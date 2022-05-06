Instead of the Weekend Boost, this week I’m focusing just on introducing you to five exceptional television crime dramas. Streaming competition has made this the new Golden Age of Television, with so many quality shows on that it’s difficult to know what to tune in next. Even some shows with top movie stars can turn out to be meh.

That’s why I’m here. I read crime dramas, I watch crime dramas, and I write crime dramas (Veronica Mars and my Mycroft Holmes novels). I’ll be your personal guide through the labyrinth, highlighting shows that should leave you craving more.

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

The grittiest most realistic crime drama on television.

The first episode of this intense neo-noir crime drama actually had me gasp with shock during a scene. After 60 years of reading and watching crime stories, it’s not easy to surprise me. But everything about this show (from the creator of Yellowstone and 1883) is surprising and riveting, starting with the setting of Kingstown, Michigan, where the main businesses keeping the town afloat are the prisons. In the center, brokering peace among the inmates inside, the gangs outside, the guards, the police, and the families of all of them, is the McLusky family: three brothers (Kyle Chandler, Jeremy Renner), one of which is a cop (Taylor Handley), and a history professor mother (Dianne Wiest).

Keeping the peace requires negotiating with men who enjoy violence. That brings an enormous amount of tension to every scene because we are never sure what will happen. Jeremy Renner as the middle brother who just wants to leave town forever but probably never will brings two-fisted bravado to the role, but also a compassion that he knows might be his downfall. At the end of every episode, you feel like you can start breathing normally again.

Shining Girls (Apple TV+)

Serial killer story unlike anything you’ve seen before.

In 1979, the movie Time After Time involved H.G. Wells, the author of The Time Machine, using an actual time machine to travel to the 1970s where Jack the Ripper has escaped to murder again. That is a pretty inventive and entertaining premise. The premise for Shining Girls, based on the excellent 2013 novel by Lauen Beukes, is much, much better.

Elizabeth Moss plays Kirby, a library archivist who, following a brutal attack years earlier, experiences an ever-shifting reality in which her cat becomes a dog, her apartment changes, her mother is replaced by a boyfriend, and so forth leaving her unstuck in time and reality. She teams with a reporter in an effort to catch the serial killer who also lives in an ever-shifting time and reality.

The suspense of anticipating how Kirby’s life will change next, while waiting for the killer (Jamie Bell) to strike next, is the stuff white-knuckles are made of. The anxiety is deliciously intense. You will want to devour every episode as quickly as possible.

Annika (PBS Passport/Amazon Prime)

The best written new crime drama on television.

Annika is the best-written and most original police procedural in a long time. This British crime drama focuses on the newly appointed head of Glasgow, Scotland’s Marine Homicide Unit, Annika Strandhed, played by the incomparable Nicola Walker (Unforgotten). What makes this show so special in an overcrowded genre is the sharp writing and witty dialogue complemented by Walker’s understated charisma.

The creative and insightful writing elevates the series to something more than just the typical procedural. First, the series breaks the fourth wall by occasionally having Annika directly talk to the camera to share her thoughts and observations. At first, I thought this might be intrusive, but it turns out to be highly engaging and effective. Second, each episode begins with Annika talking to the camera about some literary work—Moby Dick in the first episode—laying the groundwork for a parallel theme in the crime she’s investigating. For example, when discussing Moby Dick, she mentions how the crew all goes mad fending off the chaos of the sea and how it destroys them all. By the end, we see how two families went mad for different reasons and both are destroyed. This is especially poignant because Annika is struggling to parent her 15-year-old daughter and maintain some semblance of family normalcy, which is eluding her.

If this were an American show, Annika would be played by a curvy, classically attractive actor with a tough but flirty edge. What I love about British shows is that they often cast very average-looking people as their leads. This allows us to be charmed and impressed by the character’s wit, intelligence, and competence. You can’t help but love Annika for all her self-imposed insecurities as well as considerable strengths. Every episode is a gem.

Ozark

TV’s most corrupt family comes to an end.

This show started in 2017 and just released the final episodes, bringing this tortured family saga—part MacBeth, part Godfather—to its inevitable conclusion. I’ve loved this show from the first episode as it took us down an increasingly dark path of corruption in the name of family. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura) may have kids’ names, but they slowly strip away any humanity they ever had, all in the self-deceiving excuse of protecting their family. In that way, they represent the Gatsby-like American businessperson who pretends they’re dirty deeds are nobly motivated when they are all about greed. Wendy may be the most despicable fictional villain in years.

There are vicious drug cartels, violent local criminals, crooked cops, and more inhabiting this tightly written series. But the most horrific aspect of the show is how Marty and Wendy corrupt so many good people, leaving bodies and devastation in their wake. If you’ve never watched the show, I envy that you have four seasons ahead of you.

The Offer (Paramount+)

The strange little series that delivers big entertainment.

It’s a slight stretch to call this a crime drama because it’s about the making of The Godfather. But there are real gangsters involved, so I’m going to allow it. The Offer follows producer Al Ruddy’s herculean efforts to make what would become one of the most popular and critically praised movies of all time. Miles Teller as Ruddy and Matthew Goode as studio head/playboy Robert Evans are excellent. Though, I’m not sure whether writer Michael Tolkin deliberately wanted to undercut Ruddy’s character by having him constantly announcing what a maverick he is and how he doesn’t play by the rules, but then having him constantly playing by the rules when the studio forces him to.

What’s interesting to me is that the writing is just okay, with too many cliches and scenes that could have been better with a little more effort. The characters are sketchy and the dialogue sometimes predictable.

And yet, each episode is riveting. Somehow, whatever strange combination is at work here, the whole is much greater than the sum of its parts. The tone is sometimes dramatic, sometimes comic, and sometimes absurdist. But I have been thoroughly entertained by the story and am eager to see the next episodes.

