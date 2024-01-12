Every year I write a newsletter the week after the Oscar nominations for Best Picture in which I lament the paltry pickings and pretentious selections while championing a few worthy movies on the list. This year, because there are so many terrible but critically acclaimed films being hoisted on the shoulders of misguided critics, I’m doing a preemptive strike before the Oscar nominations are even announced.

Someone has to stop the madness.

I’m well aware that industry awards for movies are less about artistic achievement and more about promoting movies, studios, and filmmakers whose dollar value can go up tremendously after a nomination, let alone a win. Like a high school election for class president, there is a tendency to vote for friends over content or support a studio or production company that employs you. I’m a member of the Writers Guild of America but I’m unemployed so I can afford to base my vote on my fanciful standard of quality which, like an imaginary friend, may exist only in my world. Yet, to me, the Best Picture nominations should set a cultural standard that reflects our values about humanity as well as showcase our artistic originality. It should showcase not just the heights of our technical abilities, but also the depths of our thinking.

Last year there were 10 Academy Award nominees for Best Picture, but only three of them were deserving: Women Talking, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everything Everywhere All at Once (which won). Any one of them would have been a worthy winner. The rest were perfectly enjoyable, but not on the same level. They were like extras hired to fill in a crowd scene.

For me, a Best Picture nomination should have certain virtues while avoiding certain sins. The sins include being boring, pretentious, precious, all technical proficiency with no beating heart, and populated with characters who are so despicable or insufferable that there are no stakes and therefore no suspense (see boring).

The virtues include characters who we may or may not like but who are always compelling, an inevitable plot without being predictable, dialogue that is in turns clever, witty, and heartfelt, and themes that offer insight rather than trite fortune-cookie observations.

Is that so hard?

Spoiler Alert: To explain and support my opinions, I’ll need to reveal crucial plot points. So, if you’re planning on seeing these movies, you may want to save my comments for later.

6 Movies That Are Undeserving of a Best Picture Nomination

Why do bad films receive such effusive and undeserved praise? Part of the reason is that the pool of qualified film critics has been diluted by anyone being able to start their own YouTube channel or launch on an internet platform. They may have seen a lot of movies and have a passion for the art form, but that doesn’t guarantee they have expertise in articulating insights. That has to be proven over a period of time.

It’s not just a matter of agreeing or disagreeing with a review as it is having that reviewer offer a reasoned presentation that is agenda-free (unlike the Ben Shapiros who review only through the narrow and distorted lens of their conservative politics). For example, I was reading a review on rogerebert.com a couple of weeks ago about a film I didn’t like. The reviewer offered a vigorous and insightful defense of the film that I admired. They didn’t change my mind, but I was impressed by their reasoning. I also admire the film commentary on The Morbid Zoo, a YouTube channel that features some of the best and most entertaining video essays I have ever seen. These are the kinds of reviewers that set a high standard.

Sometimes movie critics jump on the bandwagon of anointing a film as being a Masterpiece because they’re afraid others will think them less intellectual. That’s what’s happened with these movies. Critics need an Oscar-worthy movie to dance around, but these are Golden Calves, not the Ten Commandments.

No bandwagons here. Just each movie is judged for what it is (but strained through the colander of my highly subjective taste).

Killers of the Flower Moon

This one pains me because I’m a huge fan of director Martin Scorsese. My respect for Scorsese as one of the best filmmakers in history has not diminished by this misfire. An artist is not required to produce masterpieces every time. It’s enough that they’ve produced any.

Most Martin Scorsese movies have the same theme: an amoral “innocent” is seduced into an immoral world by the cultish promise of a makeshift family, only to betray them at the end in a half-assed bit for redemption. When this formula works (Taxi Driver, Goodfellas), Scorsese produces engaging, insightful, morally complex films that are both thoughtful and entertaining.

When it doesn’t work, you get Killers of the Flower Moon.

At 3 hours and 26 minutes, it’s 2 hours too long. Yes, it’s gorgeous to look at and it has its heart in the right place in exposing atrocities committed against the Osage Nation. But a good heart doesn’t make the film less boring. The biggest problem is that the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio is so dumb and venal that any time we spend with him is annoying. Rather than pay homage to the Osage, the character of DiCaprio’s love interest, played exquisitely by Lily Gladstone, is written to be so relentlessly dense that she picks a murdering cad to marry and have children with, all the time ignoring the giant red flags of all her family dying “mysteriously.” We aren’t given any reason to believe her overwhelming love for DiCaprio. Instead of feeling sympathy for her, we feel resentment that she’s willing to risk her life and those of her children for no good reason.

I went into the theater wanting to love it because of its subject matter and the filmmaker’s legacy. But I came out angry that a whole lot of talented people didn’t realize just how bad their creative choices were.

Past Lives

Written and directed by Celine Song, Past Lives was recently chosen as the best film of the year by the National Society of Film Critics. I don’t get it. The story takes place over 24 years following the lives of a man and woman who were close friends as children in South Korea but then grew up apart when she moved to America. They reunite for a meditation about what might have been but never will be.

The direction is very arty to make sure you know something important is happening. The problem is the characters are never as interesting as they think they are, their dialogue is more turgid than involving, and their wondering about missed chances is superficial. So sloooow and forgettable.

Poor Things

This reimagining of the Frankenstein story features Emma Stone as the creature navigating from childish innocence to adult independence through a series of adventures in an amazingly inventive fantasy world. There are occasional chuckles, as when Stone and her smug suitor played by Mark Ruffalo awkwardly dance, but for the most part, the scenes that are supposed to be amusing fall flat. This is especially disappointing since director Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara created the wonderfully original The Favourite.

Unfortunately, the movie itself is like an early failed version of Frankenstein’s monster, one in which the sum of the parts forms a deep, dark hole. The satire of society’s foibles and injustices are simplistic and obvious. Its theme about women finding their voice and power is laudable, but so heavy-handed that it’s more like a protest placard than a work of art. We may marvel at the remarkable visuals but are untouched by the journey of the characters.

May December

Natalie Portman plays an actor who travels to the hometown of a couple based on the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal in which a 34-year-old teacher had sex with a 12-year-old boy. As in the true story, this couple later married and had children together. Portman wants to study the woman who, 23 years after the scandal, is still married to her husband and raising their children with him.

As I watched, I struggled to find a single reason why this movie should exist. The characters are flat and uninteresting, at best petty and small. Even Portman’s celebrity character is not someone you’d want to sit next to at dinner. If I had to write an essay about the film for college credit, I could craft a bunch of crap about the deep themes of the vagaries of identity, the damage of narcissism, and other pretentious mutterings. But I’d be fleshing out ideas the film never explores with any depth.

Saltburn

This is not a comedy, though I spent a lot of time laughing at the movie’s desperate and contorted efforts to be edgy and disruptive. The story follows an Oxford student who mingles with an ultra-rich English family of great status. Except for a few sexual scenes that are meant to shock but merely illicit yawns, there are no surprises in the film, though it thinks it’s very clever.

The key problem is that we’re supposed to believe that the rich kid brings the poor kid home for the summer as part of his personal guilty-to-be-upper-class cleansing. Yet, there would still have to be a reason to bring this particular kid home over the others that he could have chosen. We can’t see any reasons. Not one scene demonstrates his appeal. There are attempts to show how vapid the rich are but without bothering to do so with any originality. In the end, I was sad, but only because I wasted two hours watching what came across as a film student’s senior project.

Barbie

I’ve got nothing bad to say about Barbie. I enjoyed its kitschy charm, the musical numbers, and the daring originality of the script. Yes, the theme of woman empowerment is as deep as Ken’s thoughts, but you don’t go to this movie for insight any more than you go to the theater snack bar for gourmet steaks. It’s fun, it’s entertaining, and it doesn’t try to be anything more. If I had to watch any of these six movies again, this would be the one. However, it’s cotton candy fluff and that’s not what the Best Picture Oscar should be, even if it did make $1.4 billion and saved Hollywood’s bleak summer box office.

6 Movies That Deserve a Best Picture Nomination

The main difference between the Worst and the Best is that the Worst is all about filmmaking techniques and elaborate story ideas that feel like someone shouting a poem at us from the top of a mountain. We can make out a few words, but not enough to care. The Best films make us care about the characters so that, as they face their conflicts and obstacles, there’s suspense about what will happen to them. Their struggles touch you so that you think about them on the drive home.

American Fiction

I recently reviewed this film so loyal readers already know how enthusiastic I am about it. The story follows a Black writer (Jeffrey Wright) of literary fiction who, when his latest novel is rejected, in a petulant rage writes a novel exploiting Black stereotypes. The novel becomes a massive success, making him the very thing he thinks is hurting the Black community.

Like several of the films on my Worst list, this is a social satire. The difference is that this one is subtle and funny. Instead of watching the filmmaker make their points, we experience those points through the lives of characters we care about. What happens matters to them and us. We care.

Dream Scenario

I also lauded this movie recently. Nicolas Cage plays a biology professor who leads a quiet, unremarkable life, but who is happy in his job, in his marriage, and as a father. When he suddenly starts appearing in random strangers’ dreams, he becomes part of the cultural collective unconscious. That brings temptations that cause him to risk his happiness for celebrity. This is such an imaginative and original movie with humor, pathos, and insight about people and society that I thought about it for days after watching it.

The Holdovers

The premise is familiar: a crusty old professor reluctantly helps a young student find his independence while inadvertently finding his own. Paul Giamatti is the prof and he powers this movie like the roaring souped-up engine in Mad Max’s rocket car. Yes, we’ve seen stories like this before, from Goodbye, Mr. Chips to Dead Poets Society, but The Holdovers takes the best parts of the student-mentor genre and gives it a fresh coat of paint. It may not break new ground, but it delivers humor and heartbreak in equal doses. I left feeling more human.

Bottoms

This movie has the razor-sharp edge of Heathers, the satiric chops of Network, and the comic raunchiness of Superbad. To some, this may look like nothing more than a high school hi-jinx story of two unpopular lesbians who start a girls fight club to get dates. But it does what so many of the more pretentious art films fail to do: entertain. The movie is outrageous and surreal, yet it still makes you care about the emotions of the characters. Possibly the funniest movie of the year.

You Hurt My Feelings

If Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t get nominated for Best Actress there is no justice in Hollywood (yeah, I heard myself). As the insecure writing professor/writer whose life is upended when she overhears her husband’s remark that he doesn’t like her new book, she is both heartbroken and defiant. She is unmoored by the betrayal, but then so are all the other characters in her life, including her son, her husband, her sister, and her brother-in-law. They are all struggling to find some happiness that doesn’t rely on the opinions and power of others. The movie’s very funny, yet still pulls no punches in diving deep into the mucky emotions of everyday life.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

If you haven’t seen either of the animated Spider-verse movies, you’ll think ole Kareem has finally lost it. But both movies are inventive, innovative, and thrilling. Miles Morales is a half-Black, half-Puerto Rican teenager who gets Spider-Man’s powers and is forced to travel through various versions of Earth in the multiverse. It’s so visually creative that you stare in awe at the art. Yet, the all-too-human conflicts with his parents, his love interest, and the other versions of Spider-Man that he encounters give this movie a lot of heart.

Know someone who likes movies? Then share this article with them and argue about overheated texts.

