon building blocks for new plastics.”

The catalytic process, developed at the University of California, Berkeley, works equally well with the two dominant types of post-consumer plastic waste: polyethylene, the component of most single-use plastic bags; and polypropylene, the stuff of hard plastics, from microwavable dishes to luggage. It also efficiently degrades a mix of these types of plastics. The process, if scaled up, could help bring about a circular economy for many throwaway plastics, with the plastic waste converted back into the monomers used to make polymers, thereby reducing the fossil fuels used to make new plastics.

If this is true, all those plastic bags, plastic bottles, and plastic jugs will be vaporized into chemical Legos that can used to make new products. This will be large-scale recycling that could make a big difference.

What I’m Watching: TV

Bad Monkey (Apple+)

I wasn’t sure how well Vince Vaughn’s fast-talking Swingers-like schtick would work now that he’s in his fifties. The good news is that it works very well. He’s modified his comic style into a more mature but still lovable character that dominates every scene he’s in with energy and good humor. Bad Monkey is a comic crime series based on a 2013 Carl Hiaasen novel. Vaughn is a former detective demoted to restaurant inspector who comes across a murderous conspiracy while romancing a morgue doctor. I’m thoroughly enjoying this series and look forward to it every week.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The fourth and final season of this wildly inventive sci-fi show just dropped and even though it’s only six episodes, it delivers a powerful dose of entertainment, humor, and originality. You have to watch from the first season to really enjoy the full impact of just how edgy and clever this series is. A group of super kids are raised to be a crime-fighting team by a strict autocrat with secret, sinister motivations of his own. Based on a popular graphic novel series, the show features time travel, aliens, ghosts, romance, and lots of action. Highly recommended.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

David Gates: “Goodbye Girl”

Question this choice all you want, but I’m somewhat a connoisseur of TV and movie theme songs and this one is a sweet song from the 1977 romantic-comedy Goodbye Girl written by Neil Simon. Richard Dreyfuss won a Best Actor Oscar (at 30, he was the youngest man to have ever won that award) for his performance as a struggling actor subletting an apartment from Marsha Mason (who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar). They fall in love, but Mason’s experience with being left by men (hence, the title) makes her cautious of the relationship.

It’s Mason’s character that is the real revelation of this story. Her skepticism about love and men’s intentions is heartfelt and resonates as timely now as it did 47 years ago. The theme song is sung by David Gates, former lead singer of Bread, who had embarked on a solo career. His smooth and gentle voice is meant to coax her into being open to love again. If anything would accomplish that, this song would. As any theme song should, it captures the spirit of the movie and makes us think fondly of watching it.

As the song says, “Goodbye doesn’t mean forever.” Just means until the next newsletter.

