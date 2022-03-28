The Lakers are my team and they always will be. Win or lose, at home or in the stands, I will be enthusiastically rooting for them while waving a gaudy metaphoric foam finger and chanting, “Go, go, go, you magnificent bastards!”

But right now things aren’t looking good. Even I admit that this season they have been surprisingly inconsistent, sometimes playing like Olympian gods of basketball, and other times like they have a sucking chest wound. All eyes are on them to see if they make it out of the Play-In tournament to make an underdog run for the NBA Championship.

The first thing disappointed fans and couch coaches like to do is assign blame to individuals. That approach is too simplistic and doesn’t take into account the intricacies of everything that goes on in forming a championship team. That’s why I want to state right up front that no individual is to blame, but rather the circumstances that affect individuals.

I don’t envy head coach Frank Vogel. The head coach job is a little like trying to defuse a complex bomb with nail clippers while running full speed down a steep hill made of butter. He has to cut the right wire—despite everyone yelling at him to “Cut the red wire, no the blue, no the red!”—while staying gracefully on his feet. Sometimes you cut the right wire—and sometimes you’re blown off the court.

Frank Vogel walking an invisible tightrope.

I don’t have a bubbling magic potion, bloody ancient rituals, or guttural secret words to incant to fix the Lakers’ problems. Though right now, that seems like what it will take, I still believe in good fundamental strategies and team basics. This is not Star Trek’s inscrutable Kobayashi Maru. There are solutions. And the Lakers have some of the most talented players in the NBA. So, even though no one asked me, here are three suggestions of how the team might improve the remainder of the season, based only my observations and without any insider information.

LeBron Needs to Take Charge

A lot of people are making a big deal out of LeBron James’s age. Believe me, I know something about playing with an aging body. I retired from the NBA when I was 42. LeBron is only 36, so by that measure, he still has plenty of time left. Plus, he’s only about 1,400 points from beating my all-time scoring record, which I am cheering him on to do. He’s a relentless, powerful player who has a lot yet to accomplish. We’ve watched him in years past carry whole teams to playoffs and championships and I don’t think he’s past the ability to still do that. He’s the Incredible Hulk of basketball, but with Bruce Banner’s brains. The man deserves his own Marvel movie.

LeBron and the Lakers wait for the judges’ decision on who has the best facial hair.

However, the Lakers team isn’t playing like a well-oiled machine that know instinctively what each other is going to do. They seem rattled by their losses and lack confidence against teams they should easily defeat. LeBron sometimes looks openly frustrated. I don’t blame him. Much of the Lakers’ Job-like problems, like a plethora of injuries, is happenstance. Completely out of anyone’s control. But that’s part of professional sports. All that teams can control is how they react to the challenges. In this case, LeBron is such a charismatic force who always gives his all that he can inspire players to weather the stormy seas and navigate them to victory.

More Team Members Need Playing Time

What should a team do when some of their star players are injured? Adapt. Injuries are inevitable and Anthony Davis is definitely not dogging it. He has heart, knows the game, and always plays full-throttle. But the NBA is a physically stressful battleground of 200+-pound men throwing shoulders, elbows, and knees into unpadded bodies. Talent isn’t always enough to survive. Physical strength and the ability to absorb punishment can be enhanced in the weight room, but mostly it’s just a gift you’re born with. Those who aren’t born that way are vulnerable to injuries.

Russel Westbrook back in control.

There’s also no point in piling on Russell Westbrook. Yes, he had the yips for a while, missing layups and jumpers. But this is an MVP who in 2017 was one of only two people to average a triple-double for a season (the other being Oscar Robertson). His resume of NBA accomplishments is admirable. But playing with the Lakers can be a much brighter and harsher spotlight than in some other cities and that intense scrutiny can have a detrimental effect on even the best players. He just needs to learn how to bask in the light rather than wither under it, however subconsciously. From the way he’s been playing in the last couple weeks, especially with his effective post-ups, he’s found his mojo again.

The lesson is to not place all the weight for success on a few shoulders. The Lakers have to start relying on some of the other vary talented players to lift the burden. When there are numerous and sustained injuries, the remaining players haven’t always had enough time to play together to really gel.

Malik Monk can play. He’s strong defensively, can shoot with precision, and isn’t greedy with the ball. Talen Horton-Tucker is a perfect perimeter player, he has size, is awesome at defense, and he’s a threat as a shooter. He fits in perfectly with the team because he knows what to do with ball, and when and how to pass it. Carmelo Anthony also needs to get the ball more because he is a smart and effective play-maker.

One player isn’t going to drastically change things because the players need time to find their rhythm as a team. The more playing time these players get working together, the more effective they will be.

Defense Needs to Be More Aggressive

This season the Lakers have often come out with strong defense in the first quarter, but then they’d slowly lose their intensity as the game progressed. One thing that would strengthen the defense is helping each other out more. I was prepared that if a guard managed to get by Magic Johnson, I’d step out and stall his progress. They knew that I’d led the league in blocked shots and would hesitate. That gave Magic a chance to either pick up his man or to swap and pick up my man. It’s like a jazz band: there are certain structures the musicians follow, but they also improvise off the others bandmates’ musical movements. The Lakers especially have to help out by rotating to stop their opponents’ three-point shots, which they’ve been firing off like they were in practice.

I’m probably not saying anything that the Lakers haven’t thought of. They are all amazing athletes who just had an unfortunate run of bad luck. But like all their other fans, I’d like to see them rise from the ashes to show the fans just what they are capable of as a team. No matter what happens, I remain their biggest fan.

