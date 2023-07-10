As many of you know, my taste in movies covers the entire spectrum, from gaudy blockbusters to gaudier sequels, to intricate and intimate stories of daily struggles. Two of my favorite movies of the year were Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse and You Hurt My Feelings. One is a brilliant animation artistically stunning yet still with a touching coming-of-age story. The other is a humorous and heartfelt exploration of how we navigate the complicated emotions and vulnerabilities of our most personal relationships.

Summer is when the studios release what they hope are their sure-fire hits. They’re like a restaurant at a beach tourist town that makes most of its annual income during the summer rush, then barely survives through the rest of the year. Unless a pandemic hits and starves your summer business. Movie theaters are still recovering from the lingering effects of COVID, and this summer, they hope to kickstart the business back to its glory days. So far, it’s been a sluggish start at the box office, but not because of the quality of the movies.

Over the years, I’ve observed a consistent phenomenon in movie reviews. Reviewers like to champion a young filmmaker launching a film that eventually becomes a franchise. After its success, the critics act like they themselves gave birth to the movie, then breastfed and toilet-trained it. Then, when the franchise grows in success, they treat it like it’s an ungrateful teen who needs to be reminded who’s in charge. That’s when they start to express obvious biases against the movie franchise. When they think the filmmakers have learned their lesson, they will return to praise a later entry into the franchise. Their liking or disliking of the film rarely depends on the quality of the movie, but on the timing of how much the critic wants to remind people of their power.

And not just the critics. Social media has encouraged audiences to jump on the bandwagon and trash a movie just because it didn’t live up to the childhood fantasy they’ve been nurturing about the first movie or the original source material. These people think that when they body-slam a movie, it makes them sound knowledgeable and sophisticated. Instead, they just appear petulant and pretentious.

I disagree with movie critics that I respect all the time. But I appreciate that they provide criteria for their judgment and give examples as to why something didn’t work. They are thoughtful in their analysis rather than glib, smart rather than smirky.

Two of the movies I’ll be discussing have received unjust critical backlash. One received unjust critical praise. And one, as Goldilocks would say, is just right.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

I spoke to someone the other day who confessed that they had never seen an Indiana Jones movie. My first reaction was pity. To be deprived of one of the best franchises in movie history was like never having tasted ice cream. Yes, there have been inconsistencies. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull were lesser efforts, but only when compared to the excellence of Raiders of the Lost Ark and the crown jewel of the series Indian Jones and the Last Crusade. They were all exciting and suspenseful, with nice touches of humor. The two best also delved deeper into character, which made them even more rewarding.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is listed in the exceptional column. It starts with an intense flashback scene of a younger Raiders-era Jones confronting a trainload of Nazis in search of a mysterious artifact. The action is classic Jones, with all the tropes of a train-fighting scene (combat on top of the moving train, ducking when going through tunnels, etc.—all of which also can be seen in the previews of the new Mission: Impossible movie)—very exciting and scary stuff.

But maybe the scariest part is how authentically young Harrison Ford looks through the lens of the de-aging process they used. If we didn’t know better, we’d think this was lost footage edited out of Raiders. It’s the best, most realistic de-aging I’ve ever seen. It’s so good that I couldn’t help but wonder if this will herald in a new age of movies in which our most bankable actors never age. Will an 80-year-old Vin Diesel still be fast and furious driving with his turn signal always on? Will a 90-year-old Margot Robbie be wielding a giant mallet in Harley Quinn X: Joker, I Harley Knew Ye?

Aside from those considerations, this is a glorious movie filled with over-the-top, boldly unrealistic action scenes so entertaining that I was happily willing to ignore reality. But there’s more going on here than just action. I especially appreciate the focus on Indiana as an older man, marginalized because of his age. The glories of the past are irrelevant. In contrast to the scene in Raiders where he’s teaching a classroom of attentive students in love with his youth more than his knowledge, here he teaches to a bored and listless class who see him as being as old and dusty as his subject matter.

The story is as much about relationships as it is about adventure: old friendships, old loves, loss, and grief. That gives the entire movie a foundation of heart that makes the rest of the stuff—Nazis, time travel, assassins—have real meaning. What a wonderful way to end the series. For now.

No Hard Feelings

This is the funniest film I’ve seen all year. The premise is that the rich, overprotective parents of Percy, a painfully awkward 19-year-old about to go to Princeton, hires 32-year-old Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) to “date” (yes, have sex with) their virgin son to prepare him for college. Maddie is an Uber driver who’s lost her car and now is unable to pay the taxes on her house, the only thing she has left from her dead mother. While Percy’s shyness and social ineptness isolate him, Maddie’s refusal to form relationships with the men she dates isolates her just as much. You see where this is going.

Jennifer Lawrence has never been better in a movie as she embraces the screwball physical comedy with the deftness of Lucille Ball or Dick Van Dyke. The movie captures a whimsical innocence we don’t expect, making it funny and touching at the same time. Maddie’s heavy-handed attempts to seduce Percy reveal her lack of understanding of men who aren’t just interested in her body. The results are hilarious while also revealing her own vulnerabilities.

This is an entertaining twist on traditional romantic comedies, focusing less on sex and romance and more on loving friendships.

There are two things I want from a comedy: to laugh a lot and to care about the characters. I got both.

These may not be the droids you are looking for, but it is the button you should be looking for.

The Flash

This is a very good movie. I want to get that out of the way first because it’s been unfairly criticized by some reviewers and fans. The story is more complex than most superhero movies. Like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse, The Flash involves traveling to other versions of our Earth and our timeline. In an effort to save his mother from being murdered, Barry Allen travels back through time. The results are disastrous, of course, and the rest of the movie is about trying to repair the damage.

One of the joys of the movie is when Allen leaves his timeline in which Ben Affleck is Batman, he arrives at a timeline in which Michael Keaton is Batman (as he was in the 1989 and 1992 Batman movies). Now he is old and retired but has to rally to help prevent this Earth’s destruction. Allen also is forced to team up with his younger, goofier self, who never was forced to mature due to his mother’s death.

There is a lot of emotional darkness here, but there is also a lot of enjoyable humor. The filmmakers aren’t afraid to let the comedy play out and, rather than detract, that actually adds gravitas to the story because we care more.

Time travel in movies is tricky because the audience can get caught up in looking for discrepancies and contradictions. I’m not sure any time travel story has ever made a clean getaway in that area. But The Flash does a good job of making us believe in the alternate multiverse and care about its fate. Plus, it has a few very interesting plot twists that make the ending really pay off.

The theme of exploring what grief means to us as individuals, but also as a society, is thoughtful and a level up from most superhero movies. We are who we are because of the awful things that happen to us, not despite them. While the movie delivers on excitement, suspense, and humor, it also pays attention to why any of it should matter to us.

Asteroid City

Written and directed by Wes Anderson

I am compelled to see all of Wes Anderson’s movies because I know they will be meticulously made with an artist’s eye for detail. It will be unlike anything else I’ve ever seen before, except in other Wes Anderson movies. When his impressive artistry combines with an actual story about characters we care about, you get Bottle Rocket, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, Rushmore, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, which is why he’s been nominated for 15 Oscars and 20 BAFTAs.

But I also know there is a chance the movie will be annoyingly boring. “Annoyingly” because it will be so giddy in its own cleverness that it forgets about the story. Sure, I know that story isn’t everything, but neither is assembling a bunch of quirky characters and doing very little with them. These movies, which imply that they are about Big Ideas, seem smug rather than subversive, like a big-budget student film.

Asteroid City is the annoyingly boring kind of movie. That’s especially disappointing when it has such a talented cast: Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Steve Carrell, Matt Dillon, Jeffrey Wright, and more. They are all terrific. And there are several truly funny and inventive scenes. But for the most part, it feels like a long day at the natural history museum—lots of bones but no flesh.

The plot, such as it is, gathers a bunch of idiosyncratic characters in the fictional town of Asteroid City, where an asteroid fell to Earth thousands of years ago. There’s a science fair, a stranded family, a famous actress, the army, and in the near distance, atom bombs being tested. Also, there’s the movie within the movie about the making of the movie within the movie. If that doesn’t make sense now, it won’t make any more sense after seeing the movie.

The film has something to say about the roles of science and art in our lives. Science helps us survive; art helps us to thrive. Without art to help us explore who we are and what we are capable of becoming, we are just machines that eat, defecate, and procreate. Science has provided us with the tools to be more efficient in providing food and safety, giving us more time to pursue arts that enhance our lives. Asteroid City seems to be nibbling at the edges of this idea without taking a real bite.

If this were Anderson’s first film, I’d say that he is a filmmaker with a lot of potential who just needs to mature a bit to make exceptional films. But because this is his eleventh film, I’m surprised he was okay with this. I feel like Tom Colicchio on Top Chef asking the chef facing elimination if they tasted the dish before serving it.

