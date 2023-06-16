(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Two and a half years after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, an estimated 12 million American adults, or 4.4% of the adult population, believe violence is justified to restore Donald Trump to the White House. Though the number of adults who believe this has declined since the insurrection, recent survey data from the University of Chicago reveal alarming and dangerous levels of support for political violence and conspiracy theories across the United States. …The most recent survey from April 2023 found that an estimated 142 million Americans believe that elections won’t solve America’s most fundamental problems – up from 111 million last September. And one in five American adults still believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, representing very little change from 2021. …10% of American adults in April said they believe the government is run by Satan-worshipping pedophiles. …A quarter of Americans believe in the ‘great replacement’ theory [which argues that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World.]

MY TAKE: I’m going to start with a favorite quote from Dorothy Thompson, the first American journalist to be expelled from Nazi Germany in 1934: “Peace is not the absence of conflict but the presence of creative alternatives for responding to conflict.” Seeking creative alternatives to violence is what intelligent, civilized, and compassionate people do.

But for some Americans—at least 12 million anyway—violence is their default setting for conflict resolution.

We have to be aware that these people probably can’t be dissuaded from their eagerness to violence. The gun is to them what a microphone is to a singer on amateur night: a way to amplify their voice to an audience they believe doesn’t hear them. To be fair, we do hear them gleefully spouting their drivel on social media, but we ignore what they have to say because, so often, it’s nonsense. Ten percent believe the government is run by Satan-worshipping pedophiles? Twenty percent believe the election was stolen? They proudly hold tight to opinions unsupported by evidence that has been repeatedly debunked. There’s no reasoning with them.

Which is exactly why the GOP pursue them so diligently. They will vote loyally no matter what you do or say, like cult members.

Suppression breeds violence. Usually, it’s those being suppressed that have no other path to freedom than to violently revolt against their oppressors. In this case, it’s the oppressors who want to resort to violence in order to maintain the status quo of being oppressors. Of minorities. Of women. Of non-Christains. Of LGBTQ+. To justify their violence fetish, they cast themselves in the role of being oppressed by a society hellbent on righting past wrongs and maturing past a morally and economically bankrupt philosophy of “Greed is good.”

As for the call to arms to restore Trump to power (because they know he’s incapable of securing the popular vote): This isn’t about defending Trump because they actually believe he’s innocent (there are too many crimes and too much proof, even for them), it’s that they need to proclaim him as innocent to defend themselves as people with a valuable opinion. If Trump is found guilty of crimes—like in the many sexual assault cases or the election tampering case, or in endangering American security in the stolen documents case—then they look like fools. They can either admit they were wrong—which would call into question their intelligence and judgment—or they can double down and threaten violence, which they don’t realize confirms their poor judgment. Either way, they look like fools, but in the latter, they have this romanticized image of themselves as rebel freedom fighters. Instead of what they are—freedom assassins.

Violent people are groomers. By advocating for violence when there are many other peaceful and more effective alternatives, they are grooming their kids to be violent, not to defend what’s right, but to promote bigotry and ignorance about the issues they’re defending. They are teaching them to use violence when they don’t get their way. Some conservatives are always crying out about the dangers of LGBTQ+ grooming (though there is no evidence this occurs), but they remain silent and even encourage this kind of dangerous grooming.

Of course, this kind of grooming only works if you keep your children uneducated so they don’t have the ability to think critically for themselves. However, those who eventually are able to break away from their parents’ harmful influence will not look kindly on Mom and Dad. For me, the worst outcome of being a parent is to have your kids grow up and look back on your sketchy beliefs and dangerous actions with embarrassment—or worse, disgust.

SUMMARY: The federal indictment of former President Donald J. Trump has unleashed a wave of calls by his supporters for violence and an uprising to defend him, disturbing observers and raising concerns of a dangerous atmosphere ahead of his court appearance in Miami on Tuesday. In social media posts and public remarks, close allies of Mr. Trump — including a member of Congress — have portrayed the indictment as an act of war, called for retribution and highlighted the fact that much of his base carries weapons. The allies have painted Mr. Trump as a victim of a weaponized Justice Department controlled by President Biden, his potential opponent in the 2024 election. The calls to action and threats have been amplified on right-wing media sites and have been met by supportive responses from social media users and cheers from crowds, who have become conditioned over several years by Mr. Trump and his allies to see any efforts to hold him accountable as assaults against him. Experts on political violence warn that attacks against people or institutions become more likely when elected officials or prominent media figures are able to issue threats or calls for violence with impunity. The pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was drawn to Washington in part by a post on Twitter from Mr. Trump weeks earlier, promising that it would be “wild.”

MY TAKE: Sure, most of these GOP comments are just political posturing to a gun-toting base that demands swagger and bluster. Unfortunately, the price of public blustering is to encourage violence among those who—like the Capitol Building rioters—treat it as an aggressive keg party. What’s especially interesting is how insipid these politicians come across based on their own words.

After Trump’s indictment, Republican Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona tweeted: “Eye for an eye.” That’s a head-scratcher. First, Biggs is virtue signaling that he’s a fan of the Bible because he’s quoting Leviticus 24:19-21. And yet, he’s also revealing that he’s not a fan of the Bible because that passage was meant to promote restraint in punishment, limiting excessive punishments at the time. So, his message is muddled. He could be saying that Trump should be jailed for his crimes. What exactly would be the equivalent “eye for an eye” reaction to someone being arrested for a crime for which there seems to be overwhelming evidence that he put the country’s security at risk?

Biggs’ tweet also reveals he’s no fan of Christianity. In Matthew 5:38-42, Jesus rejects the “eye for eye” philosophy: “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, Do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.” I guess Biggs knows better than Jesus. Maybe that should be his re-election slogan.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades.” McCarthy knows this is false, but he’s not addressing those who know that Biden did not indict Trump, that a grand jury of average Floridians did. Nor is there any evidence that Biden pressured the DOJ the way Trump had when he was president. He also knows that when the documents were discovered, Biden fully co-operated and turned over all documents, unlike Trump, who hid them despite numerous requests.

He also knows that Trump’s documents “included information regarding … nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack,” according to the indictment. So, basically, he’s lying because he has no respect for the average Republican, assuming they won’t read the facts.

“‘Rhetoric like this has consequences,’ said Timothy J. Heaphy, the lead investigator for the select House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Mr. Trump’s efforts to remain in the White House after his presidency. ‘People who we interviewed for the Jan. 6 investigation said they came to the Capitol because politicians and the president told them to be there. Politicians think that when they say things it’s just rhetoric, but people listen to it and take it seriously. In this climate politicians need to realize this and be more responsible.’”

I’m not sure when GOP hardliners became that belligerent bozo in Westerns who whips up the drunks in a saloon to kill the sheriff and lynch the accused. I’m not sure when, but I am sure that’s who they are now.

In 1975, Saturday Night Live featured a skit called “The Hominids,” which is one of the most brilliant political satires I’ve ever seen. Almost 50 years later, this skit is even more relevant in showing the mindset of book-banners, abortion rights suppressors, and Trump supporters. When you watch, imagine Oakna as Trump. You can read a transcript here.

Kareem’s Villain of the Week: Kari Lake

Enjoy this interview in which she mistakes the interviewer’s nationality, then accuses him of not understanding history, then gets the history of England wrong.

SUMMARY: Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost the election for Arizona governor last year and then lost in all of her attempts to overturn it, heavily implied Friday night that she and all her fellow “card-carrying members of the NRA” are prepared to start shooting people to keep Donald Trump from going to prison over his comically overt mishandling/theft of classified documents. “I have a message tonight for Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith, and Joe Biden. And the guys back there in the fake news media, you should listen up as well, this one’s for you,” she said at a speaking event in Georgia. “If you wanna get to President Trump, you’re gonna have to go through me, and you’re gonna have to go through 75 million Americans just like me. And most of us are card carrying members of the NRA. That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.”

MY TAKE: Some public figures are basically political hemorrhoids: bloated balloons of blood, dangling outside the puckered anus of politics. That’s Kari Lake.

Lake lost her election, then whined about it to the courts, which rejected her claims, and now she’s desperate to be significant to an electorate that doesn’t really want her.

Let’s take a closer look at her “message” [brackets contain my comments in bold]: “If you wanna get to President Trump [Not sure what “get to” means. He’s already been gotten to by being indicted.], you’re gonna have to go through me [Again, unclear what “go through” means. She seems to imply that she will be standing at the courthouse door—armed—preventing anyone from entering.], and you’re gonna have to go through 75 million Americans just like me. [She gets the number “75 million” based on how many people voted for Trump in the 2020 election. What does she think the 81 million who voted for Biden are going to do? What specifically does she think these 75 million people will do to prevent Trump from being tried in a court of law?] And most of us are card carrying members of the NRA. [“Most of” would mean at least 50% or roughly 38 million people are members of the NRA. Except that the NRA, which has been declining in membership for the past ten years, only has about 4.3 million members. That’s just basic math.] That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.” [Yes, she’s being dramatic for effect, but still, IT’S A THREAT when you say you will gather a crowd of armed people committed to violence in order to thwart due process. Isn’t that less a public service announcement and more an act of treason?]

That statement is something crafted by someone not on speaking terms with the English language, sixth-grade math, or critical thinking. But it gets worse. Lake appeared on the podcast of indicted-and-Trump-pardoned Steve Bannon, where she puzzled listeners with more twisted math (Kari Lake Gets Math Lesson After Claiming 90% Of Americans Support Trump): “If they think they are going to hurt, lay a finger on our president ― President Trump ― they’re going to have to come through me. And I made a mistake, I said 75 million others just like me. I think it’s more like 300 million others just like me.”

The U.S. population is 334 million, which means, according to her calculations, 9 out of 10 Americans support Trump. Not just support, but will defy the law to protect him. Perhaps the other 1 out of 10 are the women he’s assaulted, the people he cheated in business (remember Trump University?), and the members of his administration who quit.

Maybe Lake is angling to be Trump’s running mate. Hopefully, the position won’t require math. It certainly doesn’t require logic. Or truth. Or ethics.

Kareem’s Video Break

I love the look on this father’s face after his daughter performs her science experiment.

SUMMARY: On September 23, 2022, 12-year-old Esmeralda walked out of the girls' bathroom at her middle school in Tapachula, Mexico, and fainted. Her best friend Diala came out behind her and also fainted. Over the next hour, nine other girls and one boy at the Federal 1 public secondary school would spontaneously collapse in their classrooms, in the bathroom, and in the school's courtyard. Another 22 students would report other unusual symptoms like vomiting and headaches. Esmeralda's mom, Gladys, got a text message from her niece, Esmeralda's cousin, telling her to come to the school immediately. She found Esmeralda lying on the pavement in the school's central courtyard, unable to speak or stand. Diala was slumped beside her. A cluster of other sick children lay on their backs. …Two weeks later, on October 7, at a middle school in Bochil, a rural pueblo 150 miles from Tapachula at the northern edge of the Mexican state of Chiapas, at least 68 children fainted, vomited, or became disoriented. Dozens were hospitalized. An affected girl told a reporter from the magazine Gatopardo that her mouth felt like it was "crawling with ants." This time, tests found traces of cocaine in four of the affected students. Four days after that, on October 11, there was a second incident at Federal 1 in Tapachula; this time, 18 children — again, mostly girls — fainted. …Over the next two months, episodes of mass fainting were reported in at least six middle schools in four Mexican states, hundreds of miles apart, affecting 227 children, most of them girls. Several students were sick for days or weeks.

MY TAKE: This is a fascinating case—and also a cautionary tale about how suggestible people are and aren’t even aware of it. At first, they blamed drugs, but were unable to find any. They thought it might be some kind of environmental or food poisoning, but found nothing. And that wouldn’t explain kids 150 miles away suffering the same malady.

After a few months, most doctors gave up. But one expert contacted by the journalist who wrote the article, said the behavior was consistent with mass hysteria. According to the article, “Mass hysteria is a rare psychological phenomenon where one person exhibits an unexpected behavior like fainting, screaming, or twitching, and then others in the person's proximity replicate the symptoms involuntarily.

Outbreaks can last a matter of hours, or months, and they occur especially in environments with a strict hierarchy and where people spend a lot of time together, like places of work, religious centers, and schools. While it is often contagious among people who are emotionally close, like Diala seeing Esmeralda faint and then fainting herself, it can also spread between people in the same space who don't know each other.”

There are plenty of documented cases of mass hysteria, including in 1962 in Tanzania when over 1,000 schoolchildren suffered from periodic bouts of uncontrollable laughter that went on for months. In 1965 in England, 141 schoolgirls fainted in a single day.

Still, how did this fainting spell spread to another school 150 miles away? After further investigation, it was discovered that several students from both schools were members of the same WhatsApp group, and the fainting spells were shared there. They theorize that the app, plus the two years of COVID-induced isolation, caused this outbreak.

What’s equally interesting is that many parents—as well as the government—reject the mass hysteria diagnosis, preferring a drug-related explanation. This was true in previous examples of mass hysteria I mentioned. It’s as if they see the psychological explanation as a weakness that can’t be remedied as easily as drug use.

As compelling as this case is, I worry more about the less cinematic but more dangerous mass hysteria that I see in the news daily. Twelve million people are willing to pick up guns to return to office the worst president in our history, a sexual predator, a criminal, someone who deliberately undermined democratic elections, and who stole classified documents that risked our national security.

Need more proof of mass hysteria: there’s another Transformers movie out.

What I’m Reading

The Talk by Darren Bell

The Talk is the kind of book that you wished didn’t have to exist—but you’re glad that it does. Every Black parent knows they will have to have The Talk with their children, especially the boys. Not about sex, but about how to survive in a world in which they have a target on their backs from law enforcement. Black children have to learn the survival skills of how to act when pulled over while driving or stopped while walking. Any deviation could end in a hail of bullets or being choked to death.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Darrin Bell presents a funny but poignant portrayal of the situation that starts with a Black child being told why he can’t have a realistic-looking water gun and evolves into a meditation on systemic racism that has resulted in fear of Black people among those who, to a Black child, represent the values of society: teachers, neighbors, and law enforcement.

This is one of the best graphic novels I’ve read; heartfelt, insightful, and with wonderful art.

What I’m Watching: TV

Citadel (Amazon Prime)

The attempt here is to create a high-octane spy thriller with twisty plot angles and action scenes that rival the best James Bond movies. It mostly succeeds. Directed by the Russo Brothers—who are responsible for some of Marvel’s greatest hits (two Captain America and two Avengers movies)—Citadel is a mystery onion with each episode peeling back a layer that reveals yet another startling surprise. TV action scenes rarely achieve the excitement level we see here, and the plot is wonderfully complex. You will find yourself binging this thrilling treat. Oh, yeah, the amazing Stanley Tucci plays a major character, and, as always, every scene he’s in is especially delightful. One warning: The season ends on a cliffhanger, leaving a lot of questions unanswered.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Linda May Han Oh: “Circles”

The Glass Hours is Australian jazz bassist Linda May Han Oh’s new album, and, as this selection “Circles” proves, it is a lively and exciting blend of instruments and voices. The notes claim the album is “a collection of works based on abstract themes of the fragility of time and life; exploring paradoxes seeded within our individual and societal values.” Sure, why not? What I like is the urgency in the rhythm, the intense conversation among the instruments, and the ethereal sound of the voices, both floating above the music but also holding it together.

