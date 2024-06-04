What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened.

Anatole France, French poet and novelist (1844-1924)

Credit: Anastasia Krivenok

I’m not going to get all gushy about the joy of pets. It’s like trying to explain the bliss of parenthood to confirmed non-parents. Or, as The Lovin’ Spoonful said about the magic of music, “It's like trying to tell a stranger 'bout rock and roll.” Pet owners already get it and those who have never had a pet won’t.

There exists in humanity a pervasive need to express love—even more than to receive love. It is almost as hard-wired into us as breathing. Expressing love to other humans is messy, frustrating, complicated, and sometimes painful. But if we think of that deep need as existing among us the way electricity exists in the atmosphere during a storm, then we can think of our pets as Ben Franklin’s kite and key, capturing that desire of all humans to share their love in a pure, unconditional, and non-judgmental way.

The love of our pets may be the purest expression of love because it doesn’t depend on reciprocation. It’s great when our dog jumps with joy when it sees us or our cat lies purring on our laps, but we still feel that same powerful emotion for the indifferent turtle or aloof lizard.

It’s the capacity to love animals that interests me because of what it reveals about humans. We are at our best when we have the opportunity to show our love. Yes, some very bad people were kind to animals, but their inability to translate that love for pets into love for humanity is their failure. It doesn’t have to be ours.

SUMMARY: Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex. Trump sat stone-faced while the verdict was read as cheering from the street below could be heard in the hallway on the courthouse’s 15th floor where the decision was revealed after more than nine hours of deliberations. “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” an angry Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom. “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here.” Judge Juan M. Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where GOP leaders, who remained resolute in their support in the aftermath of the verdict, are expected to formally make him their nominee.

MY TAKE: I admit feeling some joyful vindication at the verdict. The justice system worked in this case. But everything that happened afterward is as predictable as the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. His enemies were gleeful and his allies railed against the injustice. What injustice exactly? Even if you think the charges were politically motivated, the twelve jurors were selected by both sides and found him guilty. He committed fraud—even his supporters know this—yet they want him to not be accountable because that, to them, is justice. Huh?

Polls indicate there is a significant number of independent voters for whom the guilty verdict means they won’t be voting for Trump. But otherwise, people remain cemented in their same pre-conviction positions.

It would be nice to say that the two sides are merely a difference of opinion, but that is not the case. After all that has been revealed over the years, Trump supporters can be classified as either proudly uninformed or unabashedly immoral—or both. That’s not hyperbole. The immoral simply vote based on personal greed, both in finances and in the desire to remake the world in their image without the ability to understand whether that image is worthwhile. The uninformed won’t and can’t change because their need to belong to a herd overpowers all else. They are addicted to a one-size-fits-all identity that allows them to fit in. They simply can’t fathom the unassailable math: a vote for Trump is a vote for a rapist, a felon, a fraudster, a misogynist, a Peeping Tom on underage girls, and a racist (a producer for The Apprentice recently reported that Trump was adamant on not hiring a Black contestant because, “Would America buy a n— winning?”). His supporters are a lost cause because they either lack a moral compass or they lack the ability to think critically.

Having billionaire Trump complain about injustice is in itself a travesty on so many levels. Never mind that his wealth and the corruption of his political cronies have made him invulnerable to many crimes. The fact that while he was president, he did nothing to address the real injustices in the judicial system against the poor and marginalized is the true measure of his commitment to justice. Let’s not forget that in 1989, when five Black and Latino boys, 14-16, were wrongfully convicted of raping and beating a White female jogger, Trump took out a full-page ad in the New York Daily News calling for their execution. The reason the boys were arrested and convicted in the first place was a judicial system that was rife with racism. Where was his outrage about injustice then?

I don’t care about the uninformed bullies who threaten violence over the verdict. They are the real enemies of the Constitution because they want to overthrow court verdicts and elections that don’t go their way. If ever we had to stand up against tyranny it is now because Trump and every single politician who complained about the verdict are enemies of democracy. They have made deals with the industries that are poisoning the water and land of the very people supporting them. They have no love for this country, only what the country can do to enrich them.

We can’t let this country flush our purpose and principles down the toilet as those supporting Trump have done with their integrity. Instead, we need to embrace something Peter Marshall, the former Chaplain of the United States Senate, once said: “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”

Head coach Dan Hurley and the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after the National College Basketball Championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: The National Collegiate Athletic Association and five power conferences—collectively representing more than 60 schools—agreed yesterday to a $2.8B class-action settlement, paving the way for universities to directly pay college athletes for the first time. If finalized, the plan would go into effect as soon as next year and reverse the amateur college sports model in place since 1906. Yesterday’s proposed settlement is a revenue-sharing model in which schools would pay athletes a cut of the money received from sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and ticket sales. Division I schools would have the ability to distribute up to $20M per year to their athletes. The settlement would also resolve claims of missed back-pay for current and former college athletes dating back to 2016, ending three antitrust cases, with a fourth case—Fontenot v. NCAA—still pending. The agreement now heads to a federal judge for approval, a process that could take months.

MY TAKE: The NCAA made about $1.3 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year, more than half of which was shared among Division I members. The Division I basketball tournament brings in about $900 million annually, accounting for 69% of the NCAA’s income. The average salary for a head coach at a public school in the Power Five conference is $6.2 million. The top five college football coaches averaged $10.66 million a year.

This vast amount of money has been made off the backs of college athletes who, for decades, got nothing but the hope that they could play without injuries long enough to graduate, otherwise, they’d lose their scholarship. These athletes have a 1% chance of turning pro. They are essentially free labor in a job that has a high risk of injury that can end their athletic career and give them chronic physical problems for the rest of their lives.

As a matter of conscience and integrity, the NCAA should have voluntarily started paying athletes long ago. Imagine if all the players refused to play for a season unless they were paid how much faster this would have come about. Still, it’s here now so we should be grateful, but we also should remain vigilant on the students’ behalf.

Credit: Daniel de la Hoz

SUMMARY: Smartphones and social media are melting our children’s brains and making them depressed, or so goes the story we are being told. The headlines are constant; it’s enough to make any parent want to shut off every smart device in their home. Fortunately for my kids, who enjoy a good “cat attacks dog” video on TikTok, I go to work each day and see what adolescents are really up to on their devices. And it turns out that the story behind teen social-media use is much different from what most adults think. I am a developmental psychologist, and for the past 20 years, I have worked to identify how children develop mental illnesses. Since 2008, I have studied 10-to-15-year-olds using their mobile phones, with the goal of testing how a wide range of their daily experiences, including their digital-technology use, influences their mental health. My colleagues and I have repeatedly failed to find compelling support for the claim that digital-technology use is a major contributor to adolescent depression and other mental-health symptoms. Many other researchers have found the same. In fact, a recent study and a review of research on social media and depression concluded that social media is one of the least influential factors in predicting adolescents’ mental health. The most influential factors include a family history of mental disorder; early exposure to adversity, such as violence and discrimination; and school- and family-related stressors, among others. At the end of last year, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released a report concluding, “Available research that links social media to health shows small effects and weak associations, which may be influenced by a combination of good and bad experiences. Contrary to the current cultural narrative that social media is universally harmful to adolescents, the reality is more complicated.”

MY TAKE: The smartphone may be the most significant invention of the past century in its potential to evolve humanity. It still amazes me that we have nearly the entire knowledge of humankind at our fingertips. I’m equally amazed at how many disagreements I’ve had have been settled within seconds merely by searching in Google. Potential arguments are avoided and instead, we all nod and say, “That’s interesting. I didn’t know that.” The smartphone makes us all seekers of truth rather than stubborn guardians of weak and potentially incorrect opinions. Our country’s motto should be, “Look it up!”

I’m aware there’s a big difference between potential and reality. In reality, most people don’t spend their screen time reading the news, novels, poetry, history, or scrolling through art. Instead, many are obsessed with competitive posting on their Instagrams hoping to convey the impression that their lives are better than others’. Or tweeting (yeah, I’m still going to call it that) opinions about everything without knowledge of anything. This can fill young people with a sense of dread that their lives are boring or passionless compared to others. There are dangers.

Smartphones are versatile. They can educate us and they can entertain us. You all know I like a good dance video. I have been saved many times by an instructional video that showed me how to fix something that otherwise would have required calling a professional.

If we truly want to unleash the full potential of smartphones with our children, we should be encouraging them to learn how to use them beyond the bog of social media. Schools should have courses that instruct them on how to best find reliable information, not just in the top picks of Google. Teach them how to use smartphones to become smarter.

Kareem’s Video Break

Today’s Daily Quote is about pets so you had to know I’d use it as an excuse to post a pet-related video.

If this brings you joy, share it.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

This is where I kvetch (Yiddish for complain) about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about. This is where I can indulge my pettiness. Don’t judge.

ABC7 via YouTube

Last week, Trump held a rally in the Bronx and claimed that 25,000 people showed up. Law enforcement said between 8,000 and 10,000 attended the rally. But aerial photographs show that about 1,000 people actually were there. That’s about the same number who stampede a local Costco for free samples of meatballs. Underestimating and overestimating crowd sizes has been an ongoing thing with political gatherings since the sixties’ civil rights, antiwar, free speech, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ protests. They use size to convince the public that a cause has more or fewer followers to encourage or discourage followers. Most infamously, Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer claimed Trump’s inauguration had “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.” Later, he admitted to being wrong. Side-by-side photographs of the Trump and Obama inaugurations proved that Trump’s crowd was significantly smaller. Spicer argued that he was including internet watchers, though there was no way to measure those numbers.

Bottom line: It’s both comical and insulting to either inflate or deflate the numbers at political gatherings. Doing so is an effort to distract from the actual issues involved in why people gathered in the first place to focus on popularity in the not unreasonable belief that if something is popular people will flock to it and if it’s unpopular people will shun it. But doing so taints not just the liars but also their cause. If you’re willing to lie about the size of the crowd then that reflects a lack of integrity for your cause.

Kareem’s History Bites

The Boston Tea Party: December 16, 1773

In this occasional feature, I focus on a historical event and what we got right and got wrong about it. Because we are embroiled in protests across the country right now, I thought it important that we take a closer look at the OG of protests that resulted in the formation of the United States of America.

Americans don’t realize how contentious, divisive, and disruptive all political protests in history have been. The 1955 Birmingham Bus Boycott lasted 381 days, effectively disrupting transportation and commerce on a citywide level and inspiring similar boycotts across the South. The point of protests is to disrupt so people will pay attention to issues they otherwise would ignore. The boycott led to major changes in civil rights laws.

The Boston Tea Party is celebrated in schoolroom textbooks as a political protest that helped establish the United States—and turn tea-drinking colonists into the coffee-chugging Americans we are today. Most Americans today just think of the event as a bunch of guys dressed as Mohawk Indians dumping tea into the sea like a frat challenge. Yet, a closer examination of that rowdy, private property-destroying raid reveals a much more conflicted America.

England had just won the French and Indian War, but nine years of fighting had left them in extreme financial trouble. They tried to remedy that by levying taxes on the colonists. The colonists did not appreciate suddenly being taxed without having any say in the matter. Discontent grew and anti-British revolutionaries voiced their opinions, which resulted in Parliament punishing the colonists with even harsher taxes under the Townshend Act in 1767. This led to an angry protest in March of 1770 when British troops fired into the demonstrators killing five and wounding six in what became known as the Boston Massacre.

The outrage from the colonists forced England to rescind the Townshend Act but keep the tea tax. Colonists protested by boycotting tea or smuggling in their own tea. The boycott was effective in that it threatened to bankrupt the East India Company, causing England to pass the Tea Act in 1773, which allowed the company to sell the tea directly to colonists, thus reducing the cost, but asserting the authority of England and a private company to pass laws over the colonists without their input. Many Americans decided they wouldn’t give up their independence in exchange for cheaper tea. Protestors in every colony except Massachusetts forced the tea back to England.

However, Massachusetts Governor Thomas Hutchinson, a lackey for the British, was determined to let the ships land in Boston. Thousands of people met at the Old South Meeting House to compose a resolution demanding the captain of the Dartmouth sail back to England with his cargo of tea. Hutchinson rejected their demand and permitted several ships to dock. On December 16, 1773, between 30 and 130 highly organized men snuck onto the three tea ships and dumped 90,000 pounds of tea into the harbor. Nothing else was damaged. It was reported that a padlock belonging to the captain of one of the ships was broken, but that some of the raiders returned the next day to replace it. Nothing like the crazed insurrectionists of January 6, 2021, who trashed the Capitol Building, spread feces on the walls and threatened to kill elected officials.

Afterward, many were jubilant. Two of the eventual signers of the Declaration of Independence let their enthusiasm be known. John Hancock wrote: “No one Circumstance could possibly have Taken place more effectually to Unite the Colonies than this Manœvere of the Tea.” John Adams, who would become our second president, crowed the next day, “This is the most magnificent Movement of all. There is a Dignity, a Majesty, a Sublimity, in this last Effort of the Patriots, that I greatly admire.”

Not all of our Founding Founders were impressed. Benjamin Franklin and George Washington rebuked the Boston Tea Party. Franklin, who hoped diplomacy would be more beneficial than protests, even suggested that the raiders should repay the East India Company for their losses, which came to about $1.7 million in today’s currency. Washington expressed sympathy for Boston but feared that the raiders had gone too far. Other colonists also expressed disapproval of the “illegal and unjust” act. They feared that the colonies would all be punished. As the citizens of Freeport, Massachusetts expressed: “[We] fear [it] will bring upon us the Vengeance of an affronted Majesty, and also plunge us in Debt and Misery, when the injured Owners of said Tea shall make their Demand for the Value of the same.”

Predictably, England levied harsher penalties in 1774 called the Intolerable Acts, which removed self-government in Massachusetts and restricted Boston commerce. Ending self-governance enraged the thirteen colonies, which led to more protests, the convening of the First Continental Congress, and the Battles of Lexington and Concord which kicked off the American Revolutionary War.

There you have it. The United States was born out of a protest that was not condoned by a majority. It featured boycotts, crowds of demonstrators, violence against protestors, harsher punishments by authorities, and eventual violence by both sides. Sound familiar? Because that’s the formula for almost every protest movement in American history. Because of those protests, we have the end of slavery, a 40-hour week, the end of child labor, women can vote, and pretty much every social advancement in our culture. Oh yeah, in protest of the tea tax, most colonists stopped drinking tea which is why Americans drink mostly coffee today.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

John Denver: “Poems, Prayers & Promises” (1971)

John Denver (1943-1997) may have had a sweet voice and boyish demeanor, but he was a major force in music having released about 300 songs (200 of which he wrote) with 33 certified gold and platinum albums and singles. His songs were earnest celebrations of nature, friendship, and romance that even the most cynical listener would start swaying to. He exuded a sincere hippy vibe that was charming. His songs about the wonders of Colorado earned him the title of poet laureate of the state in 1974. He died at the age of 53 while piloting his plane.

There are dozens of songs I could have selected—and will feature in future newsletters—but today I chose “Poems, Prayers and Promises” because I appreciate the gentle tone of appreciating life as it is and celebrating one’s friends. His voice is as clear as a Colorado spring stream and it’s easy to relax into the lyrics of him assessing the joys of his life—and make me thankful for my own.

Whew! Another newsletter comes to an end. Now I await your comments. Knowledge is power, make sure you share it.

